High school basketball roundup: Wilmot boys win fifth straight

The Lancers led 30-19 at halftime after limiting the Hawks to 0-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but the Hawks rallied in the second half and outscored the Lancers, 36-25, to force overtime.

St. Joseph dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the Metro Classic with the defeat, while Prairie improved to 10-1 and 7-1.

Still, first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia was proud of the way the Lancers, who received votes in Division-4 in last week's Associated Press state poll, performed against one of the state's top-ranked teams.

“Very proud of our boys and how we executed today, and defended," Garcia said. "Didn’t come out with the win, but I am very excited that we are improving day by day."

Caiden Lecce scored 15 point for St. Joseph, while Jacob Ashmus added 10.

Antuan Nesbitt paced Prairie with 21 points and Asanjai Hunter scored 18.