Hearing from the heroes: Veterans visit Brompton School to share war experiences, Honor Flight

It was an opportunity to have a glimpse into some of the most notable sites in the nation’s capitol without actually traveling there in person.
Local veterans and representatives of the Wisconsin chapter of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight stopped by Brompton School on Friday and shared with middle schoolers the daylong journeys to Washington, D.C., which have occurred multiple times annually in this state since 2008.
“It’s a really emotional day — lots of tears, lots of smiles, lots of hugs,” said Kent Rice, who serves on the state Honor Flight’s board of directors and plays a role in some of the logistics.
Since that first flight a dozen years ago, Rice said the Honor Flight program has given 7,606 veterans of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars the opportunity to see the memorials, free of charge.
In addition to the flight and tour in Washington, D.C., the event has included a number of celebratory festivities, including a mail call at the end of a day of jam-packed activity. Family, friends and, at times, unknown people write letters to the veterans, expressing gratitude for their service.
“It’s probably the most impressive or most memorable part of the day for the vets,” Rice said of the mail call.
During the hour-long assembly at Brompton School, Rice shared with students facts and anecdotal observations of the different memorials.
He said veterans of the Vietnam War, for instance, have reported life-altering experiences after soaking in the memorial for that respective conflict. Rice described it as “a very solemn place, a very emotional place” and added the venue has served as “an opportunity for healing to go on.”
Other veterans who paid a visit to Brompton School included 96-year-old Julian Plaster, who served in the Navy in World War II. Plaster shared with students his assorted experiences, including artifacts from assignments in Hawaii and elsewhere.
Plaster beamed with happiness as he discussed the American flag, recounting how it and all that it represents withstood the battle he served, in addition to conflicts preceding and succeeding World War II.
“Old Glory is still flying,” Plaster said.
Brompton Principal Suzanne Loewen said the veterans’ visits on Friday coincide with the school’s three-pronged mission statement, calling for excellence, integrity and service. Brompton is the only Kenosha school to host a youth Rotary Club.
“There are a lot of opportunities to give back to the community,” Loewen said.
Budding Rotarians at Brompton, who are members of the Interact Club, meet on Tuesdays and have taken part in a number of service-related projects thus far this year.
Loewen said the club members’ efforts have included bringing Free Little Libraries to different areas of Kenosha, taking part in the Salvation Army’s yuletide bell ringing fundraiser and assisting at the Shalom Center.
The Honor Flight, and support for veterans, is another way Brompton students are demonstrating their commitment to service, Loewen said. They have been writing letters, and some of the club members plan to welcome back the veterans on the next Honor Flight in March.