Hewitt to step down as Wheatland judge

WHEATLAND — There will be a new face behind the bench in Wheatland in 2021.
Fred Hewitt, in his 17th year as municipal judge, has announced he will pass the gavel to another following the spring election.
Hewitt, who is only the town’s second municipal judge, was elected to the position in April 2003. He replaced Gerry Luke, who retired after nearly 30 years as judge and moved to northern Wisconsin.
“He approached me about wanting me to run,” Hewitt, 72, recalls. “It was something different, something interesting, and I thought I’d like to try it. You get to interact with people and that I enjoy. So, it has been fun.”
He has run for office unopposed ever since.
Town Clerk Sheila Siegler said Hewitt has submitted non-candidacy paperwork. Those interested in filling the four-year term have until Tuesday, Jan. 2, to file nomination papers. The annual salary is $7,000.
Speeding tickets, ordinance violations
The majority of cases that came before him were for speeding tickets, issued by town constables Bob Haas and Bob Santelli during his tenure. He also heard municipal ordinance violations.
“The one I enjoyed the most was a trial about a mailbox being put up,” Hewitt said. “The guy had built a brick base for his mailbox. The town issued a citation against him saying it was a danger. I felt they didn’t prove their case, so the town lost. That’s the one I remember the most.”
He said the Municipal Judge hears an average of 30 cases per month in a night court session. Court is typically held the fourth Thursday of the month, with the exception of November and December, when it is held the second Thursday of the month.
“This Thursday we are not having court because there are no tickets,” Hewitt said. “I don’t think I ever had anyone come in and be belligerent.”
Long-time teacher
Soft-spoken, even-tempered and unassuming, Hewitt was already well known in the community when he took public office. He was a physical education teacher at Wheatland Center School for 35 years before becoming the Director of Public Services there.
Early on, Hewitt said he attended multiple judge training sessions per year. He said the annual four-credit minimum requirement can be met by attending one, two-day conference. Due to COVID-19, training is now being held online.
“There is a lot of opportunity for training and learning,” Hewitt said.
No previous experience in law is required by state statute.
“I feel the person needs to be a people-person,” Hewitt said. “Obviously, you have to follow the law. But there is movement within the law and you have to use your judgement.”
He said the judge must start court on time, dress appropriately in a black robe and have integrity that is beyond reproach.
“I would say, ‘Make sure you listen to the people when they come and give them their shot at explaining what happened. Listen to them. Don’t just blow them off,’” Hewitt offered as advice to the next judge.
