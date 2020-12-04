High profile attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

Defense attorney John Pierce is withdrawing from the Kyle Rittenhouse criminal case.
California-based Pierce publicly announced he would defend Rittenhouse shortly after the 17-year-old Antioch, Ill., resident was taken into custody for shooting three people, killing two, during protests in Kenosha.
Pierce, who along with his firm had previously represented high-profile clients including Rudy Giuliani, made numerous media appearances about the case and commented about it frequently on Twitter, portraying Rittenhouse as a hero and the prosecution as political. He represented the teen in court during a failed attempt to block extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin.
But Pierce has not appeared in court for Rittenhouse since the teen was transferred to Wisconsin, with Racine-based attorney Mark Richards representing Rittenhouse at his initial appearance and at his preliminary hearing Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, Pierce and his colleague Andrew Calderon filed paperwork with the court asking to withdraw from the case.
In an email Friday morning, Pierce said that was always his plan.
“Now that we have successfully gotten Kyle bailed out and have built an amazing criminal defense team in Wisconsin, I am turning my attention to the massive tasks of preparing Kyle’s defamation and other civil claims as well as orchestrating our new fundraising efforts to ensure we have the resources to get through trial,” he wrote. “This was always the plan.”
Support Local Journalism
Pierce said Rittenhouse “is in terrific hands with our Wisconsin lawyers” and said they would be working “side by side” on his acquittal.
In the filing with the court asking to withdraw, Pierce wrote that since Nov. 23 “the legal team representing Kyle Rittenhouse in his various legal matters has been restructured” and “due to additional pending matters Attorneys Pierce and Calderon have elected to continue representation of Kyle Rittenhouse in the capacity of civil legal counsel only.”
In statements after Rittenhouse was charged, Pierce had said he would be assembling a “Seal Team” of attorneys to fight the teenager’s prosecution. With Pierce and Calderon withdrawing from the case, only Richards is listed on the court file as counsel.
Drawn fire from DA
Pierce's involvement in the case had drawn fire from local prosecutors from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office. They had filed a motion seeking a gag order to block Pierce from continuing to make statements about the case in the media and on social media. On Dec. 3, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger filed a motion seeking to block Pierce and Calderon’s pro hac vice admission to practice in Wisconsin, citing, in part, ethical concerns over the attorney’s handling of money raised for the Rittenhouse defense.
Earlier, Pierce had been working with attorney L. Linn Wood on promoting Wood’s FightBack Foundation to raise money for the case. According to a statement by Wood on Twitter on Nov. 28, they raised the $2 million used to post Rittenhouse’s bond and “funded over $300K for his attorney’s fees and expenses. The foundation used approx. $400K of its general funds for Kyle.”
At the same time, Wood said he was stepping back from the Rittenhouse case to focus on lawsuits filed to try to overturn the results of the presidential election in favor of President Donald Trump. Wood had directed potential donors to Rittenhouse to contact Pierce.
In the motion attempting to block Pierce from being involved in the criminal case, Binger wrote that the foundation was not a trust account with reporting requirements.
“Rather, the Foundation appears to be simply a “slush fund” for the benefit of Attorney Pierce and others that has already misled one donor into mistakenly giving $50,000 to bail the defendant out of jail,” the motion states. “Other than the $2 million posted for the bond in this case, there is no indication how much other money the Foundation has raised or who has received it.”
The reference to a donor mistakenly giving $50,000 to the bail fund is a reference to My Pilliow Chief Executive Mike Lindell, who later issued a statement through a spokesman that he had not intended the money to go to Rittenhouse’s bail, according to the Minnesota Reformer. “I made a $50,000 donation to the general fund of The Fight Back Foundation Inc. to help fund election fraud litigation, among other things.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.