High-speed crash leads to criminal charges

According to the complaint, the street pole came down and the light fixture fell directly in front of the squad.

The SUV came to rest about 100 feet away on 52nd Street, while the other vehicle continued to roll westbound and stopped in the 4000 block of 52nd Street.

Solomon told the officer that nobody else was in his vehicle. He initially told police he wasn’t hurt but laid down in the roadway, and rescue was called to provide medical attention.

The officer stated he smelled a “moderate” odor of intoxicants on the defendant, but because of his condition and possible injuries, he decided it wasn’t feasible to perform field sobriety tests.

The driver of the other vehicle likely suffered a fractured right shoulder, according to the complaint. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Court records indicate that Solomon has a pending traffic case for a hit-and-run accident in Kenosha County and was on bond at the time of the crash. Records also show he has a previous drunken driving conviction in the City of Kenosha on March 30.

As part of that sentence, the defendant is required to have an ignition interlock device, and records also indicate that his driver’s license currently is revoked.

