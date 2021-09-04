Healing through music: Mahone Fund, Kenosha Symphony team up

Kinchen was inspired to work with the Mahone Fund — which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth — because of his relationship with the fund’s namesake.

“Oh, gosh!” he said when asked what drew him to this position. “Mary Lou Mahone for sure.”

When he met the local civil rights icon in 1989, “I was immediately impressed by her as a woman who was serious about serving, about helping people, about making this corner of the world a better place. She is my inspiration! And I am further compelled by Tim Mahone and the other Mahone children who strive with determined creativity to keep the flame alive. And kudos to the Kenosha Symphony for their partnership in this endeavor.”

Kinchen is hoping the new partnership helps music “become a vehicle for allowing the diverse voices of people, especially young people, from all over the community to be heard. Being heard, being recognized as someone who has something to say, something worth hearing, can be very empowering. I think we can make this happen.”

Hard work