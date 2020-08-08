Heavy absentee balloting already for state's 's partisan primary Tuesday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 10,500 absentee ballots had been returned by Friday in Kenosha County in advance of Tuesday’s Partisan Primary.

Kenosha County clerk Regi Bachochin said the absentee ballot rate of return suggests turnout will be comparable to that of the 2016 Partisan Primary.

“Right now, with just returned absentee’s we are at almost 12%,” Bachochin said Friday. “So, I would say by Tuesday we may be close to the 19% range as we were in 2016.”

A total of 21,148 absentee ballots have been requested, which is more than the 17,374 ballots cast in 2016. The 2016 ballot had Democratic primaries for the US Senate and 1st Congressional District races.

As of Friday afternoon the city of Kenosha had received 287 ballots. In 2016 the city collected 369 absentee Partisan Primary ballots and in 2018 it collected 433. Bachochin said it is possible more people who would generally cast in-person absentee ballots may have chosen to vote absentee through the mail this year.

As Bachochin toured the county Friday to deliver supplies, she said the general consensus of clerks was that they were not seeing an increase of in-person absentee.