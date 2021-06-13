"Heart of the Farm: Women in Agriculture" summer coffee chats series begins Monday

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s “Heart of the Farm: Women in Agriculture” program will start its summer online coffee chats’series on Monday.
‘Coffee Chats’ will be held at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of each month through August and again from November to March 2022.
The program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources, and creating support networks.
There is no charge for attending the series, but registration is required at https://forms.gle/uWg2aKdYW2Aqj3J99. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.
Coffee chat series
Monday: “Weber’s Farm Store: 6 Generations of Resiliency”
Weber Farms, is a sixth generation Wisconsin Century Farm located in Marshfield and since 1904 it has been delivering dairy products from their Holstein cows for six decades. Weber’s Farm Store has been in operation since 1955 and now offers a full range of dairy products, from pasteurized milks and creams, to Kefir, ground beef, ice cream, local butter, and an extensive line of cheese. Speaker: Joellen (Weber) Heiman, manager Weber Farm Store.
July 12: Traditions — Today and Tomorrow
A discussion of the importance of traditions in one’s family and workplace. Traditions can build a strong base of resiliency as we emerge from COVID-19. Speakers: Nancy Vance and Karen Drickell, human development and relationship educators, UW-Extension.
August 9: Dinner conversations
Research has shown us how important family meals are and there are significant studies that reinforce the benefits of mealtimes together. Discuss ideas for starting dinner conversations that nourish the spirit, brain, and health of everyone at the table. Speakers: Nancy Vance and Jackie Carattini, human development and relationship educators, UW-Extension.
For more information on the series or the “Heart of the Farm” program, visit https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm.
The coffee chat series is supported and funded by the Center for Dairy Profitability, UW-Madison, Division of Extension and partially funded by a Green Stone Farm Credit.