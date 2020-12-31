High school basketball roundup: Sandman scores 28 in win for Wilmot boys

Kevin Sandman returned to the court in a big way for the Wilmot boys basketball team.

Sandman, a senior guard who's one of the area's top scorers, missed the last two games due to quarantine but scored 28 points in his return Wednesday as the Panthers ended the year with an 81-67 non-conference win at Janesville Craig.

Sandman made two 3-pointers and went 8-of-9 at the free-throw line, scoring 15 points in the second half as Wilmot (3-4) held off Craig's comeback attempt.

London Glass continued his hot play of late for the Panthers, scoring 18 of his 23 points in the second half. Isaiah Hoyt added 11 points for Wilmot, Kieran Kendall scored eight and Cy Turner chipped in six.

Angelo Rizzo poured in a game-high 33 points to lead Craig (2-7).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilmot returns to Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday when it hosts Lake Geneva Badger.

Waterford 66, Shoreland Lutheran 58

Despite big games from Sawyer Smith and Quentin Bolton, the visiting Pacers dropped a non-conference game on Tuesday to end their three-game winning streak.