Health officials cautious as COVID-19 cases surge elsewhere in Wisconsin

“What is happening around the state has me feeling cautious and nervous because we are typically two weeks behind,” said Jennifer Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer.

“Our hospitalization numbers are really low. We only have four positive COVID cases hospitalized right now across both hospital systems and only one is intubated,” Freiheit said. “We obviously could handle a surge if it comes.”

She said the number of people here who are infected is climbing, but at a lower rate than elsewhere in the state. She said the county expected cases to begin to increase once schools and colleges were back in session, and praised efforts by school and college staff and leadership to reduce infection rates.

In Kenosha Unified School District, there are currently 28 students and staff members who have tested positive across all district schools. After some temporary closings all of the district’s schools are expected to reopen Monday.

Freiheit said she knows many parents of students have been frustrated with the process of notifying families that students may have had contact with the virus through an infected classmate. She said the notification process has been complicated by the lag in receiving test results; on average it is taking about five days after a test for a person to get results.