Hewitt to step down as Wheatland judge

WHEATLAND — There will be a new face behind the bench in Wheatland in 2021.

Fred Hewitt, in his 17th year as municipal judge, has announced he will pass the gavel to another following the spring election.

Hewitt, who is only the town’s second municipal judge, was elected to the position in April 2003. He replaced Gerry Luke, who retired after nearly 30 years as judge and moved to northern Wisconsin.

“He approached me about wanting me to run,” Hewitt, 72, recalls. “It was something different, something interesting, and I thought I’d like to try it. You get to interact with people and that I enjoy. So, it has been fun.”

He has run for office unopposed ever since.

Town Clerk Sheila Siegler said Hewitt has submitted non-candidacy paperwork. Those interested in filling the four-year term have until Tuesday, Jan. 2, to file nomination papers. The annual salary is $7,000.

Speeding tickets, ordinance violations

The majority of cases that came before him were for speeding tickets, issued by town constables Bob Haas and Bob Santelli during his tenure. He also heard municipal ordinance violations.