Head-on collision kills 88-year-old woman from Waterford

The driver killed in a head-on crash on the East Frontage Road between Highways E and S on Tuesday was an 88-year-old Waterford woman.

Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Kenosha Sheriff's Department said the collision happened at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of the East Frontage Road. He said the woman was headed northbound in a 2014 Kia when the vehicle collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Honda sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Kenosha girl.

The 88-year-old woman was killed in the crash. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Hannah said investigators are still working on accident reports and he did not know the cause of the crash or which vehicle had crossed the centerline. He said he could not yet release the identity of the woman who died.

