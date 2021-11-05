Hello darkness, my old friend?

Though we’re almost a week past Halloween, we are heading to some very dark places.

Worse than any rattling skeleton, growling werewolf — or even a shrieking clown — is the prospect of losing precious daylight.

We are just a few days away from the annual “fall back,” turning our clocks one hour earlier at 2 a.m. Sunday. I’m not sure you have to pop up out of bed and change the time at that exact moment. Just to be safe, pull down your shades Saturday night in case the Time Police are watching.

That means sunset goes from 5:38 p.m. today to 4:35 p.m. on Monday. And the sun sets earlier and earlier until the winter solstice in late December.

I understand now why some animals hibernate — and if I could swing it with my health insurance, I’d join them — because who has the energy to move when your body wants to go to sleep at 3 p.m.?

As soon as it gets dark outside, even if it’s only 5 p.m., it feels like midnight. It’s just dark, which matches my mood.

All of this makes me sad. Or, rather, SAD, as in seasonal affective disorder. It’s called SAD for a reason: They’ve taken our sunshine away. Why would we be happy about that?