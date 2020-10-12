Hibsch, McGuire face off in Assembly District 64 race: Candidates share legislative priorities

During the daytime, I was among the many who volunteered with Downtown Kenosha Inc. to assist in the process of boarding up our downtown businesses, and I volunteered in uptown Kenosha to help clean up after the damage to businesses uptown. I met regularly with local officials to ensure that law enforcement agencies had the resources they need to prevent further violence and keep our community safe.

What are you doing now to help Kenosha come back?

Hibsch: I am reassuring my constituents that this will never be allowed to happen again and the resilience of our community will prevail. What people want most right now is to feel a sense of security and the reassurance that Kenosha will continue to be the place that we know; that this incident will not transform our identity. Once elected, I will make sure that Kenosha gets the proper financial resources to continue to rebuild.

McGuire: Unfortunately, what can be destroyed in one night cannot be rebuilt in one day. However, my legislative colleagues and I have been working closely with the Evers administration to ensure an initial investment in small businesses damaged by the civil unrest. Just last week, we announced a $4 million no-interest loan program for small businesses that have been damaged by the civil unrest, up to $50,000 per business.