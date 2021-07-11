Hear ye, hear ye! The Renaissance Faire is now in session

After missing its 2020 season, the Bristol Renaissance Faire has returned this weekend for another summer of merry-making, Renaissance style.
The boisterous crowds who fill the venue each summer are supposedly visiting the village of Bristol on a summer day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth of England is in town.
You might not hear the term COVID-19; in the 1500s, centuries before antibiotics were in use, residents were more worried about The Plague. (And Vikings. This was still the era of Viking raids, right?)
For fans who like to suit up in their personal set of armor — the better to socially distance from the rabble in the dusty streets! — or don their finest Elizabethan gowns, the Renaissance Faire is two months of role-playing nirvana.
But for the rest of us casual visitors, who might visit a Renaissance faire every few years or when out-of-town visitors are in need of entertaining, there are several ways to enjoy the local Ren Faire action:
If you like live performances
The Bristol Renaissance Faire is a great venue for seeing all sorts of performers, from the how-can-they-bend-that-way? moves of the “Barely Balanced” acrobats to the bawdy musical shows.
Here’s a quick cheat sheet, though you can find many more shows at the Faire’s performance spaces:
Bawdy humor: Try the Sturdy Beggars Mud Show, the “corpse comedy” of the Ded Bob Show (through Aug. 15), the Wash Well Wenches (called a “naughty and tempestuous twosome”) and Christophe the Insulter, who is back at the Fair Aug. 21-22 and 28-29 with his brand of R-rated Renaissance-style insult humor.
Circus-style spectacles: You’ll want to catch shows by Ren Faire favorites Adam Crack (his “Fire Whip” show contains thrilling stunts), those “Barely Balanced” performers (they do juggling, balance and impossible lifts) and MooNie the Magnificent (his show features balance tricks, tightrope walking, juggling and comedy). Bonus: The final Barely Balanced show each day adds FIRE. Yes, fire. The Lynx Show is described as “a blend of magic, sword swallowing and comedy.” You don’t see people swallowing swords every day, right?
Renaissance-style action: Don’t miss one of the jousting contests. You may also enjoy “Guido’s Academy of Theatrical Swordsplay,” which is at the Fair through July 18. It’s billed as “a family-friendly action extravaganza with Guido Crescendo and a cast of six fighting actors.” The show features “Stupid Sword Tricks” and Shakespeare’s fights to the death — for children. Bonus: You can learn how to swordfight from the safety of the venue’s benches.
If you like improv
Broon returns to the Ren Faire this season. He is known for interacting with audience members while juggling bowling balls and eating fire. Look for him to join up with MooNie the Magnificent for a totally improvised show. (Broon is at the Faire through Aug. 1; returning Aug. 28-Sept. 6.)
If you like ‘The Crown’
Be on the lookout for her majesty’s representative, who will be out among the crowds as part of “Where’s the Queen?”
We’ve heard a rumor that the “representative” might really be the queen herself, in disguise. But you know how rumors are! Are you clever enough to find the queen? Keep a sharp eye out.
If you like animal acts
Cirque du Sewer — familiar to fans of “America’s Got Talent” — features trained rats and cats, all rescued from shelters. Their trainer creates complicated obstacle courses for the rats and dances with the cats (which is totally different from “Dances with Wolves”). Note: Cirque de Sewer is at the Faire through Aug. 15.
If you like aerial performers
Lauryn Murray performs as “Aerial Silk Fantasy,” at the Faire through Aug. 22. She will “nimbly climb the precarious heights of silk, appearing as though gravity were merely a suggestion, not reality.” Look up to find her, as she “floats effortlessly 30 feet above Shakespeare’s Meadow near the RenQuest encampment.”
If you want to rock
In contrast to the Faire’s wandering minstrels, The Jackdaws perform original, contemporary and traditional Irish rock to audiences. The trio “will have you coming back for more with their driving melodies and relentlessly aggressive lyrics.” Take that, gentle guy with a lute!
If you watch C-Span
Visit the Privy Council at the Faire, which deals with legal issues related to traveling across the country with the queen. Note: This is NOT the place to bring up Kenosha’s pot hole problem.
If you like daytime drinking
If you’re serious about sampling the Faire’s adult beverages, join one of the daily Pub Crawls (for an extra $55; buy tickets in advance online or at the Faire). Pub Crawl participants get to skip the lines at the taverns and public houses, and four drinks — including 14 beers on tap, mead and a gluten-free cider because Elizabethans were so careful to avoid gluten — are included in the Pub Crawl price.
If you like shopping
The streets of the Bristol Renaissance Faire are lined with shops, offering items — stage combat axes, chain mail apparel — you won’t find at other summer festivals.
There’s an entire section of shops devoted to arms and armor, which gives you an idea of how Renaissance-style window shopping differs from an afternoon spent at a mall.
If you like eating your way through festivals
It’s expensive — and you really don’t want to keep track of the calories involved — but it is possible to eat non-stop from the moment you enter the Renaissance Faire until you step back outside the gates and make your way back to the 21st century.
If you do opt to focus on eating — and why not? it’s a summer festival and you’ve been so good on your diet all week — at least try to sample some fare that differs from the usual “festival food” offerings like bratwurst and onion rings.
Renaissance Faire favorites include giant turkey legs, mushrooms swimming in a garlic/butter sauce, shepherd’s pie, fruit/ice cream crepes and cheese fritters. You’ll also find pork ribs, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, scones, roasted corn on the cob, gelato and — that Elizabethan staple — bacon cheeseburger nachos.
If you have kids to entertain
Head to the Kids’ Kingdom, which has been revamped and improved. The area’s Castle Stage is, according to Faire officials, “the biggest and grandest in all of Bristol.” There are also adorable Hobbit houses.
Family shows include Clan Tynker (juggling, magic, comedy, dance, more sword swallowing, fire-eating, tight-wire walking) and the story-telling fun of 2 Noisy Knights.
If you’re serious about that sewing project
In the Nobles’ Glade, audience members can find out all about those outrageous Renaissance costumes. How long does it take to put on all those layers? And, how many layers are those nobles wearing in the summer heat? All of those questions, and more, will be answered. This is also a good place to meet the queen, who is likely to stop by to show off the “current” fashions.
If you like pretending you’re not at a Renaissance Faire
Grab a seat outside the “Vegetable Justice” booth next to the jousting field. You’ll be astounded that people pay money to toss tomatoes at the “Justice” guys, who hurl insults at fairgoers while standing behind a wooden booth. Participants try to smack them in the head with the tomatoes, all the while listening to blistering insults.
Older folks will be reminded of Don Rickles in his heyday; younger folks will likely be reminded of those celebrity roasts on Comedy Central. Or any day on Twitter.
These guys are quick witted and mean. Oh, so mean. And oh, so funny. It’s definitely PG-13 rated and not for anyone who is offended by being told they resemble E.T. on a bad hair day. The comments have nothing to do with the Renaissance — “Hey kids, you think you’re having fun now, but let me explain what’s going to happen to Social Security when you need it” and “Hey, Scotsman, if it’s not plaid, it’s just a skirt” — and you’ll be amazed that these performers can keep up a steady stream of on-the-fly insults without repeating their material.
If you like documenting every move you make
The Renaissance Faire — with its costumed performers and visitors sporting outrageous outfits — is a great place to take selfies.
And don’t worry about not being “authentic” to the time period. The real Queen Elizabeth I had a court artist who sketched her majesty’s every move and posted it on Ye Olde Book of Faces. (If her royal highness didn’t receive enough “likes,” it was “off with their heads.”)