Head-on crash with serious injuries reported on Highway 31 in Somers

SOMERS — Details were still developing early Friday night regarding a report of a serious crash on Highway 31 between Highway M and Highway KR.

Somers Fire and Rescue personnel and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 3:55 p.m. Friday to a report of the head-on-crash at Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Fourth Place. The crash site actually was about a quarter mile north of the intersection, where Old Green Bay Road also comes in from the northeast.

Initial, but unconfirmed, police radio reports indicated that two vehicles had struck head on, were possibly on fire and one had ended up in a ditch. There were also unconfirmed reports of a person lying in the road after the crash.

First responders arriving on scene indicated that there was heavy damage to the vehicles and that extrication was required to remove at least some of the occupants. At least one person was reported to be unresponsive.

Somers Fire officials quickly called for assistance from the South Shore Fire Department in neighboring Mount Pleasant and also called for a Flight for Life helicopter to respond to the park behind the Somers Municipal Building to meet an ambulance that was transporting a patient from the crash site.

Highway 31 was closed for traffic in both directions, southbound from Highway KR (First Street) and north at Highway M (Old Green Bay Road). The Mount Pleasant Police Department was assisting with the road closure at Highway KR.

The Paris an Pleasant Prairie fire departments were manning Somers fire station No. 1 at the municipal center campus while Somers crews were occupied with the crash call and related medical transports.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.