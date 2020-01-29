Helping your child effectively manage and stay safe on social media

Officer Friendly has a long list of important safety and privacy lessons for your children: look both ways before crossing the street, buckle up, don’t talk to strangers and hide your diary where your nosy siblings can’t find it.
We’re not so sure about the last one, but there is one more very important lesson parents should add to the list: Stay safe while using social media and the internet.
The internet and social media are great tools for the exchange of information and to stay in touch with friends, but once this information is shared, everyone can see it.
In fact, many colleges are looking into applicants’ social networking sites to help with admission decisions. Companies are requiring applicants to reveal their Facebook pages and other social networking sites during the interview process, and strangers with bad intentions search to find their next victim.
The internet allows a person to communicate with just one friend or the whole world at large. Increasing the ability to communicate is nice, but it can also expose a person to harm. Providing personal information about oneself on the internet — whether on social media, blogs, chat rooms, email or instant messaging sites — can be very dangerous.
Most of us have heard stories about people who were stalked by someone they met online, had their identity stolen, a computer hacked or worse.
Parental precautions
Know how the internet sites your children will be using work before letting them join.
Maintain control over the information your children post. Limit online access to a select group of people, such as school friends, teammates or family.
Educate your children about posting personal information about themselves or others. Such information includes their name, Social Security number, address and telephone number. Further explain the consequences of posting information that could be used to identify or locate them in the real world, such as the name of their school, athletic team, clubs, place of employment or hangouts.
Teach your children to use non-revealing screen names. Don’t allow them to use their real name, birthdate, hometown or anything that would give a criminal a clue to locate them.
Allow your children to post only information you are comfortable with others seeing. If your children post a photograph, know that it can be altered and broadcast in ways you may not have intended.
Parents, please share these safety tips with your children. Communicating with them now may prevent a tragedy later.
Remember, once information is posted online, it cannot be taken back. Even if the information is deleted from a site, a version may still exist, forever, on another person’s computer.
Jeff Wamboldt is a crime prevention officer with the Kenosha Police Department.