High profile attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

Pierce said Rittenhouse “is in terrific hands with our Wisconsin lawyers” and said they would be working “side by side” on his acquittal.

In the filing with the court asking to withdraw, Pierce wrote that since Nov. 23 “the legal team representing Kyle Rittenhouse in his various legal matters has been restructured” and “due to additional pending matters Attorneys Pierce and Calderon have elected to continue representation of Kyle Rittenhouse in the capacity of civil legal counsel only.”

In statements after Rittenhouse was charged, Pierce had said he would be assembling a “Seal Team” of attorneys to fight the teenager’s prosecution. With Pierce and Calderon withdrawing from the case, only Richards is listed on the court file as counsel.

Drawn fire from DA

Pierce's involvement in the case had drawn fire from local prosecutors from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office. They had filed a motion seeking a gag order to block Pierce from continuing to make statements about the case in the media and on social media. On Dec. 3, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger filed a motion seeking to block Pierce and Calderon’s pro hac vice admission to practice in Wisconsin, citing, in part, ethical concerns over the attorney’s handling of money raised for the Rittenhouse defense.