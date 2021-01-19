High school basketball roundup: Wilmot boys win fifth straight

The Wilmot boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five over the weekend with a 93-87 non-conference victory over Big Foot on Saturday at Wilmot.
Kevin Sandman and London Glass had big games for the Panthers (7-4), scoring 32 and 28 points, respectively. Sandman made three 3-pointers and went 9-of-14 from the free-throw line, while Glass also made three 3s and finished 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.
Isaiah Hoyt added 15 points for Wilmot and Kieran Kendall chipped in six.
The Panthers looked to extend their winning streak in a key Southern Lakes Conference matchup against county rival Central on Tuesday night in Paddock Lake. The Falcons won the teams' first meeting, 78-46, on Dec. 11 at Wilmot.
Tuesday's game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Thursday's print edition of the News for full coverage.
Racine Prairie 77, St. Joseph 67, OT
The Lancers led the Hawks, ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, by 11 points at halftime at Prairie on Saturday, but they couldn't hang on in overtime after Prairie's Kody Krekling hit a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left in regulation to tie the Metro Classic Conference game.
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, who scored a game-high 22 points, missed a halfcourt heave at the regulation buzzer, then Prairie scored the first five points in overtime and won the extra session, 22-12.
The Lancers led 30-19 at halftime after limiting the Hawks to 0-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but the Hawks rallied in the second half and outscored the Lancers, 36-25, to force overtime.
St. Joseph dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the Metro Classic with the defeat, while Prairie improved to 10-1 and 7-1.
Still, first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia was proud of the way the Lancers, who received votes in Division-4 in last week's Associated Press state poll, performed against one of the state's top-ranked teams.
“Very proud of our boys and how we executed today, and defended," Garcia said. "Didn’t come out with the win, but I am very excited that we are improving day by day."
Caiden Lecce scored 15 point for St. Joseph, while Jacob Ashmus added 10.
Antuan Nesbitt paced Prairie with 21 points and Asanjai Hunter scored 18.
"On top of our shooting struggles, I thought we weren’t competing as hard as we could," said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, a St. Joseph graduate, of the first half. "To our boys' credit, they accepted the challenge, and the game was tied with 12 minutes remaining, and from there it was a classic back-and-forth affair. Two good teams going at each other, it had to be a fun game to watch for the fans.
"Just glad we were able to find a way to get it done in the end."
The Lancers were scheduled to play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday night. That game ended after the News' press time.
Girls
Central 60, St. Joseph 54;
Waterford 42, Central 40
The Falcons split their last two games, defeating the Lancers in a non-conference contest on Saturday in Paddock Lake and falling to the Wolverines on Monday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Central's win Saturday was its seventh in its last eight games, but with Monday's loss the Falcons dropped to 8-5 overall and 5-5 in the SLC.
Ellie Reynolds poured in 24 points in Saturday's win over the Lancers (4-5 overall), while Kialis Anderson scored 18.
No stats were available either for St. Joseph from Saturday's game or for Central from Monday's game, as of Tuesday morning.
Both teams were scheduled to play on Tuesday night, with the Falcons in an SLC game at county rival Wilmot and the Lancers hosting St. Thomas More in a Metro Classic Conference game. Both games ended too late for the News' press time.
Wauwatosa West 65, Wilmot 22
The Panthers were defeated on the road in a non-conference game Saturday.
McKenna Johnson led Wilmot with 10 points and Sidney Peterson added six.
The Panthers dropped to 9-4 entering Tuesday's SLC home contest against county rival Central.
Franklin 89, Tremper 39
The visiting Trojans dropped a Southeast Conference game to the Sabers on Saturday.
Aliana Brown scored 14 points and Brooke Clements scored 12 to lead Tremper, which fell to 0-3 overall and in the conference and hosts crosstown rival Bradford in an SEC game on Wednesday night.
Christian Life 46, HOPE Christian 23
The Eagles claimed a Midwest Classic Conference home win Saturday to improve to 2-3 overall and in the conference.
Tori Villarreal led CLS with 14 points and 13 rebounds, Melaney Smith totaled 11 points and nine boards and Faith Hyllberg added eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles were scheduled to play a non-conference game at Williams Bay on Tuesday night.