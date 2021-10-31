Here they are: The 2021 Best of Kenosha winners

We are all about family, friends, life, fun and laughter. When it comes to our customers, we don’t treat them as a number or a dollar amount. We treat them as family, and friends that are simply trying to plan an event that they are going to remember for the rest of their lives. So, it is our goal to ensure that we provide the best service and make their event as memorable as possible, no matter how big or small that event may be. So far our Google reviews have been consistent with five stars and we take a lot of pride in that. The majority of our customers come from referrals and very satisfied clients and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We also have a passion with helping out the community and have even partnered up with many non-profits throughout Kenosha by creating a backpack drive every year since 2018 to ensure that every child has the essentials they need to have a successful school year. I am happy to say that our third annual backpack drive was the most successful one yet and we plan on our drives to be giving back more and more every year. The love and support that FCA DJ Entertainment has received year over year has been overwhelming and to win Best DJ of Kenosha is a huge honor and we are grateful for that. Thank you Kenosha!