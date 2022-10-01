Head counts in county school districts fluctuate between districts

Numbers from the 2022 Third Friday head counts reflect differences in enrollment between districts west of I-94.

The head count, which quantifies how many students are present for school on the third Friday of September, is used in the state’s formula to calculate how much aid will be allotted to a particular district.

Wheatland J1 School District and Central High School District of Westosha noticed an increase in enrollment, with district administrators giving credit to open enrollment for those numbers.

Central’s head count for this year, which quantifies how many students attend school every day, is 1,220 students for the 2022-23 school year. Last year’s head count totaled 1,179 students.

“All of these numbers are great news for Westosha Central,” said District Administrator John Gendron. “Growth in our area is great as the state funding formula is largely based on resident students.”

With the addition of full-time equivalent students, which factors in open enrollment students and is the number used for state funding, the district is projecting more than 20 additional students.

“We are seeing more students wanting to attend Westosha Central through open enrollment, which is a testament to the strong academic programs and opportunities for students,” Gendron said.

Wheatland’s head count for the 2022-23 school year is 612 students, compared to last year’s 583 students. District Administrator Martin McGinley said open enrollment played a major role in the number of students. The increase in enrollment, though, will not increase the district levy amount.

Jack Musha, district administrator at Bristol School District, said there is a slight increase in enrollment with 754 students counted this year compared to the 749 last year. Musha said the three-year average used to calculate the school’s revenue limit reflected an increase, which impacts the amount the school board can levy in property taxes.

Randall School District had a drop of over 40 students with 620 students in counted for this year, and 661 counted last year, according to District Administrator Bob Antholine. The drop will not have a major impact on the district, he said. The change can be seen in a larger eighth grade class leaving and a smaller 4K class enrolling.

Salem School District counted 999 students this year, according to District Administrator Vicki King, but the three year average is down so district qualifies for a “hold harmless exemption,” which ensures that the revenue is not less than the prior year and the revenue limit with no exemptions is $10,670,000.

Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community … Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year’s United Way of Kenosha County’s Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year’s United Way of Kenosha County’s Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held…