Herzing University unveils new Downtown Kenosha campus

The renovation was so extensive it looks as if it was built from the ground up. There is also plenty of room for expansion.

There are simulation laboratories where nursing students can work interactively with mannequins that can be programmed to respond. They include pediatrics, obstetrics and wound care simulation labs. There also is a debriefing room where students can discuss what they learn in the labs.

A convenient location

With a large percentage of students from Illinois, there was a need for space for students to feel at home without having to travel frequently back and forth across the border to attend classes. While it does not have residential quarters, the new facility does have places for students to relax between classes.

Herzing’s Kenosha Campus President Jeff Hill and his staff were so enamored with the Kenosha area that they named study rooms after noted lighthouses.

The city is excited about Herzing’s commitment to the area, and Herzing officials are excited to be Downtown.

“This is a dream come true,” said Hill. “We are deeply committed to the community. We’d like to think this has a positive impact on the City of Kenosha.”