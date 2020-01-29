Helping your child effectively manage and stay safe on social media

Officer Friendly has a long list of important safety and privacy lessons for your children: look both ways before crossing the street, buckle up, don’t talk to strangers and hide your diary where your nosy siblings can’t find it.

We’re not so sure about the last one, but there is one more very important lesson parents should add to the list: Stay safe while using social media and the internet.

The internet and social media are great tools for the exchange of information and to stay in touch with friends, but once this information is shared, everyone can see it.

In fact, many colleges are looking into applicants’ social networking sites to help with admission decisions. Companies are requiring applicants to reveal their Facebook pages and other social networking sites during the interview process, and strangers with bad intentions search to find their next victim.

The internet allows a person to communicate with just one friend or the whole world at large. Increasing the ability to communicate is nice, but it can also expose a person to harm. Providing personal information about oneself on the internet — whether on social media, blogs, chat rooms, email or instant messaging sites — can be very dangerous.