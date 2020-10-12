Hibsch, McGuire face off in Assembly District 64 race: Candidates share legislative priorities

In a normal election year, local issues often play a lesser role in a race for a state Assembly seat. With Kenosha being a dateline for weeks of recent global news coverage, the role of state government seems particularly vital. The race for Wisconsin Assembly District 64 features a one-term representative facing a first-time candidate for the seat.
Edward William “Ed” Hibsch, the Republican, is an entrepreneur and owner of a limousine business. Democrat Thaddeus Patrick “Tip” McGuire, an attorney, seeks re-election to the seat he won for the first time in the last election, after former Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca left the Legislature for a cabinet post in the Evers administration.
District 64 includes most of the north side of Kenosha and wards in both the Village and Town of Somers.
If elected, what would your priorities be?
Hibsch: My top priorities would be to help Wisconsin businesses recover from the economic fallout due the COVID-19 shutdown, and ensuring that public safety is maintained for all residents. I would also focus on accountability in state spending, and better healthcare options for self-employed people.
McGuire: Since being elected to the Assembly, my top priority has been to restore the path to economic security for working families and senior citizens. Our community has faced new and unique challenges in 2020 that have highlighted critical areas to invest in to ensure safe and healthy neighborhoods throughout our community.
For many people, the risk of COVID-19 illness poses a significant threat to their health. We must continue to use the tools at our disposal — masks, regular testing, workplace protections, and support for our frontline workers — to combat the spread and reduce the impact on the health of our community.
In addition, we must ensure that our small businesses can operate safely and that they have the capital and resources to forge ahead despite the many challenges thrown at them this year. Small businesses are a critical component of our economy, and we must ensure their ability to operate safely and expand. Rebuilding Kenosha must begin with support for these small businesses that have been damaged or displaced due to unrest.
Moreover, many working families have been placed in difficult positions this year, determining whether to educate their children in person, or digitally, and figuring out how to find adequate child care during COVID in the summer months when they have to work. Ensuring that working families have access to the resources to ensure their children can receive a safe, quality education will be a key priority next session.
Furthermore, this summer I introduced legislation that would cut some red tape from the unemployment process, and hopefully speed up the unemployment insurance relief that has been delayed for far too many in our community. I am hopeful that we can make significant changes to how unemployment insurance is dealt with to ensure a speedy resolution for those who need it.
And finally, ensuring that racial disparities throughout our society are not holding back hard working families from achieving their goals will be vital. Ensuring that access to health care is available for all our citizens, and that we have a safe, modern, and fair criminal justice system are critical issues for our state and nation.
My top priority in the Legislature has been to ensure that working families and our senior citizens have a reliable path to economic security. While the challenges of 2020 have shown new and unique problems, that priority remains the same.What were you doing when Kenosha burned?
Hibsch: I was safely at home, watching the horrific images on the various livestreams that were available. I was truly shocked to see what was being allowed to happen and frustrated that the law enforcement and fire department response was not more immediate. We could have avoided the amount of destruction if we had the proper resources in place from the beginning. Our local leadership needed to step up in this time of crisis.
McGuire: Like most Kenoshans, I was at home, following our city’s curfew, and watching on social media as out-of-town agitators damaged our beautiful city, burned small businesses to the ground, and even accosted a man protecting his business. Throughout this time, I was in contact with city and state officials, supporting and reinforcing local officials’ call for additional National Guard support.
During the daytime, I was among the many who volunteered with Downtown Kenosha Inc. to assist in the process of boarding up our downtown businesses, and I volunteered in uptown Kenosha to help clean up after the damage to businesses uptown. I met regularly with local officials to ensure that law enforcement agencies had the resources they need to prevent further violence and keep our community safe.
What are you doing now to help Kenosha come back?
Hibsch: I am reassuring my constituents that this will never be allowed to happen again and the resilience of our community will prevail. What people want most right now is to feel a sense of security and the reassurance that Kenosha will continue to be the place that we know; that this incident will not transform our identity. Once elected, I will make sure that Kenosha gets the proper financial resources to continue to rebuild.
McGuire: Unfortunately, what can be destroyed in one night cannot be rebuilt in one day. However, my legislative colleagues and I have been working closely with the Evers administration to ensure an initial investment in small businesses damaged by the civil unrest. Just last week, we announced a $4 million no-interest loan program for small businesses that have been damaged by the civil unrest, up to $50,000 per business.
To me, this initial investment is not a silver bullet, but simply the first step towards recovering from the violence and damage that plagued Kenosha this year. Not only must we ensure that our small businesses continue to have resources to recover from the challenges inflicted on them during an already difficult year, but we will need to continue to make the appropriate investments to ensure all our neighborhoods are safe and healthy.
