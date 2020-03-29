Here are Kenosha Cpunty food resources, hours and locations

2-1-1: IMPACT 2-1-1 is a central access point for anyone facing a personal crisis or community disaster. The free, confidential helpline and online resource directory make it easy for residents to get connected to information for various services including food assistance.
Grace Welcome Center: 2006 60th St, Kenosha Ph. 262.654.9143 Food Pantry open weekly 4:30-6:30 Tuesday for a package of groceries to-go. To-go breakfast offered Thursdays & Fridays to-go 8:30-9:15 a.m.
Journey Church: Food distribution available 2nd Saturday of each month 5 p.m. at Journey Church 10700 75th St, Kenosha.
Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc.: All senior dining sites closed, however, KAFASI is offering frozen meals to seniors. Call 262-658-3508 to order/schedule a pick-up. Each frozen meal order will include 5 frozen meals with beverages and crackers. There is no charge for the meals but required to ask for a donation. Individuals determine how much they will give (suggested donation $3 per meal). Meals available for pick up on rotating days at the following locations from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday: KAFASI, 7730 Sheridan Road; Wednesday: Westosha Senior Center, 19200 93rd St. Bristol; Thursday: Parkside Baptist Church, 2620 14th Place; Friday: New Life Bible, 112 W Main St. Twin Lakes
Kenosha Mobile Market Mobile grocery store travels throughout Kenosha offering food at 25% off store prices. No cash. Accepts debit, credit and EBT. Current Schedule
Kenosha Unified School District: Opciones de Comida KUSD’s food service program will continue distributing cold lunches that also contain a breakfast snack for the following morning to any child under 18 in our community in the weeks ahead, except for spring break (no meals April 10-19). To help with social distancing, and for the health and safety of all, the district will begin distributing meals on Mondays and Wednesdays only as of Monday, March 30.
Meals will be distributed from noon-2 p.m. as follows: On Mondays, boxes containing meals for Monday and Tuesday will be distributed; On Wednesdays, boxes containing meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be distributed. Please bring a bag or box to carry lunches home. Note: Some items will need refrigeration.
These may be picked up by parents/guardians at:Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St; KUSD Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. (behind the building); ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.; Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC), 6226 14th Ave. (begins Mon. March 30); Orbiletti Center (Lincoln Park Pavillion), 6900 18th Ave.; Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.
Kenosha WIC at RKCAA: Ph: 262.657.0840, wic@rkcaa.org WIC is available and providing services online where possible.
St. Vincent De Paul-Kenosha Ph: 262.764.1985 7531 30th Ave. Kenosha Pantry: Food Pantry on-site available to those in the community who are in need. Current pantry hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For the pantry, call 262-764-1985 to notify the staff you are here or to schedule an appointment due to the store being closed. Food distribution with Feeding America: Wednesdays. Do not need an appointment. Wednesday March 25th will have a later start time due to pre-packing boxes for grab-and-go on the north side of the parking lot. The estimated start time of 9:30 possibly earlier if pre-packing of boxes finishes ahead of schedule. We ask that you maintain the recommended foot distance from one another. Everyone will receive a box of food until the supply runs out.
The Shalom Center Ph: 262-658-1713 4314 39th Ave. Kenosha; On-Site Soup Kitchen: Meal-to-Go 5 to 6 p.m. daily at 4314 39th Ave.; Soup Kitchen Network meals canceled at all off-site locations.
The Shalom Center Food Pantry at 4314 39th Ave. Custom food boxes prepared and distributed for curbside pick-up Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. until supplies last. Stay in your car to have your ID checked and bring a piece of mail with you, food will then be brought to your car.
The Salvation Army Ph: 262.564.0286. 3116 75th St. Kenosha Pantry Hours: Prepacked Boxes Tuesdays & Thursdays 1:00-4:00 p.m. Distribution is taking place in East Entrance Parking Lot Door.
The Sharing Center Ph. (262) 298-5535 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Providing custom food boxes with curbside pickup. Updated pantry hours: Monday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day you plan to visit, call first, to do check-in by phone when the pantry is open. When you arrive for food pick-up, call the pantry at (262) 298-5535 to let pantry know you are there and they will deliver your groceries to your vehicle. EVOLVE Domestic Violence Advocacy is still available, though the group has been suspended. HEAL Batters Intervention Program has been temporarily suspended. All other programs and services are still being offered.
Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry at St. John’s Catholic Church 701 N Lake St., Twin Lakes. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. and the 2nd Tuesday evening of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. Clients should wait in their vehicles and items will be delivered to their cars.
Westosha Lakes Church Helping Hands Food Pantry Ph: (262) 843-1948 24823 74th St, Salem Distribution is on the 2nd Saturday of each month (next date April 11th). Recipients must call to register by April 2 (262) 843.1948.
