A head-on collision in the 11800 block of Sheridan Road sent both drivers to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, police received a call for a head-on collision at 6:26 p.m.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was taken to a Milwaukee hospital via Flight For Life for serious injuries.

The southbound driver was also transported to Milwaukee for serious injuries.

Both drivers were listed in stable by serious condition.

"The investigation is ongoing," Brown said. "We believe alcohol may be a contributing factor."

As summer approaches, Brown said those out drinking should make other arrangements if they need to get home.

"I recommend that people find safe ways to get home if they're out drinking this summer," he said.