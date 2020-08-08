Heavy absentee balloting already for state's 's partisan primary Tuesday

More than 10,500 absentee ballots had been returned by Friday in Kenosha County in advance of Tuesday’s Partisan Primary.
Kenosha County clerk Regi Bachochin said the absentee ballot rate of return suggests turnout will be comparable to that of the 2016 Partisan Primary.
“Right now, with just returned absentee’s we are at almost 12%,” Bachochin said Friday. “So, I would say by Tuesday we may be close to the 19% range as we were in 2016.”
A total of 21,148 absentee ballots have been requested, which is more than the 17,374 ballots cast in 2016. The 2016 ballot had Democratic primaries for the US Senate and 1st Congressional District races.
As of Friday afternoon the city of Kenosha had received 287 ballots. In 2016 the city collected 369 absentee Partisan Primary ballots and in 2018 it collected 433. Bachochin said it is possible more people who would generally cast in-person absentee ballots may have chosen to vote absentee through the mail this year.
As Bachochin toured the county Friday to deliver supplies, she said the general consensus of clerks was that they were not seeing an increase of in-person absentee.
In the Partisan Primary voters may only cast votes in one party’s primary. If votes are cast for candidates in more than one party, no votes will be counted.
Those who do not know there polling location can enter a parcel number or their street address to find it at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1009/Where-to-Vote.
Absentee ballots may be dropped off until 8 p.m. Monday at the following drop box locations:
City of Kenosha – 625 52nd St (use box located off 8th Ave)
Town of Paris – Safety Building, 16607 Burlington Road
Town of Randall – Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road Town of Somers
Town and Village of Somers – Municipal Building, 7511 12th St.
Village of Bristol – Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St.
Village of Paddock Lake – Municipal Building, 6969 236th Ave.
Village of Pleasant Prairie – Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. (on wall, near entrance)
Village of Salem Lakes – Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Rd.
illage of Twin Lakes – Village Hall, 108 East Main St.
There are no primaries to determine challengers of incumbent Democrats and Republicans who represent Kenosha County residents in state assembly offices.
The following races will appear on the November ballot:
65th Assembly District – Incumbent Democrat Tod Ohnstad will face Republican challenger Crystal J. Miller.
64th Assembly District – Incumbent Democrat Tip McGuire will face Republican challenger Ed Hibsch.
32nd Assembly District – Incumbent Republican Tyler August will face Democratic challenger Katherine Gualke.
The names of these candidates will be on the ballot Tuesday even though the races are set, as will the names of candidates running unopposed in November.
Local unopposed candidates include the following Democratic incumbents: District 22 State Sen. Bob Wirch; District Attorney Mike Gravely; Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin; Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobsen; and Kenosha County Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz. Rep. Samantha Kerman (R-Salem Lakes) will also run unopposed in November in Assembly District 61.
