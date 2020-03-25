Here's a list of Kenosha County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery
top story

Here's a list of Kenosha County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

  • Updated

Below is a list of Kenosha County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

This page is sponsored by Fair Oaks Farms

Fair Oaks Farms is now hiring full and part time positions! Email resumes or request application to HR@fairoaksfarms.com.

If you are a business owner who would like to be included in this list, please call 262-656-6209 or email Colleen Myers at colleen.myers@lee.net

Click on the business name below to visit their website.

Kenosha County food and drink businesses offering pickup and delivery

Business Name Pickup Delivery Phone Address
Casa Capri YES YES (262) 551-7171 2129 Birch Rd, Kenosha
Cortese's YES Doordash
Grubhub		 (262) 553-9469 1300 Sheridan Rd #4439, Kenosha
El Tazon YES NO (262) 455-7111 3823 22nd Ave, Kenosha
Elsie Maes Cannery and Bakery YES NO (262) 914-9198 5819 6th Ave, Kenosha
Fireside Restaurant YES Doordash
Grubhub		 (262) 551-0600 2801 30th Ave, Kenosha
Franks Diner YES YES (262) 657-1017
Iguana Wana YES YES (262) 694-5400
Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery YES YES (262) 620-0285 5145 Sheridan Rd #3435, Kenosha
Luisa's Pizza YES YES (262) 537-4795 6806 317th Ave, Salem
Ruffolo's 2 Pizza YES NO (262) 764-2500 3931 45th St, Kenosha
Sazzy B Kenosha YES YES (262) 925-8499 5623 6th Ave, Kenosha
Subway YES NO (262) 652-1717 3706 30th Avenue, Kenosha
Subway YES NO (262) 694-1404 3719 80th Street, Kenosha
The Buzz YES YES (262) 220-7782
The Garage Yes Grubhub (262) 564-5121 3001 60th Street, Kenosha
Union Park Tavern YES NO (262) 652-6454 4520 8th Ave, Kenosha

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics