Here comes another 'Auld Lang Syne'

Coming to the end of a year — whether it was one to remember or to quickly forget — brings with it memories of times gone by.

In particular, I’ve been thinking about New Year’s Eves from back in the day.

These aren’t memories of crowding into Times Square to watch the crystal ball drop (I’ve only watched it on a TV screen) or popping Champagne outside the Eiffel Tower.

No, most of my New Year’s Eve celebrations have been right here in Kenosha, whether gathering with friends at a neighbor’s party or meeting for an early dinner and a movie.

There have been goofy New Year’s moments — like the year my dad tried to make an Old Fashioned without using a mix (he never did master it) — and melancholy ones, too, in years when we lost loved ones in December.

But for some reason, my mind this week has been taking me back to New Year’s Eve celebrations from my childhood.

My parents generally gathered with neighbors to toast the start of a new year, with the adults celebrating in our living room or next door at the Kollmans. That meant we kids had our own gathering at whichever house wasn’t the site of the official party.

Those New Year’s Eves were spent in basement rec rooms, playing board games and ordering pizza and generally just hanging out, being kids together.

When it got close to midnight, we would go outside and shoot baskets on the Kollmans’ driveway. For some reason, that was our own tradition: Being outside, under the night sky, as one year melted into another.

You probably have grander plans for Saturday night than a furious game of HORSE with kids you’ve known all your life, but as the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31, I hope you have your own cherished memories of times gone by and laughs shared while trying to dribble a frozen basketball.

As the song goes, “Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?” Certainly not! Quite the opposite. We cherish our pals, old and new and forever, and “we’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.”

Plans? What plans?

There are not many positives to come out of a global pandemic that continues to hang on well beyond its sell-by date, but COVID-19 — and its effect on large gatherings — has made me a lot more fashionable.

At least when it comes to New Year’s Eve.

Usually, Dec. 31 is billed as the most glittery night of the year, featuring glamorous parties in hotel ballrooms and outdoor public spaces like Chicago’s Navy Pier.

People (read: me) without plans felt like they were missing out by staying home. But the coronavirus and this winter’s flu season have a “staycation” New Year’s Eve a popular option.

Finally, my lifelong training as someone who’s not invited to a lot of parties comes in handy!

Here’s a blueprint for an at-home celebration that is anything but fancy (but can still be fun):

Pick a lucky resolution

It can be a major drag to make the same lame New Year’s resolutions each year (lose weight, get organized, clean out the garage, stop destroying your brain cells by watching “The Bachelor”), so here’s a fun alternative: Have everyone you’re with on New Year’s Eve — your household members, visiting relatives and pets — write down a new year’s resolution on a slip of paper.

Fold them and place them all in a bowl. Then take turns randomly selecting a resolution. Whatever paper you get, that’s your resolution.

My strategy: Write down “eat more cookies.” That way, you have at least a fighting chance of getting something fun to do in 2023. Isn’t that better than promising to give up sugar for 12 months? This strategy works especially well if you’re home alone and want to add more pizza to your diet. Just write it down, post it on the fridge and promise to stick with it.

Clean it out

Want a fresh start to the new year, at least in your kitchen? Here are two ideas:

Empty the Fridge Dinner: Pull out everything in your refrigerator and make it a New Year’s Eve buffet. It will be easier to start that 2023 diet if you eat up all the really fattening stuff now. And what’s more festive than a dinner of cheesecake, leftover lasagna and watery spinach dip?

Meltdown to 2023: Amaze your family — and use up that last half-carton of peppermint ice cream — by closing out the year with an Incredible Melted Ice-Cream Bundt Cake. I found this recipe in my “Cake Mix Doctor” cookbook by Anne Byrn.

The recipe calls for a white cake mix, to which you add three eggs and two cups of melted ice cream. That’s it! Mix it with a hand mixer and bake at 350 degrees for 38-42 minutes. You can use any flavor of ice cream, from Mint Chocolate Chip to Moose Tracks. Just don’t let anyone have a slice until they guess the secret ingredient.

Pass Go and collect $200

New Year’s Eve at home is a great time to clear off the kitchen table and pull out the board games. Classics include Monopoly, Sorry! and Clue, and new ones come out every Christmas season, too.

If it’s been awhile since you’ve played a game and some pieces are missing, no worries. As kids, we regularly borrowed game pieces and bank money from different games as needed. Just be sure to pick a trustworthy banker and not one of those crypto bros who will funnel your funds to an account in the Bahamas.

Couch surfing

If you’re staying home and flipping through the TV channels Saturday, you’ll find plenty of New Year’s Eve specials:

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023” (7 and 9:30 p.m., ABC): Broadcasts from Times Square, with several performers slated to appear.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (7 p.m. on CBS): Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith host this music-filled celebration.

“A Toast to 2022!” (7 p.m., NBC): “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager headline this end-of-the-year special, with several guests slated to join them.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (9:30 p.m., NBC): The singer is joined by co-host Dolly Parton.

Play ball! If you’re not into made-for-TV parties but are a fan of college football, you’re in luck today. ESPN is airing the two college football championship semi-final games: Michigan vs. TCU, ESPN, 4 p.m. The winners will play for the National Championship on Jan. 9.

The various streaming services also have enough product to keep you glued to that couch right on through to spring. If you do opt for TV binging, try to get up and walk around every few hours. It’s not healthy to sit too long without moving.

Your at-home New Year’s Eve movies

If you’re looking for a movie or two and want a New Year’s Eve connection, start with “Holiday Inn.” The 1942 musical stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire and features songs for every holiday — including New Year’s Eve.

The holiday also plays a pivotal role in the 1989 rom-com “When Harry Met Sally.” On New Year’s Eve, Harry (Billy Crystal) finally realizes he loves his longtime buddy, Sally (Meg Ryan), and rushes to tell her.

For a different take on the holiday, check out the 1972 disaster flick “The Poseidon Adventure.” Gene Hackman leads a rag-tag band of survivors (Ernest Borgnine! Shelley Winters! Red Buttons!) through the capsized ship after a tidal wave hits on New Year’s Eve. We know there’s a “Poseidon” remake, but we recommend the original.

Here’s to happy days ahead in 2023.