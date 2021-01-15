High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys scratch out win over Dominican

Basketball can be easy when your shots are going in.

But when they aren't, that's when teams must learn how to scrape out a win.

The St. Joseph boys did just that Thursday night at Whitefish Bay Dominican, overcoming a cold shooting performance for a gritty 52-49 Metro Classic Conference victory.

The Lancers won in spite of shooting 17-of-45 (37.8 percent) from the field and 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range.

“Great win," first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We are growing and learning how to overcome adversity when we have a bad shooting game. Very pleased that we executed late in the game and pulled off the win."

It was a good bounce-back victory for the Lancers, who dropped a tough 54-53 decision to Racine Lutheran on Tuesday. With its third win in its last four games, St. Joseph — which received votes in Division-4 in the latest Associated Press state poll — improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Metro Classic.

The Lancers are alone in third place.

Andrew Alia led St. Joseph with 16 points on Thursday, Caden Tolefree had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Caiden Lecce added 10 points.