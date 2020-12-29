Helping the homeless is a 24/7 duty: Walkin' in My Shoes marks 15th anniversary

It's a disheartening reality that many stories when it comes to the homeless population don't have a happy ending.
The hill to climb for the people who pour their blood, sweat and tears who strive to aid the homeless often is overwhelming to say the least.
But that doesn't mean there aren't positive stories to come from those efforts — and when those happen, it's a celebration worth noting.
For Jo Wynn, founder of Walkin' in My Shoes and others, it's been a labor of love that dates back many years. The Kenosha-based nonprofit charitable organization celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, and even though some health issues have slowed her down, her work continues.
"All of us are on this quest to help the homeless," Wynn said before Christmas from her office. "I do believe that the homeless have to work with us, too. You always hear about homeless problems and the negative side of it. What about all the good that's come out of it, too?"
Wynn said she approaches each situation with a straightforward approach.
If the homeless person who is there for help has the means to get off the street, she's not about to take "no" for an answer.
"If they can't get in a shelter, and I know they have income, there's no excuse that they should be living on the street, especially the ones who are getting social security," Wynn said. "There are several homeless people I'm aware of in Kenosha who receive a check, but yet, they're living on the street, buying junk and whatever else they want with that money. That's not what it was intended for.
"I just find that unacceptable. There's no reason, because it's taxpayers money. People that are on straight social security, that money came from the taxpayers. I can't make them get off the street, but I do let them know that they have to want it or they don't."
The last thing Wynn will do for someone in need of help, however, is to just hand it over to them.
It's definitely a two-way street — and she speaks from experience, having been homeless herself at one point in her life.
"I just hate to see them living on the street spinning it the way they want to spin it, and then have us struggle as care providers to get them funding to support them," Wynn said. "We are not going to enable them to come back to us for food, clothing and handouts when these (funds) are to get them off the street and into housing.
"I know that I am successful because I meet them where they are. I'll spend days and days to convince them to get off the street. I share my personal story."
The successes
And there have been some feel-good stories since the summer, four specific ones, in fact that Wynn spoke about.
Two men have partnered to help each other, she said. Arrangements for one, whom she called "Mr. Jerry," recently were made for him to receive a donated mobile home at a reasonable price. And when another, Scott Van Beusekom, who shared his story with the Kenosha News this summer, needed a job, an agreement was reached.
Wynn said Van Beusekom now serves as Jerry's care provider, and the two now have a place to call home.
"It just started coming together," she said. "Once Jerry got his (disability) check, he gave the (seller) a cashier's check, and he handed him the keys. He's happy.
"(Van Beusekom) is responsible for making sure he takes his medication twice a day. He cooks for him. He cleans. He takes Jerry to appointments that he needs to go to. It has worked out so well since July."
Two others recently have made the transition, Wynn said, a "Mr. Tom," who received a camper that he's been living in since February, and "Marianne," a woman who soon will have a home in the same mobile home lot as Jerry.
Tom has even transitioned to help Wynn and Tracy Krisor, who formerly ran the First Step homeless service in Kenosha until it closed in 2017, with the Walkin' in My Shoes Street Outreach Program.
Krisor said she takes great pride in seeing every homeless person land back on their feet.
"It's very satisfying," she said. "When I had 'First Step,' I didn't get paid to do that, but my pay was when I found a homeless person and helped them get back on their feet. That was truly my pay. You can't get a better paycheck than that. It's very rewarding to see people get back on their feet. There's quite a few people who have gotten back on their feet with the help of others."
Combined efforts
Krisor said it's her wish that more of the services geared toward the homeless would combine their efforts and work together.
The more people pulling the rope in the same direction, the better, she said.
"The system is so broken when it comes to homelessness," Krisor said. "It's like the agencies don't want to work hand-in-hand to get people off the street. If we all came together as one and put our heads and hearts together, I think we could reach and help more people."
With the Street Outreach Program, Krisor said it's their task to deliver necessities to the homeless in the city.
But their efforts don't stop there, as the next step is to provide education and other services to help those people join the ongoing list of success stories, Krisor said.
"We go by Jo's office and pick up sleeping bags and necessities that homeless people need while they're (living) outside," she said. "We hand them out, sit down and talk with them and try to refer them to services that will help get them off the streets.
"(With) all of us working together, we can help people. If we could all work together, I think it would be really beneficial."
Somber reminder
Wynn and Krisor marked a sad anniversary early last week with the 14th annual Homeless Person's Memorial Day.
The nationwide event is held annually to remember homeless who have died during the past year. Wynn said two people were honored, including Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the two men shot and killed by Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse during the civil unrest, riots and protests in Kenosha this summer.
"We all gather in our way and do something," Wynn said. "It's an acknowledgment of the people who died ... to honor homeless people in a very loving and dignified way."
Krisor said she was honored to take part in the ceremony, which sadly enough, she has seen her fair share of through the years.
"A lot of homeless people, when they pass away, they don't have family," she said. "They don't have many friends left, so they pass away alone. To be able to honor them, to have someone care about them and have a memorial for them, means a lot.
"With having 'First Step,' I've dealt with a lot of people who have died by themselves. I have been to the hospital and spent the last hours and minutes with them. To be able to stand up there with (Wynn) and honor them means a lot."