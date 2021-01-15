High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys scratch out win over Dominican

Basketball can be easy when your shots are going in.
But when they aren't, that's when teams must learn how to scrape out a win.
The St. Joseph boys did just that Thursday night at Whitefish Bay Dominican, overcoming a cold shooting performance for a gritty 52-49 Metro Classic Conference victory.
The Lancers won in spite of shooting 17-of-45 (37.8 percent) from the field and 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range.
“Great win," first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We are growing and learning how to overcome adversity when we have a bad shooting game. Very pleased that we executed late in the game and pulled off the win."
It was a good bounce-back victory for the Lancers, who dropped a tough 54-53 decision to Racine Lutheran on Tuesday. With its third win in its last four games, St. Joseph — which received votes in Division-4 in the latest Associated Press state poll — improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Metro Classic.
The Lancers are alone in third place.
Andrew Alia led St. Joseph with 16 points on Thursday, Caden Tolefree had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Caiden Lecce added 10 points.
Ronald Kirk Jr., meanwhile, tried to pull Dominican (4-8, 1-6) to victory single-handedly with a game-high 30 points.
Racine St. Catherine's 76, Shoreland Lutheran 31
The Pacers wrapped up their supremely challenging week with a Metro Classic road loss to the Angels, the top-ranked team in Division-3 in both the state coaches and AP state polls.
Shoreland dropped to 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the conference and went 1-2 this week, playing three road games in four days. The Pacers won at Dominican on Monday before losing at Racine Prairie (No. 2 in Division-4) on Tuesday and at top-ranked St. Catherine's on Thursday.
Sawyer Smith was the only Shoreland player in double figures against St. Catherine's relentless defense with 12 points, while Quentin Bolton scored eight.
Kamari McGee and Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points apiece for the Angels, who improved to 14-0 overall (8-0 Metro Classic) and have won 39 straight going back to last season.
Both McGee and Hunter are NCAA Division I commits, McGee to UW-Green Bay and Hunter to Iowa State.