Heading to Chicago? No travel ban worries as Wisconsin removed from list

Wisconsin is no longer under Chicago's travel ban.

Chicago's list of travelers that must quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in the city now includes these states and territories:

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The list, updated every Tuesday, put restrictions on states with growing coronavirus cases.

Wisconsin was added to the list on July 31. It never impacted commuters who work in Chicago, but travelers to the city from Wisconsin faced possible fines if they did not quarantine.

At the time Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said there was no travel ban on Wisconsin residents.

