High lumber costs put kibosh on Old Settlers Park band shell construction; Oktoberfest back on

PADDOCK LAKE — Construction of a band shell at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake, where the annual Oktoberfest event takes place, has been put off as a result of rising lumber prices, Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said.
The 2021 Kenosha County Budget includes $130,000 for construction of the band shell, most of which ($90,000) came from the donations of proceeds from Oktoberfest.
However, the lowest bid received for the work was $222,163, or $92,163 over budget, which Collins said is unacceptable.
“We want to be financially responsible, not only for the taxpayers, but for our non-profit partner that has been raising funds for this band shell over the last 10 years,” Collins said. “Since it’s not a critical amenity to the general public, we want to make sure we let the market settle down before we rebid this.”
Rebecca Lancour, who organizes the event, said the decision to postpone construction is unfortunate, but sensible.
“We worked so hard and had so many donors, we don’t feel like it’s responsible to build something when everything’s marked up so high right now,” Lancour said. “I would hope the prices would come down. We’ll revisit it for next year, possibly.”
In the meantime, Oktoberfest, cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back on for Sept. 11, from noon to 8 p.m. at the park, 24100 75th St. The event typically attracts between 5,000 and 7,000 people.
“We’ll have everything we had before and then some,” Lancour said. “We’re excited — very excited — to be back.”
The event features authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, kids games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition, a car show and hammerschlagen (a game involving nails and hammers and a stump).
A portable stage is constructed on which the bands and German dancers perform.
Collins said the band shell is the only Parks Department project that had to be put on hold in 2021, as other projects do not require a significant amount of lumber.
“The other two main projects this year were awarded and are under construction right now,” Collins said of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park project and the second phase of the Pike River Restoration.