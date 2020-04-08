Herzing helps nursing students graduate with virtual exercises

“As a student myself, the amount of work has seemed to triple. I joke now with my family and say that I should have never made statements that nursing school could not get any harder, because it has," Levy said.

Levy gives credit to Herzing for helping students, especially now.

“I am grateful that I go to a university that has refused to give up on us and is putting in endless hours to get us all though this,” Levy said. “It has been so hard, but they are choosing the harder path to work through this with us versus just delaying all of us.”

Both nurses emphasize that they are ready, willing and excited to enter the nursing field.

“It’s what we’ve been training for the last one-and-a-half years; I’m beyond ready," Beis said.

“Everything that is going on is changing by the minute, but that is what nursing is,” Levy said.

“So, after all of this is over, I believe that we will all be stronger because of this," Levy added. "When you go into nursing you have to understand that every day will be something new and things will never go as planned. You need to learn how to critically think and adapt to those changes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.