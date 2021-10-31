 Skip to main content
Here they are: The 2021 Best of Kenosha winners
alert top story

Here they are: The 2021 Best of Kenosha winners

Throughout the community, it is hard to miss the window decals and framed certificates of businesses proudly displaying their accomplishments in our Best of Kenosha County program.

This year more than 14,500 people cast ballots in the annual competition that featured categories of all types.

This popular program allows businesses in our community to brag about what makes them special, and the winners for the program are selected entirely by our readers.

In 2021, we changed our program by introducing a nomination period. During the nomination period, any business can receive votes. However, only the top five businesses in each category could move on to the voting round.

During the initial round, which ran from July 12 to Aug. 1, more than 63,638 nominations were cast for businesses in the community. In our voting round, which ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12, an additional 151,734 votes were cast.

Congratulations to all of the winners and hometown favorites who earned the most votes this year

Here are the winners, some of whom included a description of their business:

BEST ANTIQUE STORE/COLLECTIBLES

Peacetree Originals

4721 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

Many of our customers collect healing crystals. We have the shop set up by the energy chakra to help make it easy to find exactly what they are looking for.

New this year, we changed our hours of operation to appointments and “Pop-Up” hours which we post weekly on our store Facebook page.

Hometown favorites

Lulu Birds

720 58th Street, Kenosha

RK News Hallmark

5914 75rh Street, Suite B Plaza 50, Kenosha

BEST ART GALLERY

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Anderson Arts Center

6603 Third Avenue, Kenosha

DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery

2008 63rd Street, Kenosha

BEST BAKERY

Oliver’s Bakery

3526 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Paielli’s Bakery

6020 39th Avenue, Kenosha

The Tiny Cakery

918 69th Street, Kenosha

BEST BUTCHER SHOP

Hometown Meats Deli & Catering

4924 60th Street, Kenosha

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff helps each customer find exactly what they are looking for. Our store offers a variety of fresh quality meats that you won’t find at your average grocery store.

Like many other businesses, we were affected by challenges brought on by the pandemic. However, we were still able to provide all of our specialty and homemade products at a reasonable cost. This year we also rolled out a new website that displays all of our products including weekly sale items and a full list of services!

Hometown favorites

Festival Foods

3207 80th Street, Kenosha

6000 31st St., Somers

Fresh Thyme Market

7100 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST CLOTHING STORE (MEN’S)

Mike Bjorn’s Clothing*

5614 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

We stand out due to our large selection and fair prices.

In the past year, we focused on heavily expanding our modern sport coat collection. We also continued to add to our massive accessories collections as well.

Hometown favorites

S J Crystals Men’s Shop

5701 6th Avenue, Kenosha

JCPenney

10225 77th Street, Pleasant Prairie

BEST CLOTHING STORE (WOMEN’S)

Bisou Lingerie

635 58th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Kohl’s

7200 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Marshalls

5914 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST DELI

Tenuta’s Delicatessen-Liquors

3203 52nd Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Festival Foods

3207 80th Street, Kenosha

6000 31st St., Somers

Hometown Meats Deli & Catering

4924 60th Street, Kenosha

BEST FLORIST

Aiello Mid-Town Florist*

2108 52nd Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Strobbe’s Flower Cart

2913 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha

Sunnyside Florist of Kenosha

3021 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST FURNITURE STORE

Steinhafels

7001 118th Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Total Furniture Warehouse

8400 75th Street, Kenosha

Lulu Birds

720 58th Street, Kenosha

BEST GIFT SHOP

Peacetree Originals

4721 Seventh. Avenue, Kenosha

Our personal connection with all of our customers and the peaceful energy of the shop makes Peacetree special. People often visit the store just to lift their spirits and feel loved.

We now offer private and group appointments for shopping.

Hometown favorites

Authentique

625 57th Street, Kenosha

To & From Gift Shop

5535 6th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST GROCERY STORE

Festival Foods

3207 80th Street, Kenosha

6000 31st St., Somers

With family at our core, we aim to give each and every guest the personal attention and support we would expect from our own families. We go above and beyond to ensure we’re meeting expectations held by our guests. It all boils down to our Boomerang Principle: Every business decision we make is based on the question, “Will it bring the customer back?”

In 2021, Festival Foods opened new stores in West Allis and Greenfield, Wis., and added the Festival Foods in New London, Wisconsin, to its family of stores. The New London store was owned and operated by the Coppersmith family for two generations and carried the Festival Foods banner since 1999. The three new additions bring total Festival Food locations to 36 – all located in Wisconsin, where our business began in 1946.

Hometown favorites

Woodman’s Food Market

7145 120th Avenue, Kenosha

Pick ‘n Save

5710 75th Street, Kenosha

2811 18th Street, Kenosha

BEST JEWELRY

Herbert’s Jewelers

7539 39th Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

The Diamond Connection

5912 75th Street, Kenosha

Peacetree Originals

4721 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

BEST LIQUOR STORE

Tenuta’s Delicatessen-Liquors

3203 52nd Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Woodman’s Food Market

7145 120th Avenue, Kenosha

Festival Foods

3207 80th Street, Kenosha

3800 Emerald Drive East, Kenosha

BEST MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS STORE

Pacetti’s Maestro of Music*

5905 Sixth Avenue A, Kenosha

With musical services provided at this location since 1953, Pacetti’s Maestro of Music is Kenosha’s home of outstanding musical instrument rental, repair, customer service and more! We proudly serve Southeast Wisconsin and Northeast Illinois having an emphasis on music education for schools and school districts.

Because of our reputation and the services we provide, our customer service areas have increased by going as far north to Cudahy Wi, west to Burlington, south to Beach Park Illinois and other cites/towns in-between.

Hometown favorites

Music Center Inc. (Official)

7700 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie

Music Go Round

5708 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST SHOE STORE

Chiappetta Shoes

6821 39th Avenue, Kenosha

At Chiappetta Shoes, we like to say we have the holy trinity of shoe store experiences. That includes amazing products at medium to higher quality and price points, real old-school shoe store sit-and-fit customer service, and a full in-house Pedorthic laboratory where we manufacture the country’s best custom orthotics. This is our 100th year in business, four generations strong, and for the most part, we have had the same game plan the whole time. Being in the Kenosha community for as long as we have, our commitment to making relationships and being a resource for anyone in need of footwear-based problems has been our core focus and what has kept us successful and growing.

After 100 years of experience, it’s amazing how every day can seem like a new situation. We tell our customers that we can never say we have seen everything because crazy stuff can happen to feet that literally keeps you on your toes. That’s one of the most exciting things as a salesperson, the challenge to help people with situations we have never seen before. Outside of feet, we have been really mixing up our marketing mix, looking at expanding our reach to Northern Illinois up to Milwaukee. We have taken the stance that if you are not growing, you are dying and that is at the core of our everyday hustle. Some additional big news is that the family recently purchased a 78-year-old company called Brown’s Foot Bath, a product we have sold in our shop for over 60 years and absolutely love! We moved the company to Kenosha and will be manufacturing and distributing right out of our hometown! We are also still on the hunt for a new location and news on that should be becoming official relatively soon!

Hometown favorites

Rogan’s Shoes

11875 74th Place, Kenosha

Kenosha Running Company

1706 22nd Avenue, Kenosha

BEST PET BOARDING/SITTING

Woofman’s Lodge Pet Resort

5914 128th Avenue, Paris

Hometown favorites

Bark Away Doggie Daycare

7050 70th Court, Kenosha

Safe Harbor Humane Society

7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST PET GROOMING

Urban Tails Pet Grooming Co.

1920 52nd Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

From Head To Tail

3816 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha

Precision Paws Salon

7944 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

BEST PET STORE

K9 Kibble

5919 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Bentley’s Pet Stuff

9250 76th Street, Suite E, Pleasant Prairie

Petco

6910 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST PET TRAINING

Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc.

6833 24th Avenue, Kenosha

Our mission is to rescue, and rehabilitate. We believe if we teach not only the dogs but the people, the chances of success are much higher and the bond is much stronger.

An increase of owner surrenders we believe in large part due to unsocialized, untrained pandemic puppies. People felt helpless. Through our program, with proper training, socialization, and support many of the dogs remain in their homes today.

Hometown favorites

Loving Paws LLC

4816 67th Street, Kenosha

Lucky Dog Behavior & Training

9601 402nd Avenue, Genoa City

BEST VETERINARIAN CLINIC

Care Animal Hospital of Pleasant Prairie

9052 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie

Hometown favorites

Harris Pet Hospital

24424 75th Street, Salem

Kenosha Animal Hospital

6223 39th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST BANQUET HALL

Stella Hotel & Ballroom

5706 Eighth Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Circa on Seventh

4902 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

Italian American Society

2217 52nd Street, Kenosha

BEST CATERER

El Sarape Mexican Restaurant

5836 75th Street, Kenosha

What makes our cater business stand out is that we personalize our caterers to fit the customers needs. We work one on one with them until it’s just right for them. We cater from 10 to 800. Yes, 800 this year! We are very proud of this and to think we started with six tables over 25 years ago as our main dining area. We have been extremely fortunate to have the customers and staff that have made this so possible.

Our business has tackled on our biggest cater yet of 800 people and we must say it takes a tribe. Our tribe! Our one of a kind staff that pushes themselves and takes the challenge on with us when asked! We are honestly forever grateful!

Hometown favorites

Hometown Meats Deli & Catering

4924 60th Street, Kenosha

Chef David’s Catered Events

2301 63rd Street, Kenosha

BEST CHILDCARE CENTER

Growing Green Child Development Center

6435 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

I think people are initially drawn to Growing Green because there are very few licensed centers like ours that are Nationally Accredited and awarded a 5 Star rating by the state. Quality care is the #1 priority for parents and when they choose our center. We also have higher educational requirements for our teachers and many have earned their degrees in Early Childhood, along with many years of experience. !

We recognized that there was a shortage of care for younger age groups, as more parents scheduled tours months in advance to secure a spot, so we made some adjustments to our classrooms that would allow us to enroll more children 18 months to age 2. We do the same with our school age program each year, as we offer before and after care and we see a lot of requests for different schools. At this time, we offer transportation to/from Stocker, Forest Park, and Pleasant Prairie and we were happy to be able to add Roosevelt this year. Our School Age Coordinator, Lauren, just celebrated her 10 year anniversary with us. Another exciting addition this year was welcoming our new Assistant Director, Angelica.

Hometown favorites

Extended Love Child Development Center

9191 80th Street, Kenosha

Kid’s Castle-Kenosha Child Care Center

4211 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

900 Wood Road,  Somers

Hometown favorites

Carthage College

2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha

Gateway Technical College

3520 30th Ave., Kenosha

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

Chiappetta Shoes

6821 39th Avenue, Kenosha

At Chiappetta Shoes, we like to say we have the holy trinity of shoe store experiences. That includes amazing products at medium to higher quality and price points, real old-school shoe store sit-and-fit customer service, and a full in-house Pedorthic laboratory where we manufacture the country’s best custom orthotics. This is our 100th year in business, four generations strong, and for the most part, we have had the same game plan the whole time. Being in the Kenosha community for as long as we have, our commitment to making relationships and being a resource for anyone in need of footwear-based problems has been our core focus and what has kept us successful and growing.

After 100 years of experience, it’s amazing how every day can seem like a new situation. We tell our customers that we can never say we have seen everything because crazy stuff can happen to feet that literally keeps u on our toes. That’s one of the most exciting things as a salesperson, the challenge to help people with situations we have never seen before. Outside of feet, we have been really mixing up our marketing mix, looking at expanding our reach to Northern Illinois up to Milwaukee. We have taken the stance that if you are not growing, you are dying and that is at the core of our everyday hustle. Some additional big news is that the family recently purchased a 78-year-old company called Brown’s Foot Bath, a product we have sold in our shop for over 60 years and absolutely love! We moved the company to Kenosha and will be manufacturing and distributing right out of our hometown! We are also still on the hunt for a new location and news on that should be becoming official relatively soon!

Hometown favorites

Authentique

625 57th Street, Kenosha

Swimtastic SwimLabs

6940 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST DJ

FCA DJ Entertainment

7308 10th Avenue, Kenosha

We are all about family, friends, life, fun and laughter. When it comes to our customers, we don’t treat them as a number or a dollar amount. We treat them as family, and friends that are simply trying to plan an event that they are going to remember for the rest of their lives. So, it is our goal to ensure that we provide the best service and make their event as memorable as possible, no matter how big or small that event may be. So far our Google reviews have been consistent with five stars and we take a lot of pride in that. The majority of our customers come from referrals and very satisfied clients and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We also have a passion with helping out the community and have even partnered up with many non-profits throughout Kenosha by creating a backpack drive every year since 2018 to ensure that every child has the essentials they need to have a successful school year. I am happy to say that our third annual backpack drive was the most successful one yet and we plan on our drives to be giving back more and more every year. The love and support that FCA DJ Entertainment has received year over year has been overwhelming and to win Best DJ of Kenosha is a huge honor and we are grateful for that. Thank you Kenosha!

Since the pandemic has made it very difficult for many people to feel comfortable enough to come and attend events, we have establish contactless request for everyone. We also have established a way to have guest take selfie’s that they can post live on a big screen during the event with a simple QR code so the guest of honor can observe them throughout the day. We don’t try and upswell our customers and we are completely fair with prices and can compete with the best companies out there.

Hometown favorites

Midwest DJ Productions

Kenosha & surrounding area: website https://midwestdjproductions.com/

TNT Entertainment

Wood Road, Kenosha

BEST DRY CLEANER

Martino’s Master DryCleaners

8601 75th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Lint Trap

7701 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Quality Cleaners

1315 68th Street, Kenosha

BEST FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Educators Credit Union

4215 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Johnson Financial Group

555 Main Street #100, Racine

Pulera Financial Services

5455 Sheridan Road LL20, Kenosha

The Schaeffer Financial Group

2315 30th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

Educators Credit Union

4215 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Community State Bank

8304 75th St Suite 100, Kenosha

Johnson Financial Group

3928 60th St., Kenosha

7500 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie

BEST FUNERAL HOME

Proko Funeral Home and Crematory

5111 60th Street, Kenosha

The Proko Family has been serving the Kenosha County area for almost 60 years with three actively licensed generations. Currently, our licensed staff is predominantly female. We have received a lot of positive feedback from our families with regard to the changing world of funeral service.

Funeral service is a unique industry where both tradition and personalization is key. Every family we serve gives us a an opportunity to try something new or different. We truly grow with every family that we have the privilege to serve.

Hometown favorites

Piasecki Funeral Home

3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha

Casey Family Options

3016 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST INSURANCE AGENT

Trottier Insurance Group

5320 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

We offer personalized service to all of our clients. We pride ourselves in being one of the only local independent agents left in the area. When you call, you will always get an experienced agent to answer whatever questions you many have. Or products include Business/Home/Auto/Life/Health Insurance.

This year, were able to merge with another great local agency, Schlax, Christensen & Lee to bring two long time Kenosha agencies together. This has allowed us to grow our agency and continue to offer our clients many different insurance options.

Hometown favorites

Heidi Thomas-Country Financial

5017 Green Bay Road, Suite 142, Kenosha

Sparks Insurance, a Vizance Company

6303 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST LAUNDROMAT

Laundromax

2705 18th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Mighty Wash Laundromat

7333 60th Avenue, Kenosha

Lint Trap

7701 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

BEST LAW OFFICE

Madrigrano, Aiello & Santarelli, LLC

1108 56th Street No. 1, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Edenhofer Law Offices

24906 75th Street, Salem

Frank J Parise Law Offices

7001 30th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST PEST CONTROL

Brent’s Spectrum Pest Control Eco-Tech LLC

4508 8th Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Orkin

Various area locations

All Wildlife Animal Eviction

6910 38th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Sealed w/a Kiss Photography

7505 38th Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Sabrina Childers Photography

7600 75th Street, Suite 303, Kenosha

S.P. Photography

Kenosha; website www.facebook.com/s.p.photography19/

BEST PLACE FOR SUMMER JOBS

Kenosha Kingfish Baseball Club

7817 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

We stand out because we offer affordable Family Fun with the bonus of a baseball game.

New this past year were new and improved Fish Bowl entertainment and group outing area with luxury furniture, yard games, and the first ever bowling alley in a baseball stadium in the US!

Hometown favorites

Bristol Renaissance Faire

12550 120th Ave., Bristol

The Spot Drive-In

2117 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST PLACE TO WORK (OVER 50 EMPLOYEES)

Uline

12355 Uline Way, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Froedtert South

6308 Eighth Avenue, Kenosha

Woodman’s Food Market

7145 120th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST PLACE TO WORK (UNDER 49 EMPLOYEES)

Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services

1100 55th Street, Kenosha

According to employees, MMBHS is a good place to work because their staff are valued for their experiences and can make a positive impact on the lives of families. MMBHS goes above and beyond to support the community and our staff. The owners are sincere and heartfelt and care equally for the employees and the families we serve. MMBHS offers staff the ability to use each person’s creativity in working to meet goals with families we serve.

Mending Minds is continually hiring and expanding staff to meet the demands of families in need of support in both Kenosha and Waukesha Counties.

Hometown favorites

Bristol 45 Diner

8321 200th Avenue, Bristol

Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery

5145 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

BEST REALTOR

Char Nikolai-Cove Realty

4515 Washington Avenue, Kenosha

I have the ability to work with my clients on being flexible and open-minded on the commission you will pay for the same service as big franchise brokerages provide. I want my clients to feel good about their decision to save money and to refer me to their family, friends and co-workers because they were treated fairly. This has been the Cove Realty business model since day one. We are a hometown, homegrown business and our clients are our friends, family and neighbors.

I wanted to have the ability to serve more clients on both the buyer and seller sides and made the decision to hire a wonderful assistant, Rachel Lang, to help me to free up some of my time to do so. Rachel is also a licensed Realtor at Cove Realty and has been an asset to my business in essential day to day tasks.

Hometown favorites

Michelle Volkmar, Re/Max Newport Elite MV Properties

6905 Green Bay Road, Suite 104, Kenosha

RE/MAX Newport Elite: Felicia Pavlica Team

6905 Green Bay Road No. 104, Kenosha

BEST RESORT TO WORK AT

Stella Hotel & Ballroom

5706 8th Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Strawberry Creek Golf Course

14810 72nd Street, Kenosha

Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside

5125 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

BEST RESTAURANT TO WORK AT

The Daily Dose Cafe

6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Bristol 45 Diner

8321 200th Avenue, Bristol

Twisted Cuisine

7546 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

BEST TRAVEL AGENCY

LaMacchia Travel Agency

618 55th Street, Kenosha

Our knowledge and experience is what makes us truly unique. Our team of advisors have collectively traveled to different corners of the world and to be able to have all those firsthand experiences available to a customer is priceless. For the parts of the world we have not experienced firsthand our network of experts are able to fill the gap for our clients.

We established a new entity called LaMacchia Jet Stream, which is a host agency for Independent Travel Advisors from around the country. We saw that many agencies laid off, reduced hours or just shut down in 2020, leaving many talented and experienced advisors without a home. LaMacchia Jet Stream became that home. We have members from coast to coast with all different levels of expertise and knowledge working together through our office to better assist their clients nationwide.

Hometown favorites

Looking Glass Travel

10013 69th Street, Kenosha

PamAm Travel

10124 34th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie

BEST WAIT STAFF/SERVERS

Union Park Tavern

4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha

Many of our servers and waitstaff have been with us for many years, and customers keep coming back as much for the food as the service. We have a lot of fun when we serve you, but we also pay attention to presentation and the overall experience of dining with us.

This year because of COVID we shifted a lot of focus to curbside carryout service, which required a lot of reorganizing. We also finalized our full daily lunch and dinner menu and weekend breakfast menu. We also made improvements to the indoor barroom and outside Biergarten.

Hometown favorites

Bristol 45 Diner

8321 200th Avenue, Bristol

Big Star Drive-In

1500 Washington Road, Kenosha

BEST ASIAN RESTAURANT

Yee's Oriental Inn

5030 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

Almost everything we serve is homemade & cooked to order.

We reopened our dining room earlier this year, and seeing people smile & enjoying our food keeps us going. We appreciate all the support over the past 60 years!

Hometown favorites

Soon's Sushi Cafe

2100 54th Street, Kenosha

Honada Sushi & Hibachi

8501 75th Street, Pleasant Prairie

BEST BAR FOOD

Union Park Tavern

4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha

We believe that bar food can be great by following the tradition of the Wisconsin taverns and supper clubs. Good drinks, high quality food with home cooking comfort, and service that treats you like family. We strive to serve food of the best quality and dishes of the best craftsmanship by paying attention to all details from market to table. Above all else, we take pride in cleanliness and good service.

This year because of COVID we shifted a lot of focus to curbside carryout service, which required a lot of reorganizing. We also finalized our full daily lunch and dinner menu and weekend breakfast menu. We also made improvements to the indoor barroom and outside Biergarten.

Hometown favorites

Captain Mike's

5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

Ron's Place

3301 52nd Street, Kenosha

BEST BEER SELECTION (NON-RETAIL)

PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co.

628 58th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Captain Mike's

5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

Rustic Road Brewing Company

5706 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

BEST BLOODY MARY

Ashling On the Lough

125 56th Street, Kenosha

I believe what makes us stand out tot he public is that we love what we do and stand behind our service, food and drinks. I also think our authentic Irish way and our own spin on things create something unique as well. And of course our view of Lake Michigan from our restaurant or patio. Drinking our Bloody Mary on the patio on a beautiful summer day can’t be beat.

New for our business this year is an even stronger bond with our staff, patrons, and community. After a very hard year we have come out appreciating all the good things we have even more.

Hometown favorites

Captain Mike's

5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

The Coffee Pot

4914 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

BEST BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

Franks Diner

508 58th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

The Coffee Pot

4914 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

The Daily Dose Cafe

6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST BREWERY

Rustic Road Brewing Company

5706 6th Ave., Kenosha

Rustic offers small-batch craft beers. Our brewery takes great pride in the ingredients and process Rustic uses to craft our beers. Our beers are unique, high quality, and worth the trip for a visit to our taproom. The taproom also has a full bar and food for the non-beer drinkers.

This year Rustic added hard seltzers to our tap rack rotation. So far we have crafted three different seltzers black cherry, pineapple, and pink guava.

Hometown favorites

PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co.

628 58th Street, Kenosha

Kenosha Brewing Company Inc.

4017 80th Street, Kenosha

BEST BURGER

Captain Mike's

5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

The Spot Drive-In

2117 75th Street, Kenosha

The Garage

3001 60th Street, Kenosha

BEST CHEESE CURDS

Milwaukee Burger Company-Pleasant Prairie

9901 77th Street, Pleasant Prairie

Hometown favorites

Mars Cheese Castle

2800 West Frontage Road, Kenosha

Culver's

Multiple locations

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Harborside Common Grounds

5159 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

We stand out because of our coffee, espresso drinks and sandwiches experienced baristas and unique location right on the lake.

In the past year, we've also added curbside pickup.

Hometown favorites

The Daily Dose Cafe

6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha

The Buzz Cafe

5621 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

BEST DONUT

Paielli's Bakery

6020 39th Avenue, Kenosha

A family-run business for almost 100 years, we believe quality ingredients make quality product. We continue to look forward to serving our loyal customers.

Hometown favorites

Oliver's Bakery

3526 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha

Kwik Trip

Multiple locations

BEST FINE DINING

House of Gerhard

3927 75th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Hobnob Restaurant

277 Sheridan Road, Somers

Sazzy B-Kenosha Restaurant

5623 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

BEST FISH FRY

Union Park Tavern

4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha

We strive to serve food of the best quality and dishes of the best craftsmanship by paying attention to all details from market to table. Above all else, we take pride in cleanliness and good service.

Hometown favorites

Boat House Pub & Eatery

4917 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

The Beer Gardens

3501 14th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST FOOD TRUCK

The Fresh Bar

55th Street & 5th Avenue, Kenosha

Acai bowls, avocado toast & cold pressed juices made with the cleanest ingredients. Always served fresh to order!

This year was our first official season at our new location in our new set up. Check back in the Spring to see some updates to our space!

Hometown favorites

911 Tacos

Out at various events

Captain Mike's

5118 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

BEST GYROS

El Fuego Gyros

2828 75th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Gyro Grill

6316 52nd Street Unit C, Kenosha

Marina Garden Family Restaurant

5001 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

BEST ICE CREAM

Scoops Ice Cream & Candy

5711 Eighth Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Shirl's Drive In

7943 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Sweet Corner Ice Cream

4919 60th Street, Kenosha

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill

7410 118th Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Stella's Casa Capri

2129 Birch Road, Kenosha

Infusino's Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant

6800 39th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

El Sarape Mexican Restaurant

5836 75th Street, Kenosha

What makes us stand out and some of our customer favorites are our homemade Mexican rice, flautas, churros/fried ice cream those margaritas, and honestly so much more.

For our business, what was new was to have my staff, my amazing staff go through very tough days of shortage, filling in and stepping up whereever needed, and working through this very challenging time in history.

Hometown favorites

La Fogata Mexican Grill

3300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar

9080 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie

BEST PIZZA

Kaiser's Kenosha Pizza & Pub

510 57th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Valeo's Pizza

5021 30th Avenue, Kenosha

Villa D' Carlo

5140 6th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST SANDWICH SHOP

Tenuta's Delicatessen-Liquors

3203 52nd Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Jersey Mike's Subs

5636 A 75th Street, Unit 17, Kenosha

The Daily Dose Cafe

6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST SOUP

Union Park Tavern

4520 8th Avenue, Kenosha

We strive to serve food of the best quality and dishes of the best craftsmanship by paying attention to all details from market to table. Our soups and chili are made from scratch, bottom to top. It takes time, but you can tell the difference. Above all else, we take pride in cleanliness and good service.

This year because of COVID we shifted a lot of focus to curbside carryout service, which required a lot of reorganizing. We also finalized our full daily lunch and dinner menu and weekend breakfast menu. We also made improvements to the indoor barroom and outside Biergarten.

Hometown favorites

The Daily Dose Cafe

6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha

Soup Depot

2731 18th Street, Kenosha

BEST STEAKS

Texas Roadhouse

11841 71st Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Hobnob Restaurant

277 Sheridan Road, Somers

Colony House Restaurant

25811 119th Street, Trevor

BEST VEGETARIAN

The Daily Dose Cafe

6010 40th Avenue, Kenosha

Our Fresh Food is made to order, featuring soups, Panini's and salads. Our plant-based menu options are original and unique to our cafe.

New menu items include our Southwest Wrap and Breakfast Burrito, which were added due to customer demand. We are also extending our outdoor dining space and curbside business.

Hometown favorites

Honada Sushi & Hibachi

8501 75th Street , Pleasant Prairie

Pimmy's Authentic Thai Cuisine

5901 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST WINE SELECTION (NON-RETAIL)

Wine Knot

5611 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Sazzy B-Kenosha Restaurant

5623 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

House of Gerhard

3927 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST WINGS

Wingstop

5901 75th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Mr. Wings

4120 7th Avenue, Kenosha

Buffalo Wild Wings

7114 118th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST ASSISTED LIVING

St. Catherine Commons

3524 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Willowbrook Assisted Living

3508 Washington Road, Kenosha

Library Terrace Assisted Living

7905 36th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST CARDIOLOGIST

Dr. Kevin J. Fullin, MD

Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., Kenosha

I have been blessed to be able to learn the most up-to-date techniques that in the literature and my own hands have been shown to decrease mortality while enhancing patient safety and outcomes. I love my patients.

I now routinely repair artery vessels of the legs from a wrist approach. This has afforded the same benefits of patient safety and comfort that is accomplished with this approach in doing cardiac stents and procedures.

Hometown favorites

Dr. Prakash D. Shah MD

10400 75th Street, Suite 212, Kenosha

Dr. Anna C. Silenzi, D.O.

6308 8th Avenue, Suite No. 3060, Kenosha

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Genesis Chiropractic Wellness and Rehabilitation

1024 60th Street, Suite 1, Kenosha

Our family friendly atmosphere is something we feel makes our office stand out. At Genesis Chiropractic one of the mottoes we live by is "Let our family take care of yours!" We pride ourselves on seeing a wide variety of cases, from pediatrics, pregnancy, auto/work comp cases all the way to sports injuries and wellness care. Our office has affordable out-of-pocket prices and is in-network with nearly every insurance company in the state of Wisconsin. We offer Class IV Laser, Decompression, Graston, massage, ultrasounds and ESTIM. With diverse knowledge, expertise, and backgrounds of our three doctors, Genesis Chiropractic offers almost three decades of healing experience!

This new year brought our office a fresh loo, with our building being painted, our parking lot re-done, new carpet, and new inside renovations! We have put a greater emphasis on connecting and forming lasting relationships with the Kenosha community. As an office we are working on our online presence to accommodate our patients even more. We have overcome a lot as a community and we can only hope to grow happier, healthier, and stronger together!

Hometown favorites

Trottier Chiropractic

5908 39th Avenue, Kenosha

L P Chiropractic Clinic SC

5703 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST DENTIST

SPS Dental

624 75th Street, Kenosha

We treat every patient like they are a part of our family. We continue to stay up-to-date in the latest dental advancements.

Hometown favorites

Aiello Family Dentistry

3415 30th Avenue, Kenosha

Dr. Anne Lakayil, DDS

2600 22nd Avenue, Kenosha

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Forefront Dermatology

8501 75th Street J, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Platina Coy Gershtenson, MD

9020 76th Street E, Pleasant Prairie

Dr. Kenneth G. Gilbertson II, MD

6815 118th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST ENT SPECIALIST

Sinus & Snoring MD ENT Family Clinic

6127 Green Bay Road, Suite 100, Kenosha

For over 20 years, our patient-centered care has helped hundreds of patients (ages 12+) breathe, and sleep, better. We have treatment options available for sinus, nasal, allergy, sleep, and snoring issues. Let us help you lead a better quality of life. We speak English, Spanish, & Polish.

In the past year, we also held the grand opening of our third location, located in Mount Prospect, Ill.

Hometown favorites

Dr. Terry C. Liu, MD

10400 75th Street, Kenosha

Jason Talmadge, MD

3400 Market Lane, Somers

BEST EYE CARE SPECIALIST

Emer Eye Care

6300 76th St., Suite 100, Kenosha

We're a homegrown, family-owned optometry practice that has been involved with our local community for almost 40 years. We pride ourselves on providing full scope medical eye care with warm, personal service where you won't feel rushed. Our doctors are on call 24/7 for any eye-related emergency. We offer the newest glasses and contact lens technology for optimal vision tailored towards each patient's specific needs, and have a beautiful new optical with a wide variety of frames to choose from.

In the past year we've consolidated our two small office locations and moved to a brand new, larger office!

Hometown favorites

Savaglio Family Vision

3916 67th Street, Kenosha

Shopko Optical

3621 Market Lane, Kenosha

BEST FITNESS CENTER

Burn Boot Camp

7650 75th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Harbor Park Health and Fitness

3417 14th Avenue, Kenosha

Kenosha YMCA

3417 14th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Dr. Michelle Gauthier, DO

9697 St. Catherine's Drive, Pleasant Prairie

My clinic team, myself and my two NPs, work together to do the very best we can for each patient. The clinic nurses and medical assistants round out our clinic team. Listening to patients and their needs and getting them involved in their care has really been valuable over the years. We try to make it a team effort.

We have continued to reach patients with regular appointment, as well as virtual visits whenever necessary. I have encouraged COVID vaccine accessibility for all patients as soon as they became available earlier this year. Our clinic has tried to really support the emotional needs and stressful times for patients during this pandemic year.

Hometown favorites

Dr. James M. Santarelli, MD

2707 15th Place, Kenosha

Dr. Leonardo Montemurro, MD

6121 Green Bay Road No. 100, Kenosha

BEST HEARING PROFESSIONAL

Costco Hearing Aid Store

7707 94th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie

Hometown favorites

Scott Rantanen-Hearing Specialist

7214 Green Bay Road #106, Kenosha

Selective Hearing Centers

6804 Green Bay Road, Suite 113

BEST HOSPITAL

Froedtert South

6308 Eighth Avenue

With our hospitals and multiple clinics positioned throughout the communities of Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Somers and western Kenosha County, there is always a Froedtert South location nearby, staffed with our highly trained medical professionals, ready to serve your needs.

On the forefront of the latest in cardiac care, Froedtert South brings a new "Straight to Cath" program. The process fast tracks a patient with a heart attack directly into the cardiac cath lab where the occluded artery can be opened. Time is muscle. Our Kenosha City/County and northern Illinois EMS providers recognize a heart attack in the field and activate the heart team directly, bypassing the Emergency Department. They prepare the patient for the procedure en route. Upon ambulance arrival, the patient is taken directly to the cardiac suite where the artery is opened promptly, a process that saves on average 40 minutes. This expedited approach saves lives and improves heart function.

Hometown favorites

Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha

10400 75th Street, Kenosha

Kenosha Clinic-Children's Wisconsin

10400 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST MEMORY/ALZHEIMER'S CARE

St. Catherine Commons

3524 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Kenosha Brookside Care Center

3506 Washington Road, Kenosha

The Addison of Pleasant Prairie

9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie

BEST MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL

Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services

1100 55th Street, Kenosha

All staff/administrators have life experience with mental health, learning disabilities, & addiction recovery. We strive to meet each family/individual where they are at and provide services specific to each person. Our mission is to help families thrive, not just survive. MMBHS has a 4,000 square foot office space that is utilized for respite services to allow families to get a much needed break from parenting demands of raising a child/children with special needs.

In the past year, we have also expanded services to include Waukesha County.

Hometown favorites

Guided Wellness Counseling

5024 Green Bay Road, Suite 140, Kenosha

Family Psychiatric Care

1114 56th Street, Kenosha

BEST ORTHODONTIST

Crawford & Wright Orthodontics, S.C.

7851 Cooper Road, Pleasant Prairie

We make beautiful, functional, stable smiles! We take a patient-centered approach to straightening teeth and really try to make it a positive experience for the patient. Our team genuinely cares for each and every person that walks in.

This year we started printing our own models! We take a scan of the teeth, which is sent to our in-house printer to create dental models. From those models, we can fabricate clear aligners and retainers. No more impressions!

Hometown favorites

Valeri Orthodontics

9020 76th Street, Suite B, Pleasant Prairie

Kozak Orthodontics

10320 75th Street A, Kenosha

BEST PEDIATRICIAN

Dr. Sheryn Abraham, MD

Lakeside Pediatrics, 8600 75th St., Kenosha

At Lakeside Pediatrics we try to treat families as how we would want our own families to be treated. Health concerns can be overwhelming. Approaching each family with patience, listening to their concerns, communicating effectively and working together to address issues help build the confidence and trust that their child is receiving the best care.

With COVID and the ever-changing issues surrounding it, at Lakeside we have implemented more stringent safety standards and alternative methods of accessibility. Staff have to go through daily health screens, stay home even if mildly sick, screen patients for COVID risk factors upon entrance to the clinic and limit contact between patients in the waiting room. We are providing easy access to COVID vaccines and testing and communicating weekly with Children's Wisconsin to uphold current CDC guidelines for COVID care management. Patients have access to their providers through video visits, my chart communications and are kept informed on different topics through various social media platforms and blogs.

Hometown favorites

Dr. Andrew Leslie, MD, Lakeside Pediatrics

8600 75th St #101, Kenosha

Dr. Sheri Rocco, MD

12500 Aurora Drive, Pleasant Prairie

BEST PHARMACY

Good Value Pharmacy

3207 80th St. Suite 100

As a locally owned and operated pharmacy, we strive to provide a superior customer experience and offer unique services like Medication Packaging, Free Delivery and Long Term Care.

This year, we have given over 15,000 COVID vaccines!

Hometown favorites

Walgreens

Several locations

Modern Apothecary

4924 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Froedtert South Physical Therapy

9697 St. Catherine's Drive, Suite 300, Pleasant Prairie

The Froedtert South Rehabilitation Team works in collaboration with physicians and health care practitioners providing one on one comprehensive therapy services to restore our clients to optimal health. These services include post-surgical care, sports medicine, cancer rehab, cardiopulmonary rehab, neurological rehab, aquatic therapy, lymphedema management, hand therapy, women's health issues, spine, and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.

A new service offered this year by Froedtert South Rehabilitation Services was the post - COVID therapy service. The post-COVID therapy program is part of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation services and monitors the client's pulmonary and cardiac function during the physical therapy exercise session.

Hometown favorites

Aurora Rehabilitation Center

7610 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha

Sports Physical Therapists

10222 74th Street No. 211, Kenosha

BEST PODIATRIST

Dr. Antonio Montemurro, DPM

Froedtert South Medical Group, 9697 St. Catherine's Drive, Suite 300, Pleasant Prairie

What makes use stand out is our staff, by far! I am surrounded by colleagues who's life mission is found in the serving of others. The environment is very conducive to successful patient outcomes.

This year, like every other year, provided us with new technologies in the treatment of foot and ankle disorders. We like to keep our pulse on the innovative literature in our field. Staying on the cusp of medicine, the latest breakthroughs are implemented into our practice from trendsetting surgical techniques, to surgery-sparring Stem Cell injections.

Hometown favorites

Michael A. Engel, DPM

7401 104th Avenue No. 110, Kenosha

Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Centers

6123 Green Bay Road No. 100, Kenosha

BEST SENIOR CARE SERVICES

Hospice Alliance

10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie

Hospice Alliance provides quality, compassionate end-of-life care. We are committed to "adding life to days" for the patients in our care and empowering those who support them.

This year, Hospice Alliance is celebrating 40 Years of Caring. We are both proud and humbled to be the preferred hospice and palliative care provider for Kenosha, Racine, Eastern Walworth and southeast Milwaukee counties.

Hometown favorites

St. Catherine Commons

3524 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha

Willowbrook Assisted Living

3508 Washington Road, Kenosha

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Hot Yoga Kenosha

5708 7th Ave.

Hot Yoga Kenosha is known for its hot yoga and wellness services.

Hometown favorites

Mindful Yoga Studio

3609 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha

Santosha Yoga

11878 25th Court, Pleasant Prairie

BEST AESTHETICIAN

The Lash Room LLC

24421 75th Street, Salem

Here at the lash room we pride ourselves in giving our guests long, luxurious, and completely natural eyelash extensions.

One of our biggest achievements this year has been expanding our team more and more and being able to accommodate more guests.

Hometown favorites

Ruffolo's Hair Studio

3519 52nd Street, Kenosha

Forever You LLC

Inside Sola Salons; 6920 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST BARBER SHOP

G's Barber Company

5806 Sixth Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Cutz Barbershop

3703 80th Street, Kenosha

Lady Jane's Haircuts for Men

9160 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie

BEST HAIR SALON

Ruffolo's Hair Studio

3519 52nd Street, Kenosha

We have many services that help us stand out and we are continuing to grow in all areas and services to provide the best for our guests and career growth for our staff. In the past year, we grew our spa business, added laser hair removal, IPL, hydrafacial and more. We offer a variety of hair extension lines to fit all of our guests' needs. We now carry Oribe, a luxury hair care line.

Hometown favorites

Intrigued Beauty Studio

7645 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha

Hair International Design Team

2619 30th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST MICROBLADING/PERMANENT MAKEUP

My Cosmetique Pro

6920 Green Bay Road, Suite 10, Kenosha

We stand out by offering permanent makeup and lash extensions that can be done natural and flattering to bold and impressive. Every service is tailored to each person's facial features, needs/wants, and lifestyle, with a wide range of shades to choose from blondes to redheads to rich browns.

New this year is ProCell Therapies MicroChanneling, a safer and more advanced method of microneedling that causes less trauma to the skin with only two hours of downtime. It targets wrinkles, brown spots, acne, hair regeneration, scars and stretch marks, and can be done anywhere on the body.

Hometown favorites

Kenosha Microblading Studio

7645 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha

Ruffolo's Hair Studio

3519 52nd Street, Kenosha

BEST NAIL SALON

Utopia Nails & Spa

4816 Green Bay Road, Somers

and 7224 118th Ave., Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Regal Nails Salon & Spa

3500 Brumback Blvd., Somers

Khroma Nail Salon

4623 75th St Unit No. 10, Kenosha

BEST SPA/MASSAGE

BodyWise Wellness & Spa

4235 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Gemini Salon & Spa

7435 117th Avenue, Kenosha

Cloud 9 Luxury Spa

3535 30th Aveue, Suite 204, Kenosha

BEST TATTOO PARLOR

The Kenosha Tattoo Company

3012 30th Avenue, Kenosha

We have a client-first approach to our business model with our customer service. Our award-winning artists and stunning original artwork are recognized nationally, drawing new clientele from all over the country. We provide a first class experience in our clean, comfortable, and inviting all private room shop.

In 2021 we expanded our facility from 2400 square feet to 5600 square feet to help meet the demand. We added 3 additional private tattoo rooms, a new state of the art piercing studio, and a brand new lobby. We are also so proud to announce the opening of Gallery #07, spotlighting local artists inside of our shop!

Hometown favorites

Dead Set Ink

7400 60th Avenue, Kenosha

Talulah Tattoo

715 57th Street, Kenosha

BEST CARPET CLEANER

The Dry Guys-Lake Shore Inc.

4900 68th Ave.

Our commitment to customer service is very important to us. We treat our clients’ homes as if they were our own, and we’re not satisfied until our clients are satisfied. Our mission is to create a positive, memorable experience for every client we serve.

Hometown favorites

C & D Carpet Cleaning

7700 31st Avenue, Kenosha

RK Carpet Cleaning

7112 22nd Avenue, Kenosha

BEST ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

Lee Mechanical/Service

2915 60th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Waddle Electric LLC

2820 26th Avenue, Kenosha

Phil Gagliardi Electric Company

7128- 91st Avenue, Kenosha

BEST GARDEN CENTER

Stein’s Garden & Home

6300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Anton’s Greenhouses

9140 Cooper Road, Pleasant Prairie

Burr Oaks

1275 100th Avenue, Somers

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Prairie Side Ace Hardware

3505 80th Street

The store stands out for its service and product lines including Benjamin Moore Paint, Grilling Central, Milwaukee Tools and Outdoor Power. Services include filling propane, programming car keys and a standout garden center.

Hometown favorites

Menards

7330 74th Place, Kenosha

Parkside True Value

1735 22nd Avenue, Kenosha

BEST HEATING AND COOLING

Wisconsin Fuel Heating & Cooling Inc.

5609 49th Street

As a multi-generational family-owned business that has been in Kenosha since 1923, we pride ourselves on our quality of work, knowledgeable technicians, and reasonable pricing.

As we continue to go through the pandemic, we are so grateful for both our long-term and new customers that have helped us continue to thrive in this difficult time as we approach our 100-year anniversary.

Hometown favorites

Misurelli Sorensen Heating & Air Conditioning

1615 Birch Road, Kenosha

Lee Mechanical/Service

2915 60th Street, Kenosha

BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE

Merry Maids

7600 75th Street, Kenosha

Our basic service is the same no matter what type of cleaning you have done, but what makes us stand out is our commitment to quality and our outstanding staff.

As it was for most local small businesses, we have seen many challenges in the past year and a half. In the past month, things are slowly starting to look up and we hired and trained quality new staff, along with the great staff that has stayed with us throughout this strange and complicated period. The challenges of 2021 may mean that what we were used to for “business as usual” will evolve, but our commitment to our customers and staff remains the same.

Hometown favorites

E & N Professional Cleaning LLC

Pleasant Prairie; at www.facebook.com/Enproclean/

Coming Up Roses Cleaning and Organizing

Kenosha; at www.facebook.com/cominguprosescleaningandorganizing

BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR

Carpets Plus Outlet

1241 22nd Avenue, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Odd Job Larry Inc.

5710 77th Street No. 200, Kenosha

Dickow Cyzak Tile Co. & Carpet One

6403 75th Street, Kenosha

BEST LANDSCAPER

Zach’s Lawn Care

5710 77th Street, Kenosha

At Zach’s Lawn Care our mission is “To Honor God with the work of our hands by providing Quality Service at a Competitive Rate while building lasting Relationships with the people in our Community.” We are blessed to have amazing team members who work hard to accomplish our goals as well as wonderful clients who support us year after year!

As our routes book rapidly each year we are always looking to build up our workforce with motivated individuals so that we are able to serve more people in the community!

Hometown favorites

Swartz Nurseries

1743 30th Avenue, Kenosha

Leitings Property Management

SE Wisconsin; website https://leitings.com/

BEST LAWN CARE

Zach’s Lawn Care

5710 77th Street, Kenosha

At Zach’s Lawn Care our mission is “To Honor God with the work of our hands by providing Quality Service at a Competitive Rate while building lasting Relationships with the people in our Community” We are blessed to have amazing team members who work hard to accomplish our goals as well as wonderful clients who support us year after year!

As our routes book rapidly each year we are always looking to build up our workforce with motivated individuals so that we are able to serve more people in the community!

Hometown favorites

Grow Rite Landscape Management, LLC

5535 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie

Perrine Property Maintenance

3120 64th Street, Kenosha

BEST PLUMBER

Lee Mechanical/Service

2915 60th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Odd Job Larry Inc.

5710 77th Street No. 200, Kenosha

Dunham Plumbing LLC

Somers; website www.facebook.com/DunhamPlumbingLLC/

BEST ROOFING CONTRACTOR

Dick’s Roof Repair Service

3008 75th Street, Kenosha

We provide roofing, siding, windows and gutters as a one-stop shop for a complete home exterior.

In the past year, we’ve added more office staff to help our customers.

Hometown favorites

Martin & Son’s Roofing Inc.

7506 22nd Avenue, Kenosha

Nick’s Roofing

5665 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR

Millhouse Auto Body

6803 29th Avenue, Kenosha

Here at Millhouse Auto Body, you receive all the benefits of a small, family-owned business. We treat YOU and YOUR needs like family, too.

Like many other businesses, we have to navigate through unprecedented times, and had to be flexible in our business practices.

Hometown favorites

Pulera Collision Center

7110 70th Court, Kenosha

Armando's Collision Center

1718 63rd Street, Kenosha

BEST AUTO DEALER-NEW

Palmen Auto Stores

5431 75th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha

10901 75th Street, Pleasant Prairie

CarMax

8200 120th Avenue, Bristol

BEST AUTO DEALER-USED

Z's Auto Sales*

7500 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

We stand out for our quality affordable used vehicles!

Every year is a new year and a learning experience for us!

Hometown favorites

Palmen Auto Stores

5431 75th Street, Kenosha

Anastos Motors

4513 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST AUTO SHOP/MECHANIC

McDevitt's Towing & Repair

5150 60th Street, Kenosha

We are a family-owned business servicing Kenosha for over 60 years. We take pride in getting to know each of our customers so we can develop a long-lasting relationship as their one stop shop for all automotive needs.

We recently upgraded our alignment machine to one of the most state-of-the art-pieces of technology in the wheel alignment industry to keep providing the best wheel alignments for any car or heavy duty truck on the road today.

Hometown favorites

Ricchio Auto Works

6041 30th Avenue, Kenosha

R&R Automotive

6930 39th Avenue, Kenosha

BEST CAR WASH

Rocket Wash

5205 Green Bay Road, Kenosha and 8531 75th St., Pleasant Prairie

We found that all car wash facilities in SE Wisconsin were working with old technology. We did a lot of research and talked to a lot of other car wash operators in other areas of the country. We decided to take a leap of faith and create a brand new car washing experience. Our easy, rail-less conveyor system was state-of-the-art, the first of its kind in the area. We designed our Rocket Wash with features that every driver hopes for: Quality & Speed of wash; Comfortable, open, bright wash experience; Free vacuums & Free mat washers with every wash; Monthly Unlimited Clubs that save money; Top notch facility with attentive staff.

Our unlimited club membership continues to grow as people realize that this is the best value for the wash. We are excited to see happy faces as they leave the wash and then realize that they can use the free vacuums, mat washers and air up their tires for free!

Hometown favorites

Kwik Trip

Multiple Locations

M&K Detailing Service LLC

8867 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

BEST TIRE STORE

Kenosha Tire, Inc.

6005 75th Street, Kenosha

We are a third generation family-owned and operated business that is now serving a third generation of families and friends. Established in 1970, we are and have always been very hands-on owners. If the owners are not in, we are not open. We offer quality products, fair prices, and quick, efficient service.

Hometown favorites

Tires Plus of Kenosha

7424 74th Place, Kenosha

Costco Wholesale

7707 94th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie

BEST BOWLING ALLEY

Guttormsen Recreation Center

5411 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Sheridan Lanes

1120 80th Street, Kenosha

Surfside Bowl

1015 Sheridan Road, Somers

BEST CHURCH FESTIVAL

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii

2224 45th Street, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church

2020 91st Street, Kenosha

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

1919 54th Street, Kenosha

BEST EVENT

Kenosha Harbor Market

56th Street, Downtown Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Bristol Renaissance Faire

12550 120th Avenue, Bristol

Kenosha Public Market

625 52nd Street, Kenosha

BEST FAMILY FUN

Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm

7150 18th Street, Somers

Hometown favorites

Kenosha Kingfish Baseball Club

7817 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Swimtastic SwimLabs

6940 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

BEST GOLF COURSE

Petrifying Springs Golf Course

4909 Seventh Street, Somers

Our staff provides excellent customer service to our guests. We have a well stocked golf shop, large putting green and practice chipping area. We offer the best value rates for weekday and weekends. Our restaurant is open for all people to enjoy offering a very tasty bar menu.

At Petrifying Springs Golf Course we were excited to offer our junior golf programs for 2021. It’s always such a joy watching the young kids starting to enjoy the game.

Hometown favorites

Bristol Oaks Golf Club, Weddings & Banquets

16801 75th Street, Bristol

Brighton Dale Links

830 248th Avenue, Brighton

WEST OF I-94: BEST ANTIQUES/COLLECTIBLES

Benson Corners Antique Mall

19942 75th Street, Bristol

Hometown favorites

Always Remember That Antiques

26301 75th Street, Salem

Tim & Tom’s Cheese

12009 53rd Place, Kenosha

WEST OF I-94: BEST BAR

1903 Saloon

11230 260th Avenue, Trevor

Hometown favorites

Sieberts Pub

8403 Antioch Road, Salem

Brat Stop

12304 75th Street, Kenosha

WEST OF I-94: BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

Cup O’ Joe Coffee House

336 E Main Street, Twin Lakes

Hometown favorites

Brat Stop

12304 75th Street, Kenosha

Hartnell Chevrolet Auto Service and Repair

7800 Antioch Road, Salem

WEST OF I-94: BEST PIZZA

Luisa’s Pizza

6806 317th Avenue, Salem

Hometown favorites

Antioch Pizza Shop

24730 75th Street, Salem

WEST OF I-94: BEST PLACE TO WORK

Bristol 45 Diner

8321 200th Avenue, Bristol

Hometown favorites

Uline

12355 Uline Way, Kenosha

Meyer Family Farms Vegetable Stand

22201 75th Street, Salem

WEST OF I-94: BEST RESTAURANT

Bristol 45 Diner

8321 200th Avenue, Bristol

Our mission is to make your trip to grab some food, become a dining experience. Our goal is to become part of your memories growing up, part of your community, a place to meet and talk and be greeted by a friendly face. We strive to make a connection with our customers which is why our staff has been recognized! We enjoy working together and working for you! Thank you for your support!

This past year we have added some wonderful new employees that we feel extremely lucky to get in this tight labor market. They have been amazing additions to our staff.

Hometown favorites

Wilmot Stage Stop

30646 113th Street, Wilmot

Colony House Restaurant

25811 119th Street, Trevor

WEST OF I-94: BEST SPECIALTY STORE

Mars Cheese Castle

2800 West Frontage Road, Kenosha

Hometown favorites

Meyer Family Farms Vegetable Stand

22201 75th Street, Salem

Adcock Farm & Co.

215 S Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes

WEST OF I-94: BEST WAIT STAFF/SERVERS

Bristol 45 Diner

8321 200th Avenue, Bristol

Our staff strives to make every moment you spend in the diner an enjoyable one. When you walk in the door, our goal is for you to be greeted with a friendly face, enjoy your food and company while you are here, and leave with a positive experience. We look forward to interacting and serving our customers! We thank you so much for your recognition in this category! It means so much!

This past year we made some changes, but not too many. Our menu layout is different, but have many of the staples we have always had. We had some staff turn over with the slow down and restrictions last year but the majority of our employees are still here. If you haven’t been out in a while, come check us out! Most likely you will see some familiar smiling faces!

Hometown favorites

Colony House Restaurant

25811 119th Street, Trevor

Sieberts Pub

8403 Antioch Road, Salem

