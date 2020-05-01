Heavy rain causes rupture of sewer pipe at construction site, bypass to storm sewer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heavy rain undermined a Kenosha construction site, causing a rupture to a sewer pipe and the bypass of nearly 2 million gallons of sanitary sewage into the storm water system and ultimately into Lake Michigan.

According to the city, the spill happened at the road construction site at 60th Street and 39th Street, beginning at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“When the heavy rain happened it blew out the side of the concrete and caused a ton of rain water to erode the surrounding soil and our pipe got damaged in the process,” said Curtis Czarnecki, director of the Kenosha Water Utility.

Czarnecki said the ruptured sanitary sewer lines were bypassed into the storm sewer system while the construction company worked to make the repairs and to protect surrounding properties and the construction site.The repairs were completed at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to the city, during the event, more than 1.8 million gallons of sanitary sewage were bypassed into the storm sewer system, which runs into Lake Michigan.

The city is required by the state to report the bypass. The road construction company was responsible for the repairs.