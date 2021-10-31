Here they are: The 2021 Best of Kenosha winners

Throughout the community, it is hard to miss the window decals and framed certificates of businesses proudly displaying their accomplishments in our Best of Kenosha County program.
This year more than 14,500 people cast ballots in the annual competition that featured categories of all types.
This popular program allows businesses in our community to brag about what makes them special, and the winners for the program are selected entirely by our readers.
In 2021, we changed our program by introducing a nomination period. During the nomination period, any business can receive votes. However, only the top five businesses in each category could move on to the voting round.
During the initial round, which ran from July 12 to Aug. 1, more than 63,638 nominations were cast for businesses in the community. In our voting round, which ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12, an additional 151,734 votes were cast.
Congratulations to all of the winners and hometown favorites who earned the most votes this year
Here are the winners, some of whom included a description of their business:
BEST ANTIQUE STORE/COLLECTIBLES
Peacetree Originals
4721 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
Many of our customers collect healing crystals. We have the shop set up by the energy chakra to help make it easy to find exactly what they are looking for.
New this year, we changed our hours of operation to appointments and “Pop-Up” hours which we post weekly on our store Facebook page.
Hometown favorites
Lulu Birds
720 58th Street, Kenosha
RK News Hallmark
5914 75rh Street, Suite B Plaza 50, Kenosha
BEST ART GALLERY
Lemon Street Gallery
4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Anderson Arts Center
6603 Third Avenue, Kenosha
DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery
2008 63rd Street, Kenosha
BEST BAKERY
Oliver’s Bakery
3526 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Paielli’s Bakery
6020 39th Avenue, Kenosha
The Tiny Cakery
918 69th Street, Kenosha
BEST BUTCHER SHOP
Hometown Meats Deli & Catering
4924 60th Street, Kenosha
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff helps each customer find exactly what they are looking for. Our store offers a variety of fresh quality meats that you won’t find at your average grocery store.
Like many other businesses, we were affected by challenges brought on by the pandemic. However, we were still able to provide all of our specialty and homemade products at a reasonable cost. This year we also rolled out a new website that displays all of our products including weekly sale items and a full list of services!
Hometown favorites
Festival Foods
3207 80th Street, Kenosha
6000 31st St., Somers
Fresh Thyme Market
7100 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST CLOTHING STORE (MEN’S)
Mike Bjorn’s Clothing*
5614 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
We stand out due to our large selection and fair prices.
In the past year, we focused on heavily expanding our modern sport coat collection. We also continued to add to our massive accessories collections as well.
Hometown favorites
S J Crystals Men’s Shop
5701 6th Avenue, Kenosha
JCPenney
10225 77th Street, Pleasant Prairie
BEST CLOTHING STORE (WOMEN’S)
Bisou Lingerie
635 58th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Kohl’s
7200 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
Marshalls
5914 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST DELI
Tenuta’s Delicatessen-Liquors
3203 52nd Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Festival Foods
3207 80th Street, Kenosha
6000 31st St., Somers
Hometown Meats Deli & Catering
4924 60th Street, Kenosha
BEST FLORIST
Aiello Mid-Town Florist*
2108 52nd Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Strobbe’s Flower Cart
2913 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha
Sunnyside Florist of Kenosha
3021 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST FURNITURE STORE
Steinhafels
7001 118th Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Total Furniture Warehouse
8400 75th Street, Kenosha
Lulu Birds
720 58th Street, Kenosha
BEST GIFT SHOP
Peacetree Originals
4721 Seventh. Avenue, Kenosha
Our personal connection with all of our customers and the peaceful energy of the shop makes Peacetree special. People often visit the store just to lift their spirits and feel loved.
We now offer private and group appointments for shopping.
Hometown favorites
Authentique
625 57th Street, Kenosha
To & From Gift Shop
5535 6th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST GROCERY STORE
Festival Foods
3207 80th Street, Kenosha
6000 31st St., Somers
With family at our core, we aim to give each and every guest the personal attention and support we would expect from our own families. We go above and beyond to ensure we’re meeting expectations held by our guests. It all boils down to our Boomerang Principle: Every business decision we make is based on the question, “Will it bring the customer back?”
In 2021, Festival Foods opened new stores in West Allis and Greenfield, Wis., and added the Festival Foods in New London, Wisconsin, to its family of stores. The New London store was owned and operated by the Coppersmith family for two generations and carried the Festival Foods banner since 1999. The three new additions bring total Festival Food locations to 36 – all located in Wisconsin, where our business began in 1946.
Hometown favorites
Woodman’s Food Market
7145 120th Avenue, Kenosha
Pick ‘n Save
5710 75th Street, Kenosha
2811 18th Street, Kenosha
BEST JEWELRY
Herbert’s Jewelers
7539 39th Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
The Diamond Connection
5912 75th Street, Kenosha
Peacetree Originals
4721 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
BEST LIQUOR STORE
Tenuta’s Delicatessen-Liquors
3203 52nd Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Woodman’s Food Market
7145 120th Avenue, Kenosha
Festival Foods
3207 80th Street, Kenosha
3800 Emerald Drive East, Kenosha
BEST MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS STORE
Pacetti’s Maestro of Music*
5905 Sixth Avenue A, Kenosha
With musical services provided at this location since 1953, Pacetti’s Maestro of Music is Kenosha’s home of outstanding musical instrument rental, repair, customer service and more! We proudly serve Southeast Wisconsin and Northeast Illinois having an emphasis on music education for schools and school districts.
Because of our reputation and the services we provide, our customer service areas have increased by going as far north to Cudahy Wi, west to Burlington, south to Beach Park Illinois and other cites/towns in-between.
Hometown favorites
Music Center Inc. (Official)
7700 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie
Music Go Round
5708 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST SHOE STORE
Chiappetta Shoes
6821 39th Avenue, Kenosha
At Chiappetta Shoes, we like to say we have the holy trinity of shoe store experiences. That includes amazing products at medium to higher quality and price points, real old-school shoe store sit-and-fit customer service, and a full in-house Pedorthic laboratory where we manufacture the country’s best custom orthotics. This is our 100th year in business, four generations strong, and for the most part, we have had the same game plan the whole time. Being in the Kenosha community for as long as we have, our commitment to making relationships and being a resource for anyone in need of footwear-based problems has been our core focus and what has kept us successful and growing.
After 100 years of experience, it’s amazing how every day can seem like a new situation. We tell our customers that we can never say we have seen everything because crazy stuff can happen to feet that literally keeps you on your toes. That’s one of the most exciting things as a salesperson, the challenge to help people with situations we have never seen before. Outside of feet, we have been really mixing up our marketing mix, looking at expanding our reach to Northern Illinois up to Milwaukee. We have taken the stance that if you are not growing, you are dying and that is at the core of our everyday hustle. Some additional big news is that the family recently purchased a 78-year-old company called Brown’s Foot Bath, a product we have sold in our shop for over 60 years and absolutely love! We moved the company to Kenosha and will be manufacturing and distributing right out of our hometown! We are also still on the hunt for a new location and news on that should be becoming official relatively soon!
Hometown favorites
Rogan’s Shoes
11875 74th Place, Kenosha
Kenosha Running Company
1706 22nd Avenue, Kenosha
BEST PET BOARDING/SITTING
Woofman’s Lodge Pet Resort
5914 128th Avenue, Paris
Hometown favorites
Bark Away Doggie Daycare
7050 70th Court, Kenosha
Safe Harbor Humane Society
7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST PET GROOMING
Urban Tails Pet Grooming Co.
1920 52nd Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
From Head To Tail
3816 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha
Precision Paws Salon
7944 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
BEST PET STORE
K9 Kibble
5919 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Bentley’s Pet Stuff
9250 76th Street, Suite E, Pleasant Prairie
Petco
6910 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST PET TRAINING
Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc.
6833 24th Avenue, Kenosha
Our mission is to rescue, and rehabilitate. We believe if we teach not only the dogs but the people, the chances of success are much higher and the bond is much stronger.
An increase of owner surrenders we believe in large part due to unsocialized, untrained pandemic puppies. People felt helpless. Through our program, with proper training, socialization, and support many of the dogs remain in their homes today.
Hometown favorites
Loving Paws LLC
4816 67th Street, Kenosha
Lucky Dog Behavior & Training
9601 402nd Avenue, Genoa City
BEST VETERINARIAN CLINIC
Care Animal Hospital of Pleasant Prairie
9052 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie
Hometown favorites
Harris Pet Hospital
24424 75th Street, Salem
Kenosha Animal Hospital
6223 39th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST BANQUET HALL
Stella Hotel & Ballroom
5706 Eighth Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Circa on Seventh
4902 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
Italian American Society
2217 52nd Street, Kenosha
BEST CATERER
El Sarape Mexican Restaurant
5836 75th Street, Kenosha
What makes our cater business stand out is that we personalize our caterers to fit the customers needs. We work one on one with them until it’s just right for them. We cater from 10 to 800. Yes, 800 this year! We are very proud of this and to think we started with six tables over 25 years ago as our main dining area. We have been extremely fortunate to have the customers and staff that have made this so possible.
Our business has tackled on our biggest cater yet of 800 people and we must say it takes a tribe. Our tribe! Our one of a kind staff that pushes themselves and takes the challenge on with us when asked! We are honestly forever grateful!
Hometown favorites
Hometown Meats Deli & Catering
4924 60th Street, Kenosha
Chef David’s Catered Events
2301 63rd Street, Kenosha
BEST CHILDCARE CENTER
Growing Green Child Development Center
6435 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
I think people are initially drawn to Growing Green because there are very few licensed centers like ours that are Nationally Accredited and awarded a 5 Star rating by the state. Quality care is the #1 priority for parents and when they choose our center. We also have higher educational requirements for our teachers and many have earned their degrees in Early Childhood, along with many years of experience. !
We recognized that there was a shortage of care for younger age groups, as more parents scheduled tours months in advance to secure a spot, so we made some adjustments to our classrooms that would allow us to enroll more children 18 months to age 2. We do the same with our school age program each year, as we offer before and after care and we see a lot of requests for different schools. At this time, we offer transportation to/from Stocker, Forest Park, and Pleasant Prairie and we were happy to be able to add Roosevelt this year. Our School Age Coordinator, Lauren, just celebrated her 10 year anniversary with us. Another exciting addition this year was welcoming our new Assistant Director, Angelica.
Hometown favorites
Extended Love Child Development Center
9191 80th Street, Kenosha
Kid’s Castle-Kenosha Child Care Center
4211 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
900 Wood Road, Somers
Hometown favorites
Carthage College
2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha
Gateway Technical College
3520 30th Ave., Kenosha
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
Chiappetta Shoes
Hometown favorites
Authentique
625 57th Street, Kenosha
Swimtastic SwimLabs
6940 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST DJ
FCA DJ Entertainment
7308 10th Avenue, Kenosha
We are all about family, friends, life, fun and laughter. When it comes to our customers, we don’t treat them as a number or a dollar amount. We treat them as family, and friends that are simply trying to plan an event that they are going to remember for the rest of their lives. So, it is our goal to ensure that we provide the best service and make their event as memorable as possible, no matter how big or small that event may be. So far our Google reviews have been consistent with five stars and we take a lot of pride in that. The majority of our customers come from referrals and very satisfied clients and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We also have a passion with helping out the community and have even partnered up with many non-profits throughout Kenosha by creating a backpack drive every year since 2018 to ensure that every child has the essentials they need to have a successful school year. I am happy to say that our third annual backpack drive was the most successful one yet and we plan on our drives to be giving back more and more every year. The love and support that FCA DJ Entertainment has received year over year has been overwhelming and to win Best DJ of Kenosha is a huge honor and we are grateful for that. Thank you Kenosha!
Since the pandemic has made it very difficult for many people to feel comfortable enough to come and attend events, we have establish contactless request for everyone. We also have established a way to have guest take selfie’s that they can post live on a big screen during the event with a simple QR code so the guest of honor can observe them throughout the day. We don’t try and upswell our customers and we are completely fair with prices and can compete with the best companies out there.
Hometown favorites
Midwest DJ Productions
Kenosha & surrounding area: website https://midwestdjproductions.com/
TNT Entertainment
Wood Road, Kenosha
BEST DRY CLEANER
Martino’s Master DryCleaners
8601 75th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Lint Trap
7701 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Quality Cleaners
1315 68th Street, Kenosha
BEST FINANCIAL ADVISOR
Educators Credit Union
4215 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Johnson Financial Group
555 Main Street #100, Racine
Pulera Financial Services
5455 Sheridan Road LL20, Kenosha
The Schaeffer Financial Group
2315 30th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
Educators Credit Union
4215 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Community State Bank
8304 75th St Suite 100, Kenosha
Johnson Financial Group
3928 60th St., Kenosha
BEST FUNERAL HOME
Proko Funeral Home and Crematory
5111 60th Street, Kenosha
The Proko Family has been serving the Kenosha County area for almost 60 years with three actively licensed generations. Currently, our licensed staff is predominantly female. We have received a lot of positive feedback from our families with regard to the changing world of funeral service.
Funeral service is a unique industry where both tradition and personalization is key. Every family we serve gives us a an opportunity to try something new or different. We truly grow with every family that we have the privilege to serve.
Hometown favorites
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha
Casey Family Options
3016 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST INSURANCE AGENT
Trottier Insurance Group
5320 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
We offer personalized service to all of our clients. We pride ourselves in being one of the only local independent agents left in the area. When you call, you will always get an experienced agent to answer whatever questions you many have. Or products include Business/Home/Auto/Life/Health Insurance.
This year, were able to merge with another great local agency, Schlax, Christensen & Lee to bring two long time Kenosha agencies together. This has allowed us to grow our agency and continue to offer our clients many different insurance options.
Hometown favorites
Heidi Thomas-Country Financial
5017 Green Bay Road, Suite 142, Kenosha
Sparks Insurance, a Vizance Company
6303 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST LAUNDROMAT
Laundromax
2705 18th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Mighty Wash Laundromat
7333 60th Avenue, Kenosha
Lint Trap
7701 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
BEST LAW OFFICE
Madrigrano, Aiello & Santarelli, LLC
1108 56th Street No. 1, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Edenhofer Law Offices
24906 75th Street, Salem
Frank J Parise Law Offices
7001 30th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST PEST CONTROL
Brent’s Spectrum Pest Control Eco-Tech LLC
4508 8th Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Orkin
Various area locations
All Wildlife Animal Eviction
6910 38th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Sealed w/a Kiss Photography
7505 38th Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Sabrina Childers Photography
7600 75th Street, Suite 303, Kenosha
S.P. Photography
Kenosha; website www.facebook.com/s.p.photography19/
BEST PLACE FOR SUMMER JOBS
Kenosha Kingfish Baseball Club
7817 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
We stand out because we offer affordable Family Fun with the bonus of a baseball game.
New this past year were new and improved Fish Bowl entertainment and group outing area with luxury furniture, yard games, and the first ever bowling alley in a baseball stadium in the US!
Hometown favorites
Bristol Renaissance Faire
12550 120th Ave., Bristol
The Spot Drive-In
2117 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST PLACE TO WORK (OVER 50 EMPLOYEES)
Uline
12355 Uline Way, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Froedtert South
6308 Eighth Avenue, Kenosha
Woodman’s Food Market
7145 120th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST PLACE TO WORK (UNDER 49 EMPLOYEES)
Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services
1100 55th Street, Kenosha
According to employees, MMBHS is a good place to work because their staff are valued for their experiences and can make a positive impact on the lives of families. MMBHS goes above and beyond to support the community and our staff. The owners are sincere and heartfelt and care equally for the employees and the families we serve. MMBHS offers staff the ability to use each person’s creativity in working to meet goals with families we serve.
Mending Minds is continually hiring and expanding staff to meet the demands of families in need of support in both Kenosha and Waukesha Counties.
Hometown favorites
Bristol 45 Diner
8321 200th Avenue, Bristol
Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery
5145 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
BEST REALTOR
Char Nikolai-Cove Realty
4515 Washington Avenue, Kenosha
I have the ability to work with my clients on being flexible and open-minded on the commission you will pay for the same service as big franchise brokerages provide. I want my clients to feel good about their decision to save money and to refer me to their family, friends and co-workers because they were treated fairly. This has been the Cove Realty business model since day one. We are a hometown, homegrown business and our clients are our friends, family and neighbors.
I wanted to have the ability to serve more clients on both the buyer and seller sides and made the decision to hire a wonderful assistant, Rachel Lang, to help me to free up some of my time to do so. Rachel is also a licensed Realtor at Cove Realty and has been an asset to my business in essential day to day tasks.
Hometown favorites
Michelle Volkmar, Re/Max Newport Elite MV Properties
6905 Green Bay Road, Suite 104, Kenosha
RE/MAX Newport Elite: Felicia Pavlica Team
6905 Green Bay Road No. 104, Kenosha
BEST RESORT TO WORK AT
Stella Hotel & Ballroom
5706 8th Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Strawberry Creek Golf Course
14810 72nd Street, Kenosha
Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside
5125 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
BEST RESTAURANT TO WORK AT
The Daily Dose Cafe
6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Bristol 45 Diner
8321 200th Avenue, Bristol
Twisted Cuisine
7546 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
BEST TRAVEL AGENCY
LaMacchia Travel Agency
618 55th Street, Kenosha
Our knowledge and experience is what makes us truly unique. Our team of advisors have collectively traveled to different corners of the world and to be able to have all those firsthand experiences available to a customer is priceless. For the parts of the world we have not experienced firsthand our network of experts are able to fill the gap for our clients.
We established a new entity called LaMacchia Jet Stream, which is a host agency for Independent Travel Advisors from around the country. We saw that many agencies laid off, reduced hours or just shut down in 2020, leaving many talented and experienced advisors without a home. LaMacchia Jet Stream became that home. We have members from coast to coast with all different levels of expertise and knowledge working together through our office to better assist their clients nationwide.
Hometown favorites
Looking Glass Travel
10013 69th Street, Kenosha
PamAm Travel
10124 34th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie
BEST WAIT STAFF/SERVERS
Union Park Tavern
4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha
Many of our servers and waitstaff have been with us for many years, and customers keep coming back as much for the food as the service. We have a lot of fun when we serve you, but we also pay attention to presentation and the overall experience of dining with us.
This year because of COVID we shifted a lot of focus to curbside carryout service, which required a lot of reorganizing. We also finalized our full daily lunch and dinner menu and weekend breakfast menu. We also made improvements to the indoor barroom and outside Biergarten.
Hometown favorites
Bristol 45 Diner
8321 200th Avenue, Bristol
Big Star Drive-In
1500 Washington Road, Kenosha
BEST ASIAN RESTAURANT
Yee's Oriental Inn
5030 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
Almost everything we serve is homemade & cooked to order.
We reopened our dining room earlier this year, and seeing people smile & enjoying our food keeps us going. We appreciate all the support over the past 60 years!
Hometown favorites
Soon's Sushi Cafe
2100 54th Street, Kenosha
Honada Sushi & Hibachi
8501 75th Street, Pleasant Prairie
BEST BAR FOOD
Union Park Tavern
4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha
We believe that bar food can be great by following the tradition of the Wisconsin taverns and supper clubs. Good drinks, high quality food with home cooking comfort, and service that treats you like family. We strive to serve food of the best quality and dishes of the best craftsmanship by paying attention to all details from market to table. Above all else, we take pride in cleanliness and good service.
This year because of COVID we shifted a lot of focus to curbside carryout service, which required a lot of reorganizing. We also finalized our full daily lunch and dinner menu and weekend breakfast menu. We also made improvements to the indoor barroom and outside Biergarten.
Hometown favorites
Captain Mike's
5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
Ron's Place
3301 52nd Street, Kenosha
BEST BEER SELECTION (NON-RETAIL)
PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co.
628 58th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Captain Mike's
5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
Rustic Road Brewing Company
5706 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
BEST BLOODY MARY
Ashling On the Lough
125 56th Street, Kenosha
I believe what makes us stand out tot he public is that we love what we do and stand behind our service, food and drinks. I also think our authentic Irish way and our own spin on things create something unique as well. And of course our view of Lake Michigan from our restaurant or patio. Drinking our Bloody Mary on the patio on a beautiful summer day can’t be beat.
New for our business this year is an even stronger bond with our staff, patrons, and community. After a very hard year we have come out appreciating all the good things we have even more.
Hometown favorites
Captain Mike's
5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
The Coffee Pot
4914 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
BEST BREAKFAST/BRUNCH
Franks Diner
508 58th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
The Coffee Pot
4914 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
The Daily Dose Cafe
6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST BREWERY
Rustic Road Brewing Company
5706 6th Ave., Kenosha
Rustic offers small-batch craft beers. Our brewery takes great pride in the ingredients and process Rustic uses to craft our beers. Our beers are unique, high quality, and worth the trip for a visit to our taproom. The taproom also has a full bar and food for the non-beer drinkers.
This year Rustic added hard seltzers to our tap rack rotation. So far we have crafted three different seltzers black cherry, pineapple, and pink guava.
Hometown favorites
PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co.
628 58th Street, Kenosha
Kenosha Brewing Company Inc.
4017 80th Street, Kenosha
BEST BURGER
Captain Mike's
5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
The Spot Drive-In
2117 75th Street, Kenosha
The Garage
3001 60th Street, Kenosha
BEST CHEESE CURDS
Milwaukee Burger Company-Pleasant Prairie
9901 77th Street, Pleasant Prairie
Hometown favorites
Mars Cheese Castle
2800 West Frontage Road, Kenosha
Culver's
Multiple locations
BEST COFFEE SHOP
Harborside Common Grounds
5159 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
We stand out because of our coffee, espresso drinks and sandwiches experienced baristas and unique location right on the lake.
In the past year, we've also added curbside pickup.
Hometown favorites
The Daily Dose Cafe
6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha
The Buzz Cafe
5621 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
BEST DONUT
Paielli's Bakery
6020 39th Avenue, Kenosha
A family-run business for almost 100 years, we believe quality ingredients make quality product. We continue to look forward to serving our loyal customers.
Hometown favorites
Oliver's Bakery
3526 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha
Kwik Trip
Multiple locations
BEST FINE DINING
House of Gerhard
3927 75th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Hobnob Restaurant
277 Sheridan Road, Somers
Sazzy B-Kenosha Restaurant
5623 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
BEST FISH FRY
Union Park Tavern
4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha
We strive to serve food of the best quality and dishes of the best craftsmanship by paying attention to all details from market to table. Above all else, we take pride in cleanliness and good service.
Hometown favorites
Boat House Pub & Eatery
4917 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
The Beer Gardens
3501 14th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST FOOD TRUCK
The Fresh Bar
55th Street & 5th Avenue, Kenosha
Acai bowls, avocado toast & cold pressed juices made with the cleanest ingredients. Always served fresh to order!
This year was our first official season at our new location in our new set up. Check back in the Spring to see some updates to our space!
Hometown favorites
911 Tacos
Out at various events
Captain Mike's
5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
BEST GYROS
El Fuego Gyros
2828 75th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Gyro Grill
6316 52nd Street Unit C, Kenosha
Marina Garden Family Restaurant
5001 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
BEST ICE CREAM
Scoops Ice Cream & Candy
5711 Eighth Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Shirl's Drive In
7943 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Sweet Corner Ice Cream
4919 60th Street, Kenosha
BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill
7410 118th Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Stella's Casa Capri
2129 Birch Road, Kenosha
Infusino's Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant
6800 39th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT
El Sarape Mexican Restaurant
5836 75th Street, Kenosha
What makes us stand out and some of our customer favorites are our homemade Mexican rice, flautas, churros/fried ice cream those margaritas, and honestly so much more.
For our business, what was new was to have my staff, my amazing staff go through very tough days of shortage, filling in and stepping up whereever needed, and working through this very challenging time in history.
Hometown favorites
La Fogata Mexican Grill
3300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar
9080 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie
BEST PIZZA
Kaiser's Kenosha Pizza & Pub
510 57th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Valeo's Pizza
5021 30th Avenue, Kenosha
Villa D' Carlo
5140 6th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST SANDWICH SHOP
Tenuta's Delicatessen-Liquors
3203 52nd Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Jersey Mike's Subs
5636 A 75th Street, Unit 17, Kenosha
The Daily Dose Cafe
6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST SOUP
Union Park Tavern
4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha
We strive to serve food of the best quality and dishes of the best craftsmanship by paying attention to all details from market to table. Our soups and chili are made from scratch, bottom to top. It takes time, but you can tell the difference. Above all else, we take pride in cleanliness and good service.
This year because of COVID we shifted a lot of focus to curbside carryout service, which required a lot of reorganizing. We also finalized our full daily lunch and dinner menu and weekend breakfast menu. We also made improvements to the indoor barroom and outside Biergarten.
Hometown favorites
The Daily Dose Cafe
6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha
Soup Depot
2731 18th Street, Kenosha
BEST STEAKS
Texas Roadhouse
11841 71st Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Hobnob Restaurant
277 Sheridan Road, Somers
Colony House Restaurant
25811 119th Street, Trevor
BEST VEGETARIAN
The Daily Dose Cafe
6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha
Our Fresh Food is made to order, featuring soups, Panini's and salads. Our plant-based menu options are original and unique to our cafe.
New menu items include our Southwest Wrap and Breakfast Burrito, which were added due to customer demand. We are also extending our outdoor dining space and curbside business.
Hometown favorites
Honada Sushi & Hibachi
8501 75th Street , Pleasant Prairie
Pimmy's Authentic Thai Cuisine
5901 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST WINE SELECTION (NON-RETAIL)
Wine Knot
5611 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Sazzy B-Kenosha Restaurant
5623 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
House of Gerhard
3927 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST WINGS
Wingstop
5901 75th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Mr. Wings
4120 7th Avenue, Kenosha
Buffalo Wild Wings
7114 118th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST ASSISTED LIVING
St. Catherine Commons
3524 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Willowbrook Assisted Living
3508 Washington Road, Kenosha
Library Terrace Assisted Living
7905 36th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST CARDIOLOGIST
Dr. Kevin J. Fullin, MD
Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., Kenosha
I have been blessed to be able to learn the most up-to-date techniques that in the literature and my own hands have been shown to decrease mortality while enhancing patient safety and outcomes. I love my patients.
I now routinely repair artery vessels of the legs from a wrist approach. This has afforded the same benefits of patient safety and comfort that is accomplished with this approach in doing cardiac stents and procedures.
Hometown favorites
Dr. Prakash D. Shah MD
10400 75th Street, Suite 212, Kenosha
Dr. Anna C. Silenzi, D.O.
6308 8th Avenue, Suite No. 3060, Kenosha
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Genesis Chiropractic Wellness and Rehabilitation
1024 60th Street, Suite 1, Kenosha
Our family friendly atmosphere is something we feel makes our office stand out. At Genesis Chiropractic one of the mottoes we live by is "Let our family take care of yours!" We pride ourselves on seeing a wide variety of cases, from pediatrics, pregnancy, auto/work comp cases all the way to sports injuries and wellness care. Our office has affordable out-of-pocket prices and is in-network with nearly every insurance company in the state of Wisconsin. We offer Class IV Laser, Decompression, Graston, massage, ultrasounds and ESTIM. With diverse knowledge, expertise, and backgrounds of our three doctors, Genesis Chiropractic offers almost three decades of healing experience!
This new year brought our office a fresh loo, with our building being painted, our parking lot re-done, new carpet, and new inside renovations! We have put a greater emphasis on connecting and forming lasting relationships with the Kenosha community. As an office we are working on our online presence to accommodate our patients even more. We have overcome a lot as a community and we can only hope to grow happier, healthier, and stronger together!
Hometown favorites
Trottier Chiropractic
5908 39th Avenue, Kenosha
L P Chiropractic Clinic SC
5703 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST DENTIST
SPS Dental
624 75th Street, Kenosha
We treat every patient like they are a part of our family. We continue to stay up-to-date in the latest dental advancements.
Hometown favorites
Aiello Family Dentistry
3415 30th Avenue, Kenosha
Dr. Anne Lakayil, DDS
2600 22nd Avenue, Kenosha
BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Forefront Dermatology
8501 75th Street J, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Platina Coy Gershtenson, MD
9020 76th Street E, Pleasant Prairie
Dr. Kenneth G. Gilbertson II, MD
6815 118th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST ENT SPECIALIST
Sinus & Snoring MD ENT Family Clinic
6127 Green Bay Road, Suite 100, Kenosha
For over 20 years, our patient-centered care has helped hundreds of patients (ages 12+) breathe, and sleep, better. We have treatment options available for sinus, nasal, allergy, sleep, and snoring issues. Let us help you lead a better quality of life. We speak English, Spanish, & Polish.
In the past year, we also held the grand opening of our third location, located in Mount Prospect, Ill.
Hometown favorites
Dr. Terry C. Liu, MD
10400 75th Street, Kenosha
Jason Talmadge, MD
3400 Market Lane, Somers
BEST EYE CARE SPECIALIST
Emer Eye Care
6300 76th St., Suite 100, Kenosha
We're a homegrown, family-owned optometry practice that has been involved with our local community for almost 40 years. We pride ourselves on providing full scope medical eye care with warm, personal service where you won't feel rushed. Our doctors are on call 24/7 for any eye-related emergency. We offer the newest glasses and contact lens technology for optimal vision tailored towards each patient's specific needs, and have a beautiful new optical with a wide variety of frames to choose from.
In the past year we've consolidated our two small office locations and moved to a brand new, larger office!
Hometown favorites
Savaglio Family Vision
3916 67th Street, Kenosha
Shopko Optical
3621 Market Lane, Kenosha
BEST FITNESS CENTER
Burn Boot Camp
7650 75th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Harbor Park Health and Fitness
3417 14th Avenue, Kenosha
Kenosha YMCA
3417 14th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Dr. Michelle Gauthier, DO
9697 St. Catherine's Drive, Pleasant Prairie
My clinic team, myself and my two NPs, work together to do the very best we can for each patient. The clinic nurses and medical assistants round out our clinic team. Listening to patients and their needs and getting them involved in their care has really been valuable over the years. We try to make it a team effort.
We have continued to reach patients with regular appointment, as well as virtual visits whenever necessary. I have encouraged COVID vaccine accessibility for all patients as soon as they became available earlier this year. Our clinic has tried to really support the emotional needs and stressful times for patients during this pandemic year.
Hometown favorites
Dr. James M. Santarelli, MD
2707 15th Place, Kenosha
Dr. Leonardo Montemurro, MD
6121 Green Bay Road No. 100, Kenosha
BEST HEARING PROFESSIONAL
Costco Hearing Aid Store
7707 94th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie
Hometown favorites
Scott Rantanen-Hearing Specialist
7214 Green Bay Road #106, Kenosha
Selective Hearing Centers
6804 Green Bay Road, Suite 113
BEST HOSPITAL
Froedtert South
6308 Eighth Avenue
With our hospitals and multiple clinics positioned throughout the communities of Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Somers and western Kenosha County, there is always a Froedtert South location nearby, staffed with our highly trained medical professionals, ready to serve your needs.
On the forefront of the latest in cardiac care, Froedtert South brings a new "Straight to Cath" program. The process fast tracks a patient with a heart attack directly into the cardiac cath lab where the occluded artery can be opened. Time is muscle. Our Kenosha City/County and northern Illinois EMS providers recognize a heart attack in the field and activate the heart team directly, bypassing the Emergency Department. They prepare the patient for the procedure en route. Upon ambulance arrival, the patient is taken directly to the cardiac suite where the artery is opened promptly, a process that saves on average 40 minutes. This expedited approach saves lives and improves heart function.
Hometown favorites
Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha
10400 75th Street, Kenosha
Kenosha Clinic-Children's Wisconsin
10400 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST MEMORY/ALZHEIMER'S CARE
St. Catherine Commons
3524 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Kenosha Brookside Care Center
3506 Washington Road, Kenosha
The Addison of Pleasant Prairie
9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie
BEST MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL
Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services
1100 55th Street, Kenosha
All staff/administrators have life experience with mental health, learning disabilities, & addiction recovery. We strive to meet each family/individual where they are at and provide services specific to each person. Our mission is to help families thrive, not just survive. MMBHS has a 4,000 square foot office space that is utilized for respite services to allow families to get a much needed break from parenting demands of raising a child/children with special needs.
In the past year, we have also expanded services to include Waukesha County.
Hometown favorites
Guided Wellness Counseling
5024 Green Bay Road, Suite 140, Kenosha
Family Psychiatric Care
1114 56th Street, Kenosha
BEST ORTHODONTIST
Crawford & Wright Orthodontics, S.C.
7851 Cooper Road, Pleasant Prairie
We make beautiful, functional, stable smiles! We take a patient-centered approach to straightening teeth and really try to make it a positive experience for the patient. Our team genuinely cares for each and every person that walks in.
This year we started printing our own models! We take a scan of the teeth, which is sent to our in-house printer to create dental models. From those models, we can fabricate clear aligners and retainers. No more impressions!
Hometown favorites
Valeri Orthodontics
9020 76th Street, Suite B, Pleasant Prairie
Kozak Orthodontics
10320 75th Street A, Kenosha
BEST PEDIATRICIAN
Dr. Sheryn Abraham, MD
Lakeside Pediatrics, 8600 75th St., Kenosha
At Lakeside Pediatrics we try to treat families as how we would want our own families to be treated. Health concerns can be overwhelming. Approaching each family with patience, listening to their concerns, communicating effectively and working together to address issues help build the confidence and trust that their child is receiving the best care.
With COVID and the ever-changing issues surrounding it, at Lakeside we have implemented more stringent safety standards and alternative methods of accessibility. Staff have to go through daily health screens, stay home even if mildly sick, screen patients for COVID risk factors upon entrance to the clinic and limit contact between patients in the waiting room. We are providing easy access to COVID vaccines and testing and communicating weekly with Children's Wisconsin to uphold current CDC guidelines for COVID care management. Patients have access to their providers through video visits, my chart communications and are kept informed on different topics through various social media platforms and blogs.
Hometown favorites
Dr. Andrew Leslie, MD, Lakeside Pediatrics
8600 75th St #101, Kenosha
Dr. Sheri Rocco, MD
12500 Aurora Drive, Pleasant Prairie
BEST PHARMACY
Good Value Pharmacy
3207 80th St. Suite 100
As a locally owned and operated pharmacy, we strive to provide a superior customer experience and offer unique services like Medication Packaging, Free Delivery and Long Term Care.
This year, we have given over 15,000 COVID vaccines!
Hometown favorites
Walgreens
Several locations
Modern Apothecary
4924 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Froedtert South Physical Therapy
9697 St. Catherine's Drive, Suite 300, Pleasant Prairie
The Froedtert South Rehabilitation Team works in collaboration with physicians and health care practitioners providing one on one comprehensive therapy services to restore our clients to optimal health. These services include post-surgical care, sports medicine, cancer rehab, cardiopulmonary rehab, neurological rehab, aquatic therapy, lymphedema management, hand therapy, women's health issues, spine, and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.
A new service offered this year by Froedtert South Rehabilitation Services was the post - COVID therapy service. The post-COVID therapy program is part of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation services and monitors the client's pulmonary and cardiac function during the physical therapy exercise session.
Hometown favorites
Aurora Rehabilitation Center
7610 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha
Sports Physical Therapists
10222 74th Street No. 211, Kenosha
BEST PODIATRIST
Dr. Antonio Montemurro, DPM
Froedtert South Medical Group, 9697 St. Catherine's Drive, Suite 300, Pleasant Prairie
What makes use stand out is our staff, by far! I am surrounded by colleagues who's life mission is found in the serving of others. The environment is very conducive to successful patient outcomes.
This year, like every other year, provided us with new technologies in the treatment of foot and ankle disorders. We like to keep our pulse on the innovative literature in our field. Staying on the cusp of medicine, the latest breakthroughs are implemented into our practice from trendsetting surgical techniques, to surgery-sparring Stem Cell injections.
Hometown favorites
Michael A. Engel, DPM
7401 104th Avenue No. 110, Kenosha
Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Centers
6123 Green Bay Road No. 100, Kenosha
BEST SENIOR CARE SERVICES
Hospice Alliance
10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie
Hospice Alliance provides quality, compassionate end-of-life care. We are committed to "adding life to days" for the patients in our care and empowering those who support them.
This year, Hospice Alliance is celebrating 40 Years of Caring. We are both proud and humbled to be the preferred hospice and palliative care provider for Kenosha, Racine, Eastern Walworth and southeast Milwaukee counties.
Hometown favorites
St. Catherine Commons
3524 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha
Willowbrook Assisted Living
3508 Washington Road, Kenosha
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Hot Yoga Kenosha
5708 7th Ave.
Hot Yoga Kenosha is known for its hot yoga and wellness services.
Hometown favorites
Mindful Yoga Studio
3609 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha
Santosha Yoga
11878 25th Court, Pleasant Prairie
BEST AESTHETICIAN
The Lash Room LLC
24421 75th Street, Salem
Here at the lash room we pride ourselves in giving our guests long, luxurious, and completely natural eyelash extensions.
One of our biggest achievements this year has been expanding our team more and more and being able to accommodate more guests.
Hometown favorites
Ruffolo's Hair Studio
3519 52nd Street, Kenosha
Forever You LLC
Inside Sola Salons; 6920 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST BARBER SHOP
G's Barber Company
5806 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Cutz Barbershop
3703 80th Street, Kenosha
Lady Jane's Haircuts for Men
9160 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie
BEST HAIR SALON
Ruffolo's Hair Studio
3519 52nd Street, Kenosha
We have many services that help us stand out and we are continuing to grow in all areas and services to provide the best for our guests and career growth for our staff. In the past year, we grew our spa business, added laser hair removal, IPL, hydrafacial and more. We offer a variety of hair extension lines to fit all of our guests' needs. We now carry Oribe, a luxury hair care line.
Hometown favorites
Intrigued Beauty Studio
7645 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha
Hair International Design Team
2619 30th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST MICROBLADING/PERMANENT MAKEUP
My Cosmetique Pro
6920 Green Bay Road, Suite 10, Kenosha
We stand out by offering permanent makeup and lash extensions that can be done natural and flattering to bold and impressive. Every service is tailored to each person's facial features, needs/wants, and lifestyle, with a wide range of shades to choose from blondes to redheads to rich browns.
New this year is ProCell Therapies MicroChanneling, a safer and more advanced method of microneedling that causes less trauma to the skin with only two hours of downtime. It targets wrinkles, brown spots, acne, hair regeneration, scars and stretch marks, and can be done anywhere on the body.
Hometown favorites
Kenosha Microblading Studio
7645 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha
Ruffolo's Hair Studio
3519 52nd Street, Kenosha
BEST NAIL SALON
Utopia Nails & Spa
4816 Green Bay Road, Somers
and 7224 118th Ave., Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Regal Nails Salon & Spa
3500 Brumback Blvd., Somers
Khroma Nail Salon
4623 75th St Unit No. 10, Kenosha
BEST SPA/MASSAGE
BodyWise Wellness & Spa
4235 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Gemini Salon & Spa
7435 117th Avenue, Kenosha
Cloud 9 Luxury Spa
3535 30th Aveue, Suite 204, Kenosha
BEST TATTOO PARLOR
The Kenosha Tattoo Company
3012 30th Avenue, Kenosha
We have a client-first approach to our business model with our customer service. Our award-winning artists and stunning original artwork are recognized nationally, drawing new clientele from all over the country. We provide a first class experience in our clean, comfortable, and inviting all private room shop.
In 2021 we expanded our facility from 2400 square feet to 5600 square feet to help meet the demand. We added 3 additional private tattoo rooms, a new state of the art piercing studio, and a brand new lobby. We are also so proud to announce the opening of Gallery #07, spotlighting local artists inside of our shop!
Hometown favorites
Dead Set Ink
7400 60th Avenue, Kenosha
Talulah Tattoo
715 57th Street, Kenosha
BEST CARPET CLEANER
The Dry Guys-Lake Shore Inc.
4900 68th Ave.
Our commitment to customer service is very important to us. We treat our clients’ homes as if they were our own, and we’re not satisfied until our clients are satisfied. Our mission is to create a positive, memorable experience for every client we serve.
Hometown favorites
C & D Carpet Cleaning
7700 31st Avenue, Kenosha
RK Carpet Cleaning
7112 22nd Avenue, Kenosha
BEST ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
Lee Mechanical/Service
2915 60th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Waddle Electric LLC
2820 26th Avenue, Kenosha
Phil Gagliardi Electric Company
7128- 91st Avenue, Kenosha
BEST GARDEN CENTER
Stein’s Garden & Home
6300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Anton’s Greenhouses
9140 Cooper Road, Pleasant Prairie
Burr Oaks
1275 100th Avenue, Somers
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Prairie Side Ace Hardware
3505 80th Street
The store stands out for its service and product lines including Benjamin Moore Paint, Grilling Central, Milwaukee Tools and Outdoor Power. Services include filling propane, programming car keys and a standout garden center.
Hometown favorites
Menards
7330 74th Place, Kenosha
Parkside True Value
1735 22nd Avenue, Kenosha
BEST HEATING AND COOLING
Wisconsin Fuel Heating & Cooling Inc.
5609 49th Street
As a multi-generational family-owned business that has been in Kenosha since 1923, we pride ourselves on our quality of work, knowledgeable technicians, and reasonable pricing.
As we continue to go through the pandemic, we are so grateful for both our long-term and new customers that have helped us continue to thrive in this difficult time as we approach our 100-year anniversary.
Hometown favorites
Misurelli Sorensen Heating & Air Conditioning
1615 Birch Road, Kenosha
Lee Mechanical/Service
2915 60th Street, Kenosha
BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE
Merry Maids
7600 75th Street, Kenosha
Our basic service is the same no matter what type of cleaning you have done, but what makes us stand out is our commitment to quality and our outstanding staff.
As it was for most local small businesses, we have seen many challenges in the past year and a half. In the past month, things are slowly starting to look up and we hired and trained quality new staff, along with the great staff that has stayed with us throughout this strange and complicated period. The challenges of 2021 may mean that what we were used to for “business as usual” will evolve, but our commitment to our customers and staff remains the same.
Hometown favorites
E & N Professional Cleaning LLC
Pleasant Prairie; at www.facebook.com/Enproclean/
Coming Up Roses Cleaning and Organizing
BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR
Carpets Plus Outlet
1241 22nd Avenue, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Odd Job Larry Inc.
5710 77th Street No. 200, Kenosha
Dickow Cyzak Tile Co. & Carpet One
6403 75th Street, Kenosha
BEST LANDSCAPER
Zach’s Lawn Care
5710 77th Street, Kenosha
At Zach’s Lawn Care our mission is “To Honor God with the work of our hands by providing Quality Service at a Competitive Rate while building lasting Relationships with the people in our Community.” We are blessed to have amazing team members who work hard to accomplish our goals as well as wonderful clients who support us year after year!
As our routes book rapidly each year we are always looking to build up our workforce with motivated individuals so that we are able to serve more people in the community!
Hometown favorites
Swartz Nurseries
1743 30th Avenue, Kenosha
Leitings Property Management
SE Wisconsin; website https://leitings.com/
BEST LAWN CARE
Zach’s Lawn Care
5710 77th Street, Kenosha
At Zach’s Lawn Care our mission is “To Honor God with the work of our hands by providing Quality Service at a Competitive Rate while building lasting Relationships with the people in our Community” We are blessed to have amazing team members who work hard to accomplish our goals as well as wonderful clients who support us year after year!
As our routes book rapidly each year we are always looking to build up our workforce with motivated individuals so that we are able to serve more people in the community!
Hometown favorites
Grow Rite Landscape Management, LLC
5535 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie
Perrine Property Maintenance
3120 64th Street, Kenosha
BEST PLUMBER
Lee Mechanical/Service
2915 60th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Odd Job Larry Inc.
5710 77th Street No. 200, Kenosha
Dunham Plumbing LLC
Somers; website www.facebook.com/DunhamPlumbingLLC/
BEST ROOFING CONTRACTOR
Dick’s Roof Repair Service
3008 75th Street, Kenosha
We provide roofing, siding, windows and gutters as a one-stop shop for a complete home exterior.
In the past year, we’ve added more office staff to help our customers.
Hometown favorites
Martin & Son’s Roofing Inc.
7506 22nd Avenue, Kenosha
Nick’s Roofing
5665 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR
Millhouse Auto Body
6803 29th Avenue, Kenosha
Here at Millhouse Auto Body, you receive all the benefits of a small, family-owned business. We treat YOU and YOUR needs like family, too.
Like many other businesses, we have to navigate through unprecedented times, and had to be flexible in our business practices.
Hometown favorites
Pulera Collision Center
7110 70th Court, Kenosha
Armando's Collision Center
1718 63rd Street, Kenosha
BEST AUTO DEALER-NEW
Palmen Auto Stores
5431 75th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha
10901 75th Street, Pleasant Prairie
CarMax
8200 120th Avenue, Bristol
BEST AUTO DEALER-USED
Z's Auto Sales*
7500 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
We stand out for our quality affordable used vehicles!
Every year is a new year and a learning experience for us!
Hometown favorites
Palmen Auto Stores
5431 75th Street, Kenosha
Anastos Motors
4513 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST AUTO SHOP/MECHANIC
McDevitt's Towing & Repair
5150 60th Street, Kenosha
We are a family-owned business servicing Kenosha for over 60 years. We take pride in getting to know each of our customers so we can develop a long-lasting relationship as their one stop shop for all automotive needs.
We recently upgraded our alignment machine to one of the most state-of-the art-pieces of technology in the wheel alignment industry to keep providing the best wheel alignments for any car or heavy duty truck on the road today.
Hometown favorites
Ricchio Auto Works
6041 30th Avenue, Kenosha
R&R Automotive
6930 39th Avenue, Kenosha
BEST CAR WASH
Rocket Wash
5205 Green Bay Road, Kenosha and 8531 75th St., Pleasant Prairie
We found that all car wash facilities in SE Wisconsin were working with old technology. We did a lot of research and talked to a lot of other car wash operators in other areas of the country. We decided to take a leap of faith and create a brand new car washing experience. Our easy, rail-less conveyor system was state-of-the-art, the first of its kind in the area. We designed our Rocket Wash with features that every driver hopes for: Quality & Speed of wash; Comfortable, open, bright wash experience; Free vacuums & Free mat washers with every wash; Monthly Unlimited Clubs that save money; Top notch facility with attentive staff.
Our unlimited club membership continues to grow as people realize that this is the best value for the wash. We are excited to see happy faces as they leave the wash and then realize that they can use the free vacuums, mat washers and air up their tires for free!
Hometown favorites
Kwik Trip
Multiple Locations
M&K Detailing Service LLC
8867 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
BEST TIRE STORE
Kenosha Tire, Inc.
6005 75th Street, Kenosha
We are a third generation family-owned and operated business that is now serving a third generation of families and friends. Established in 1970, we are and have always been very hands-on owners. If the owners are not in, we are not open. We offer quality products, fair prices, and quick, efficient service.
Hometown favorites
Tires Plus of Kenosha
7424 74th Place, Kenosha
Costco Wholesale
7707 94th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie
BEST BOWLING ALLEY
Guttormsen Recreation Center
5411 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Sheridan Lanes
1120 80th Street, Kenosha
Surfside Bowl
1015 Sheridan Road, Somers
BEST CHURCH FESTIVAL
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii
2224 45th Street, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
2020 91st Street, Kenosha
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
1919 54th Street, Kenosha
BEST EVENT
Kenosha Harbor Market
56th Street, Downtown Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Bristol Renaissance Faire
12550 120th Avenue, Bristol
Kenosha Public Market
625 52nd Street, Kenosha
BEST FAMILY FUN
Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm
7150 18th Street, Somers
Hometown favorites
Kenosha Kingfish Baseball Club
7817 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Swimtastic SwimLabs
6940 Green Bay Road, Kenosha
BEST GOLF COURSE
Petrifying Springs Golf Course
4909 Seventh Street, Somers
Our staff provides excellent customer service to our guests. We have a well stocked golf shop, large putting green and practice chipping area. We offer the best value rates for weekday and weekends. Our restaurant is open for all people to enjoy offering a very tasty bar menu.
At Petrifying Springs Golf Course we were excited to offer our junior golf programs for 2021. It’s always such a joy watching the young kids starting to enjoy the game.
Hometown favorites
Bristol Oaks Golf Club, Weddings & Banquets
16801 75th Street, Bristol
Brighton Dale Links
830 248th Avenue, Brighton
WEST OF I-94: BEST ANTIQUES/COLLECTIBLES
Benson Corners Antique Mall
19942 75th Street, Bristol
Hometown favorites
Always Remember That Antiques
26301 75th Street, Salem
Tim & Tom’s Cheese
12009 53rd Place, Kenosha
WEST OF I-94: BEST BAR
1903 Saloon
11230 260th Avenue, Trevor
Hometown favorites
Sieberts Pub
8403 Antioch Road, Salem
Brat Stop
12304 75th Street, Kenosha
WEST OF I-94: BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
Cup O’ Joe Coffee House
336 E Main Street, Twin Lakes
Hometown favorites
Brat Stop
12304 75th Street, Kenosha
Hartnell Chevrolet Auto Service and Repair
7800 Antioch Road, Salem
WEST OF I-94: BEST PIZZA
Luisa’s Pizza
6806 317th Avenue, Salem
Hometown favorites
Antioch Pizza Shop
24730 75th Street, Salem
WEST OF I-94: BEST PLACE TO WORK
Bristol 45 Diner
8321 200th Avenue, Bristol
Hometown favorites
Uline
12355 Uline Way, Kenosha
Meyer Family Farms Vegetable Stand
22201 75th Street, Salem
WEST OF I-94: BEST RESTAURANT
Bristol 45 Diner
8321 200th Avenue, Bristol
Our mission is to make your trip to grab some food, become a dining experience. Our goal is to become part of your memories growing up, part of your community, a place to meet and talk and be greeted by a friendly face. We strive to make a connection with our customers which is why our staff has been recognized! We enjoy working together and working for you! Thank you for your support!
This past year we have added some wonderful new employees that we feel extremely lucky to get in this tight labor market. They have been amazing additions to our staff.
Hometown favorites
Wilmot Stage Stop
30646 113th Street, Wilmot
Colony House Restaurant
25811 119th Street, Trevor
WEST OF I-94: BEST SPECIALTY STORE
Mars Cheese Castle
2800 West Frontage Road, Kenosha
Hometown favorites
Meyer Family Farms Vegetable Stand
22201 75th Street, Salem
Adcock Farm & Co.
215 S Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes
WEST OF I-94: BEST WAIT STAFF/SERVERS
Bristol 45 Diner
8321 200th Avenue, Bristol
Our staff strives to make every moment you spend in the diner an enjoyable one. When you walk in the door, our goal is for you to be greeted with a friendly face, enjoy your food and company while you are here, and leave with a positive experience. We look forward to interacting and serving our customers! We thank you so much for your recognition in this category! It means so much!
This past year we made some changes, but not too many. Our menu layout is different, but have many of the staples we have always had. We had some staff turn over with the slow down and restrictions last year but the majority of our employees are still here. If you haven’t been out in a while, come check us out! Most likely you will see some familiar smiling faces!