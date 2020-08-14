You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helping hand: Paddock Lake residents, sheriff deputies replace stolen bike
View Comments
top story

Helping hand: Paddock Lake residents, sheriff deputies replace stolen bike

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
A new bike

Deputy Vyhnanek presented Bella with her new bike and she was speechless.

 Provided photo

A group of Paddock Lake residents, with the help of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, presented a local teenager with special needs a bicycle this week after hers was reportedly stolen.

Sgt. David Wright. public information officer, said the Paddock Lake deputy received a call Aug. 13 from a resident seeking help to deliver the bicycle.  The caller said residents in the neighborhood, who wanted to remain anonymous, got together to buy Bella, 13, a replacement bike. Deputies also chipped in and bought Bella a gift card to Amazon so she can get a new helmet and bike lock. 

Bella's family is appreciative as her father's hours at work had recently been reduced due to Covid-19, Wright said. 

“The residents of the Paddock Lake community and our deputies went above and beyond to make this girl’s day a little brighter,” Wright said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Screenings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics