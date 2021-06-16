High-speed crash leads to criminal charges

An attempted traffic stop for speeding early Monday morning didn’t happen before a crash that led to a slew of criminal charges against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.
Montriel K. Solomon is charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated-causing injury and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving-causing injury, failure to install an ignition interlocking device, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping.
The felony charge, which if convicted would be Solomon’s second drunken driving offense, carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.
Solomon, who is free on a $1,000 cash bond, made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday. He is due back for a preliminary hearing June 22 at 9:30 a.m. before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police Officer parked on 52nd Street on Monday at 12:19 a.m. observed a silver SUV that appeared to be traveling at about 60 miles per hour in a posted 30 mph zone.
The officer attempted a traffic stop when he saw the SUV collide with the rear end of a green Ford Focus while still traveling at about 60 mph. The SUV, driven by Solomon, then veered to the right as it went through the intersection of 39th Avenue and 52nd Street, jumped the curb directly in front of the squad, went across the driveway entrance, struck the curb on the west side, went airborne and struck a light pole that was in the grassy area between the street and sidewalk.
According to the complaint, the street pole came down and the light fixture fell directly in front of the squad.
The SUV came to rest about 100 feet away on 52nd Street, while the other vehicle continued to roll westbound and stopped in the 4000 block of 52nd Street.
Solomon told the officer that nobody else was in his vehicle. He initially told police he wasn’t hurt but laid down in the roadway, and rescue was called to provide medical attention.
The officer stated he smelled a “moderate” odor of intoxicants on the defendant, but because of his condition and possible injuries, he decided it wasn’t feasible to perform field sobriety tests.
The driver of the other vehicle likely suffered a fractured right shoulder, according to the complaint. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Court records indicate that Solomon has a pending traffic case for a hit-and-run accident in Kenosha County and was on bond at the time of the crash. Records also show he has a previous drunken driving conviction in the City of Kenosha on March 30.
As part of that sentence, the defendant is required to have an ignition interlock device, and records also indicate that his driver’s license currently is revoked.