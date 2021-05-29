Helping those who serve and protect; Kenosha Police Spouses Group lends support

For just a first effort, Kenosha’s Kendall Barriere wasn’t sure what to expect when she was part of a local group that launched a fundraising campaign during National Police Week.
But it didn’t take her and the many others involved long to realize it was a smashing success.
Barriere, whose husband, Anthony, is a Kenosha Police Department officer, is a member of the newly formed Kenosha Police Spouses Group, whose first item of business was to handle a “treat drop.”
The basis for the “treat drop” is to provide snacks and drinks that officers can take with them on the road at the start of their shift, Barriere said.
“We invited all the spouses of police officers or who are engaged or married to be part of (the group),” she said. “We wanted to start doing (activities). The first thing we wanted to do was kind of take over the ‘treat drop’ during National Police Week, which took place May 9-15.
The “treat drop” isn’t new, Barriere said, as a number of organizations do what they can to help.
“All sorts of organizations have been doing it for years, decades,” she said. “There’s a few organizations in southeast Wisconsin who have been doing it for even the Kenosha Police Department. We wanted to add to it and do our thing for our department.”
What started small very quickly took off, Barriere said, and before the group knew it, donations in the form of food and beverages, and close to $6,000 in cash, poured in from all across the community and beyond.
Barriere said every donation during the two weeks went solely to the Police Week event. The cash helped pay for gift cards that can be used for officers and staff to buy a meal, she said.
“We made sure that every penny got either bought as a gift card or as an item that we were able to drop off,” she said.
Looking ahead
And with the overwhelming success this year, plans are in place to continue the efforts with an eye on growing the venture next year and beyond, she said.
“After such a show of support from the community, we already have ideas for next year,” she said. “We’re just going to keep the ball rolling, and every year, maybe it can become a little bit more organized.
“We were just like, ‘Wow, what do we do now?’ Everything just kept coming in.”
Barriere said a social media push helped the cause, along with an announcement by Pastor Matthew Henry during a recent service at Missio Dei Fellowship, 5214 47th Ave.
The push to Facebook and the efforts by Henry helped spark the interest, which Barriere said began with just the spouses within the group.
By the end, donations came from as far as Las Vegas, she said.
“Friends and family wanted to help,” Barriere said. “A few of us attend Missio Dei Fellowship, and our pastor got wind that we were doing this, so he announced it the next Sunday from the pulpit. People just started giving us stuff, bringing stuff to the building so we could store it there at our church.”
Henry is a former police officer in Los Angeles, Barriere said, so he quickly was on board with the effort.
“He’s very much wanting to show the support of our police officers in the city,” she said. “He was more than willing to help.”
Barriere said an Amazon wish list also was created and shared, which just added to the already growing mound of donations.
Showing love
Given the events of the past year surrounding the department, Barriere said it was important to her group that officers and staff there know there’s support for them in the community.
And with a spouse who works there, it’s certainly more personal to her and the others, she said.
“With the recent riots (last summer), there’s just everyday occurrences of verbal hate spewed at police officers on any given street in Kenosha, and just a bombardment of negative comments on Facebook, in news articles and stuff like that,” she said. “Even my husband had to get off Facebook. It was not good to be constantly reading stuff like that. It can be demoralizing.”
“These men and women have families that love them and that they love. It can cause some officers to question if they want to willingly do this job anymore and rightfully so. We are seeing officers resign and retire in higher percentages than ever before.”
For Barriere, the huge outpouring of support shows her that there are many out there who care about the men and women in blue.
“The majority of the community knows that we need police and the good they do for our community,” she said. “It’s time for us to step up, show our appreciation and maybe be a little louder than the few who disagree.
“I think that this Police Week donation drop was just evidence that the community loves our police officers. We hope when the job gets tough that they’ll be able to remember that there people out there who appreciate them, need them and love them.”