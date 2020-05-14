Health officer extends Kenosha County safer-at-home order until May 26

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In response to the state Supreme Court ruling overturning the governor's safer-at-home order, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit issued a local order continuing the regulations in the county until May 26.

Freiheit said Kenosha County remains behind other counties and the state when it comes to high infection growth rate and positive test rate. She said relaxing the social distancing restrictions now would almost certainly result in a spike in cases locally.

“We must stay the course and remain calm until Kenosha County is safe to open for all residents,” Freiheit said. “The consequences of relaxing Safer-At-Home before the data and science suggests, would be devastating to our community.”

As health officer, Freiheit has the authority to issue this emergency order under Wisconsin Statute 252.03. The local order takes effect at 12 a.m. Thursday, May 14, and continues all of the provisions of the original state order, including its expiration at 8 a.m. May 26.

Kenosha County — in partnership with other local government and business leaders — is the process of finalizing a plan to restart the local economy with a phase-in approach consistent with the gating criteria of the state’s Badger Bounce Back Plan.