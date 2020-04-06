Health director recommends county residents wear masks in public

Freiheit said the masks could help prevent people who are unknowingly infected from spreading the virus. “It’s another tool in our toolbox to further prevent the spread,” she said.

“Wearing a cloth face covering when you go out for essential errands is yet another tool we can deploy to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community, although self-quarantine, social distancing and handwashing are still our best tools,” Freiheit said in a formal statement. “It is important that these masks be worn to cover both the nose and mouth.”

The CDC is calling on people to use homemade cloth masks rather than surgical masks or N-95 masks, stating that those should be preserved for health care workers and first responders.

Freiheit said people should follow CDC guidelines to make the most effective homemade masks.

“Scarves and bandanas are not thick enough,” she said.

She said CDC instructions go into detail on the type of material that should be used and how thick the mask should be. People who do not know how to sew or don’t have a sewing machine shouldn’t feel intimidated, she said.

“They have things on how to do one with just folding cloth and rubber bands,” Freiheit said.