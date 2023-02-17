Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit today announced she will leave her position for another career opportunity effective March 16.

Freiheit joined Kenosha County as Health Director in December 2019. Since then, she steered Kenosha County Public Health through the COVID-19 pandemic and worked internally and externally to align the county’s public health services to meet community health needs.

“During my time here, I have been honored to serve the community through the most difficult time in our history,” Freiheit said. “We have made significant strides in improving the health of the community throughout my tenure, and I know that Kenosha County Public Health is positioned to continue the strong program and service direction that has been set.”

A change in plans

On Dec. 2, 2019, when Freiheit began her job as public health officer for Kenosha County, she envisioned helping gently guide the Kenosha County Division of Health in new directions.

Never could she have imagined that she would be leading the county through a global pandemic.

“In public health we’re not used to being in the spotlight,” she told the Kenosha News in an article announcing she had been named the 2020 Person of the Year.

“My plan was to listen for the first 90 days,” she said. “I had notebooks full of notes and was ready to assemble them into the roadmap … and then COVID and everything else fell off the table.”

The result was her “pivot” to respond to ever-changing data about the coronavirus and to get in front of public sentiment regarding state and federal guidelines and protocols.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman received Freiheit’s resignation letter Friday and said the county will post the position in the coming weeks. “I thank Dr. Freiheit for her service,” Kerkman said.