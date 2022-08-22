Headed to higher ground: Petrifying Springs Park playground being relocated to avoid floods

SOMERS — A playground at Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park is in the process of being moved to higher, dryer ground.

This work, to be completed later this fall, represents the conclusion of the Phase 2 Pike River restoration project that was executed in 2021, according to Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

Located near Pavilion 4 in roughly the center of the park, the playground was formerly located in a floodplain area that frequently took on water after significant rainfall.

When that occurred, the playground needed to be closed temporarily, and the health of the river was affected. Collins noted that some 86 tons of sand and gravel from the playground base would wash into the river during each major storm.

“It gave us an opportunity when we were looking at the Pike River restoration to take that existing footprint and move it out of the floodplain,” Collins said. “So we solved an ecological issue as well as a maintenance and a cost issue by relocating it.”

The relocated playground will be across the river from the old site, connected to the rest of the park by a pedestrian bridge that was installed last year.

That bridge, Collins noted, was repurposed from Highway KR, where the state of Wisconsin is widening the roadway to accommodate the Wisconn Valley development across the border in Racine County. The reused bridge was part of a trail system that the state is relocating as part of the highway project.

Collins said the new playground will be under a tree canopy, providing shade for kids and their parents and putting them within the scenic, wooded area that overlooks the river.

“One of the benefits of the Phase 2 Pike restoration was increasing accessibility to the other side of the river, which gives people the opportunity to easily access more of the park’s space that was previously underutilized,” Collins said.

The playground equipment for the new site is mainly new equipment.

Collins said prep work for the new site has been completed by county parks staff. A contractor is expected to install the new equipment in the coming months, with completion anticipated by late fall.