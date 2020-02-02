Hearing from the heroes: Veterans visit Brompton School to share war experiences, Honor Flight

It was an opportunity to have a glimpse into some of the most notable sites in the nation’s capitol without actually traveling there in person.

Local veterans and representatives of the Wisconsin chapter of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight stopped by Brompton School on Friday and shared with middle schoolers the daylong journeys to Washington, D.C., which have occurred multiple times annually in this state since 2008.

“It’s a really emotional day — lots of tears, lots of smiles, lots of hugs,” said Kent Rice, who serves on the state Honor Flight’s board of directors and plays a role in some of the logistics.

Since that first flight a dozen years ago, Rice said the Honor Flight program has given 7,606 veterans of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars the opportunity to see the memorials, free of charge.

In addition to the flight and tour in Washington, D.C., the event has included a number of celebratory festivities, including a mail call at the end of a day of jam-packed activity. Family, friends and, at times, unknown people write letters to the veterans, expressing gratitude for their service.

“It’s probably the most impressive or most memorable part of the day for the vets,” Rice said of the mail call.