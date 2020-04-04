High school seniors receive Good Citizen Awards from DAR

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored county high school seniors with Good Citizen Awards. They each received a certificate, pin and monetary award.

They are Charlotte Scarmardo from Bradford High School, Margaret Lynch from Christian Life School, Kayla Gomez from Indian Trail High School and Academy, Charlotte Martin from Tremper High School, William DeGoey from Westosha Central High School.

Also, Emma Owen from Wilmot Union High School, Katrina Innamorato from Shoreland Lutheran High School, Katherine Lesavich from Lakeview Technology Academy and Julie Laventhall from St.Joseph Catholic Academy.

After their applications were evaluated, one student was selected to be sent to the Wisconsin Good Citizen Committee. Charlotte Scarmardo was selected and she received an additional monetary award.

This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Students are selected by their teachers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Due to the current pandemic, the awards were mailed to the students.