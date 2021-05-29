Helping those who serve and protect; Kenosha Police Spouses Group lends support

By the end, donations came from as far as Las Vegas, she said.

“Friends and family wanted to help,” Barriere said. “A few of us attend Missio Dei Fellowship, and our pastor got wind that we were doing this, so he announced it the next Sunday from the pulpit. People just started giving us stuff, bringing stuff to the building so we could store it there at our church.”

Henry is a former police officer in Los Angeles, Barriere said, so he quickly was on board with the effort.

“He’s very much wanting to show the support of our police officers in the city,” she said. “He was more than willing to help.”

Barriere said an Amazon wish list also was created and shared, which just added to the already growing mound of donations.

Showing love

Given the events of the past year surrounding the department, Barriere said it was important to her group that officers and staff there know there’s support for them in the community.

And with a spouse who works there, it’s certainly more personal to her and the others, she said.