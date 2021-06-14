High lumber costs put kibosh on Old Settlers Park band shell construction; Oktoberfest back on

PADDOCK LAKE — Construction of a band shell at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake, where the annual Oktoberfest event takes place, has been put off as a result of rising lumber prices, Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said.

The 2021 Kenosha County Budget includes $130,000 for construction of the band shell, most of which ($90,000) came from the donations of proceeds from Oktoberfest.

However, the lowest bid received for the work was $222,163, or $92,163 over budget, which Collins said is unacceptable.

“We want to be financially responsible, not only for the taxpayers, but for our non-profit partner that has been raising funds for this band shell over the last 10 years,” Collins said. “Since it’s not a critical amenity to the general public, we want to make sure we let the market settle down before we rebid this.”

Rebecca Lancour, who organizes the event, said the decision to postpone construction is unfortunate, but sensible.

“We worked so hard and had so many donors, we don’t feel like it’s responsible to build something when everything’s marked up so high right now,” Lancour said. “I would hope the prices would come down. We’ll revisit it for next year, possibly.”