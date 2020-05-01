Heavy rain causes rupture of sewer pipe at construction site, bypass to storm sewer

Heavy rain undermined a Kenosha construction site, causing a rupture to a sewer pipe and the bypass of nearly 2 million gallons of sanitary sewage into the storm water system and ultimately into Lake Michigan.
According to the city, the spill happened at the road construction site at 60th Street and 39th Street, beginning at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“When the heavy rain happened it blew out the side of the concrete and caused a ton of rain water to erode the surrounding soil and our pipe got damaged in the process,” said Curtis Czarnecki, director of the Kenosha Water Utility.
Czarnecki said the ruptured sanitary sewer lines were bypassed into the storm sewer system while the construction company worked to make the repairs and to protect surrounding properties and the construction site.The repairs were completed at about 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to the city, during the event, more than 1.8 million gallons of sanitary sewage were bypassed into the storm sewer system, which runs into Lake Michigan.
The city is required by the state to report the bypass. The road construction company was responsible for the repairs.
During heavy rain, Czarnecki said, most of the sewage that was bypassed was rainwater. “It was very diluted,” he said.
He said that he did not believe there were any sewage backups into private property in the area as a result of the damage.
Dave Paielli of Paielli’s Bakery, 6020 39th Ave., said there was no sign of a sanitary sewage leak in the area.
“There was just a lot of water,” he said. “We had like three inches of rain so that came down on them hard.
“They did a good job, they were out there in the middle of the night working, whoever was on the job, they handled it correctly I believe,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.