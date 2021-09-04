Healing through music: Mahone Fund, Kenosha Symphony team up

A year after a police shooting and the resulting protests and riots rocked Kenosha, the local arts community has jumped in to help heal divisions and move forward together.
Which is only natural, said James Kinchen.
“The arts, and music in particular, can be powerful and useful in helping people connect with their human commonalities,” he said. “We are wired for music — to make it, to listen to it, to respond to it, to be moved by it.”
Kinchen has spent his life involved with music: He’s been a professor of music and the director of choral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for more than three decades and is the musical adviser for a new partnership between the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund.
The organizations teamed up to “bring musical events and conversations to the community over the upcoming year,” the official partnership announcement said.
Kinchen cautions that “the music itself will not make things better among us, but sharing it may help us come into a space where we are motivated enough by what we share in common to work things out, very necessary things, to make change happen and move closer to being a society of true justice and equity.”
An inspiration
Kinchen was inspired to work with the Mahone Fund — which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth — because of his relationship with the fund’s namesake.
“Oh, gosh!” he said when asked what drew him to this position. “Mary Lou Mahone for sure.”
When he met the local civil rights icon in 1989, “I was immediately impressed by her as a woman who was serious about serving, about helping people, about making this corner of the world a better place. She is my inspiration! And I am further compelled by Tim Mahone and the other Mahone children who strive with determined creativity to keep the flame alive. And kudos to the Kenosha Symphony for their partnership in this endeavor.”
Kinchen is hoping the new partnership helps music “become a vehicle for allowing the diverse voices of people, especially young people, from all over the community to be heard. Being heard, being recognized as someone who has something to say, something worth hearing, can be very empowering. I think we can make this happen.”
Hard work
During his time in the Kenosha area, Kinchen hasn’t seen “enough good change. We do a disservice if we think that a warm, fuzzy ‘kumbaya’ moment will change things in the deep, meaningful and lasting ways that things need to be changed. Hasn’t happened yet. Won’t happen.”
“Every meaningful change in United States history,” he continued, “has been a challenge to bring about. It is no different now. We rightly remember the tragic Jacob Blake shooting. It is so sad to realize that something like this could well happen again.
“The kind of deep, systemic change that we need will not come with a trickle or sprinkling of justice — social, racial, political, economic, legal and so on. The Old Testament seer was right when he cried, ‘Let justice roll down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.’ We have yet to see this happen.”
As it evolves, this new partnership with the Kenosha Symphony will include performances at different venues in the community, Tim Mahone said.
Kinchen is “really excited by the possibilities that are there for us in this partnership. We are still in the mode of visioning possibilities and creating opportunities through music.”