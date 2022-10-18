Hawthorn "Hollow-Ween" offers workshops and family fun in Kenosha this month

Kenosha residents can craft witches brooms and scarecrows and walk the haunted trails of Kenosha this month during Hawthorn Hollow’s “Hollow-Ween” celebrations.

Residents are invited to celebrate the season at the nature sanctuary and arboretum at 880 Green Bay Road by joining a curated series of workshops and hikes with “a little pinch of spooky” added to them:

The Scarecrow Workshop, one of Hawthorne Hollow’s most popular workshops of the year, returns on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy a cozy autumn evening at Hawthorn Hollow while learning about the history and folklore of the scarecrow, and then build their own.

Guests should bring some old clothes to dress their creation, with Hawthorne providing the rest. Be advised, the workshop is outdoors, so attendees should dress warm. Adult admission is $20, children 12 and under are $10. Prior registration is required. For more info or to register, visit hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/scarecrow-workshop.

For those in need of last-minute fall decorations, or a way to sweep bad energy out of their space, the Witches Broom Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. is a must-attend. Guests will learn the history and magical uses of the witches broom and make their own, with branches and broom corn provided from the Heritage Farmstead.

Attendees are advised to dress for the weather. Admission is $15 per person, registration is required. For more info or to register, visit hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/broom-making-workshop.

The Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow returns this year, now with two dates and multiple time slots. Walk along the candle-lit paths and discover the bone-chilling sounds, views, and stories of the area on Fridays Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 starting at 7 p.m. Explore the dark trails of Hawthorn Hollow while being immersed in storytelling.

This event is family friendly, but recommended for children over 10. There is no jump-scare element to this event, only scary stories and creepy natural elements throughout the forests. There will be hot cider and cocoa available for purchase. Adults are $15, children 12 and under $10. Prior registration is required. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/haunted-trails.