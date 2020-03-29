Here are Kenosha County food resources, hours and locations

Kenosha Unified School District: Opciones de Comida KUSD’s food service program will continue distributing cold lunches that also contain a breakfast snack for the following morning to any child under 18 in our community in the weeks ahead, except for spring break (no meals April 10-19). To help with social distancing, and for the health and safety of all, the district will begin distributing meals on Mondays and Wednesdays only as of Monday, March 30.

Meals will be distributed from noon-2 p.m. as follows: On Mondays, boxes containing meals for Monday and Tuesday will be distributed; On Wednesdays, boxes containing meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be distributed. Please bring a bag or box to carry lunches home. Note: Some items will need refrigeration.

These may be picked up by parents/guardians at:Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St; KUSD Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. (behind the building); ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.; Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC), 6226 14th Ave. (begins Mon. March 30); Orbiletti Center (Lincoln Park Pavillion), 6900 18th Ave.; Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.

Kenosha WIC at RKCAA: Ph: 262.657.0840, wic@rkcaa.org WIC is available and providing services online where possible.