Heart scans provide good early detection of heart issues

Rice says he took the CT scan on the urging of his wife, Carol. "It was her idea. She saw (an ad) in the paper and I did it to give her piece of mind," he said.

He had the scan done at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie in mid-January.

For Rice, who has been in optimal health, his elevated arterial calcium levels came as a surprise. "I'm healthy and my vitals are good, I was like, 'What am I doing here?'"

After his results were reviewed by his physician and Dr. Sanborn, Rice was put on a minimum dose of statins as a preventative measure, he said.

Quick scans locally

The scan itself takes about 15 minutes and patients remain in their street clothes during the procedure. While getting pictures of the heart and its arteries, the scan also gets images the lungs, Sanborn added.

The scan is available by self-pay, not billable to insurance, for $49 at Froedtert Kenosha, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie and Advocate Aurora.

Heart scan technology has been around for the last couple decades but the simple scan continues to potentially save lives, say medical experts.