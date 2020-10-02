Health officials cautious as COVID-19 cases surge elsewhere in Wisconsin

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic Kenosha County was one of the areas of Wisconsin with the highest number of per-capita cases.
That situation has now reversed, with the county having among the lowest number of cases per capita over the last week among more urban counties in the state while the virus’ reach is growing rapidly elsewhere.
Wisconsin is a hot spot nationally, with the state seeing record daily totals of new infections and deaths.
Infection rates were so high in places like Green Bay and LaCrosse that officials urged President Donald Trump to cancel planned campaign stops in the state. Those campaign stops were cancelled and Trump announced early Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was going into isolation.
Winnebago County Health Department warned Thursday that hospitals in the Fox Valley had 112 COVID patients up from 81 the previous week. “Hospitals are pushing 90 percent capacity. Without a change in community behavior, hospitals will be overwhelmed in the next several weeks or less,” the Winnebago County statement warned.
Currently stable status in county
In Kenosha County, the situation looks much more stable at the moment.
The per-capita positive rate is 21 per 100,000 over the last week according to a New York Times analysis, compared to 97 per 100,000 in Winnebago, 138 per 100,000 in Shawano or 85 per 100,000 in Brown counties.
“What is happening around the state has me feeling cautious and nervous because we are typically two weeks behind,” said Jennifer Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer.
“Our hospitalization numbers are really low. We only have four positive COVID cases hospitalized right now across both hospital systems and only one is intubated,” Freiheit said. “We obviously could handle a surge if it comes.”
She said the number of people here who are infected is climbing, but at a lower rate than elsewhere in the state. She said the county expected cases to begin to increase once schools and colleges were back in session, and praised efforts by school and college staff and leadership to reduce infection rates.
In Kenosha Unified School District, there are currently 28 students and staff members who have tested positive across all district schools. After some temporary closings all of the district’s schools are expected to reopen Monday.
Freiheit said she knows many parents of students have been frustrated with the process of notifying families that students may have had contact with the virus through an infected classmate. She said the notification process has been complicated by the lag in receiving test results; on average it is taking about five days after a test for a person to get results.
Colder weather will drive people indoors
Health officials are concerned that infection rates could increase as colder weather drives people indoors and into closer contact with each other.
“It’s an enormous concern for us because not only are people heading back indoors but we are heading into flu season and the holidays,” Freiheit said.
She said health officials are worried about the spread of the flu because if people are infected with both the flu and COVID it will make it more difficult for their bodies to fight off the virus. At the same time, flu symptoms are much the same as mild COVID symptoms and cause confusion for people about seeking testing and treatment.
Freiheit urged people to get flu shots. “Your body doesn’t want to have to fight two viruses at the same time.”
She also urged people to continue to avoid social gatherings and to wear masks while in public.
“Mask mandates do work and they certainly help to keep the numbers down,” she said.
