Hear ye, hear ye! The Renaissance Faire is now in session

If you like eating your way through festivals

It’s expensive — and you really don’t want to keep track of the calories involved — but it is possible to eat non-stop from the moment you enter the Renaissance Faire until you step back outside the gates and make your way back to the 21st century.

If you do opt to focus on eating — and why not? it’s a summer festival and you’ve been so good on your diet all week — at least try to sample some fare that differs from the usual “festival food” offerings like bratwurst and onion rings.

Renaissance Faire favorites include giant turkey legs, mushrooms swimming in a garlic/butter sauce, shepherd’s pie, fruit/ice cream crepes and cheese fritters. You’ll also find pork ribs, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, scones, roasted corn on the cob, gelato and — that Elizabethan staple — bacon cheeseburger nachos.

If you have kids to entertain

Head to the Kids’ Kingdom, which has been revamped and improved. The area’s Castle Stage is, according to Faire officials, “the biggest and grandest in all of Bristol.” There are also adorable Hobbit houses.