Helping hand: Paddock Lake residents, sheriff deputies replace stolen bike

A group of Paddock Lake residents, with the help of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, presented a local teenager with special needs a bicycle this week after hers was reportedly stolen.
Sgt. David Wright. public information officer, said the Paddock Lake deputy received a call Aug. 13 from a resident seeking help to deliver the bicycle. The caller said residents in the neighborhood, who wanted to remain anonymous, got together to buy Bella, 13, a replacement bike. Deputies also chipped in and bought Bella a gift card to Amazon so she can get a new helmet and bike lock.
Bella's family is appreciative as her father's hours at work had recently been reduced due to Covid-19, Wright said.
“The residents of the Paddock Lake community and our deputies went above and beyond to make this girl’s day a little brighter,” Wright said.
