Helping the homeless is a 24/7 duty: Walkin' in My Shoes marks 15th anniversary

It's a disheartening reality that many stories when it comes to the homeless population don't have a happy ending.

The hill to climb for the people who pour their blood, sweat and tears who strive to aid the homeless often is overwhelming to say the least.

But that doesn't mean there aren't positive stories to come from those efforts — and when those happen, it's a celebration worth noting.

For Jo Wynn, founder of Walkin' in My Shoes and others, it's been a labor of love that dates back many years. The Kenosha-based nonprofit charitable organization celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, and even though some health issues have slowed her down, her work continues.

"All of us are on this quest to help the homeless," Wynn said before Christmas from her office. "I do believe that the homeless have to work with us, too. You always hear about homeless problems and the negative side of it. What about all the good that's come out of it, too?"

Wynn said she approaches each situation with a straightforward approach.

If the homeless person who is there for help has the means to get off the street, she's not about to take "no" for an answer.