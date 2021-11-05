Hello darkness, my old friend?

Though we’re almost a week past Halloween, we are heading to some very dark places.
Worse than any rattling skeleton, growling werewolf — or even a shrieking clown — is the prospect of losing precious daylight.
We are just a few days away from the annual “fall back,” turning our clocks one hour earlier at 2 a.m. Sunday. I’m not sure you have to pop up out of bed and change the time at that exact moment. Just to be safe, pull down your shades Saturday night in case the Time Police are watching.
That means sunset goes from 5:38 p.m. today to 4:35 p.m. on Monday. And the sun sets earlier and earlier until the winter solstice in late December.
I understand now why some animals hibernate — and if I could swing it with my health insurance, I’d join them — because who has the energy to move when your body wants to go to sleep at 3 p.m.?
As soon as it gets dark outside, even if it’s only 5 p.m., it feels like midnight. It’s just dark, which matches my mood.
All of this makes me sad. Or, rather, SAD, as in seasonal affective disorder. It’s called SAD for a reason: They’ve taken our sunshine away. Why would we be happy about that?
It’s no coincidence that daylight saving time ends right after Halloween, because bingeing on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is the only thing standing between me and a total meltdown. I know, I know. Experts say the best way to battle the effects of SAD is to eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and sit in front of a light box for a few hours a day.
You know what’s quicker (and easier)? Giving into those cravings for chocolate, mashed potatoes and beef stew. As a bonus, that extra layer of fat will insulate you from frigid February days.
And here’s a double-secret bonus: Because you’re too fat for any of your clothes, you can spend your evening snacking hours online shopping for sweatpants and oversized sweaters.
Until then, however, try to binge on as much sunlight as you can.
The forecast for today through Sunday calls for mild temperatures and at least partly sunny skies. Go outside and bask in that light any chance you get. Come a cold, gray January day, we’ll be dreaming of the sunshine and looking back fondly at a time when we could see our hand in front of our face while out for an early evening dog walk.
On second thought, maybe humans do hibernate. We just call it “power napping” or “Back away from the candy drawer and no one gets hurt!”
Good witches
Women in Motion celebrated Halloween in the group’s usual style: By performing the “Witches Dance” at numerous locations Saturday and Sunday.
Each year, the dance troupe performs routines to raise money for local charities.
“We collected donations for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which delivers hand-built bund beds free of charge to children who need them,” said troupe member GiGi Whitmore. “The people in Kenosha who graciously donated helped us to raise $1,000 at many venues.”
We’re often told to “dance like nobody’s watching,” but, in this case, it’s wonderful that people were watching and were giving donations.
“We love dancing for charity,” Whitmore said.
As a bonus, all that dancing works off a few pieces of the Halloween candy we’ve been eating for weeks.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.