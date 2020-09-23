 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Head-on collision kills 88-year-old woman from Waterford
View Comments
topical alert top story

Head-on collision kills 88-year-old woman from Waterford

{{featured_button_text}}

The driver killed in a head-on crash on the East Frontage Road between Highways E and S on Tuesday was an 88-year-old Waterford woman.

Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Kenosha Sheriff's Department said the collision happened at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of the East Frontage Road. He said the woman was headed northbound in a 2014 Kia when the vehicle collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Honda sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Kenosha girl.

The 88-year-old woman was killed in the crash. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Hannah said investigators are still working on accident reports and he did not know the cause of the crash or which vehicle had crossed the centerline. He said he could not yet release the identity of the woman who died.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SLIDESHOW: Kenosha marks one month since Blake shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert