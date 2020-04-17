Hibsch announces candidacy for State Assembly District 64

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ed Hibsch has announced his candidacy for Representative to the Wisconsin State Assembly in District 64 as a Republican.

The fall election is Nov. 3.

“I believe my wealth of life experience and attention to constituents’ concerns makes me an ideal candidate for the assembly” said Hibsch. “I enjoy connecting with constituents on a personal level and take their personal concerns to heart. Most people just want to be heard and feel that they have a voice for them in state government”.

Ed and his wife Janet Hibsch live in Somers. He is a local entrepreneur as the owner/operator of EWH Transportation, LLC, a luxury ride service in the Kenosha/Racine area providing personal transportation to airports and special events. His previous work experience is as a statistical research analyst in several different industries.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and has completed extensive graduate coursework in Experimental Psychology.

Janet, also an entrepreneur, is a licensed acupuncturist and owner of Lakeview Acupuncture, providing services to clients from her office within Family Care Chiropractic in Racine.

Ed Hibsch has previously run for Kenosha County supervisor on two different occasions.