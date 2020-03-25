Here's a list of Kenosha County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Kenosha County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
Kenosha County food and drink businesses offering pickup and delivery
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Casa Capri
|YES
|YES
|(262) 551-7171
|2129 Birch Rd, Kenosha
|Cortese's
|YES
|Doordash
Grubhub
|(262) 553-9469
|1300 Sheridan Rd #4439, Kenosha
|El Tazon
|YES
|NO
|(262) 455-7111
|3823 22nd Ave, Kenosha
|Elsie Maes Cannery and Bakery
|YES
|NO
|(262) 914-9198
|5819 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Fireside Restaurant
|YES
|Doordash
Grubhub
|(262) 551-0600
|2801 30th Ave, Kenosha
|Franks Diner
|YES
|YES
|(262) 657-1017
|Iguana Wana
|YES
|YES
|(262) 694-5400
|Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery
|YES
|YES
|(262) 620-0285
|5145 Sheridan Rd #3435, Kenosha
|Luisa's Pizza
|YES
|YES
|(262) 537-4795
|6806 317th Ave, Salem
|Ruffolo's 2 Pizza
|YES
|NO
|(262) 764-2500
|3931 45th St, Kenosha
|Sazzy B Kenosha
|YES
|YES
|(262) 925-8499
|5623 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Subway
|YES
|NO
|(262) 652-1717
|3706 30th Avenue, Kenosha
|Subway
|YES
|NO
|(262) 694-1404
|3719 80th Street, Kenosha
|The Buzz
|YES
|YES
|(262) 220-7782
|The Garage
|Yes
|Grubhub
|(262) 564-5121
|3001 60th Street, Kenosha
|Union Park Tavern
|YES
|NO
|(262) 652-6454
|4520 8th Ave, Kenosha
