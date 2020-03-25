Here's a list of Kenosha County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Kenosha County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

This page is sponsored by Fair Oaks Farms

If you are a business owner who would like to be included in this list, please call 262-656-6209 or email Colleen Myers at colleen.myers@lee.net.

Click on the business name below to visit their website.