Highway 165 opens as first phase of Main Street Market nears completion in village

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Highway 165 is now open to through traffic as developers work to complete the first phase of construction for Main Street Market, a major commercial development just east of Green Bay Road in the village.

The highway opened on Friday and its intersection with Old Green Bay Road is nearing completion to support the development, according to village officials.

“The ultimate build-out for the intersection at Old Green Bay Road and Highway 165 calls for traffic signals,” John Steinbrink Jr., village director of public works said in a release Tuesday night. “When the traffic counts are large enough, the intersection will become a signalized; however, at this time, the intersection goes straight through, with stop signs where Old Green Bay Road hits Highway 165.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Main Street Market, which is being developed by Bear Development, is on a 22-acre property subdivided into six lots, nestled into a triangular piece of land bordered by Old Green Bay Road, Highway 31 and Highway 165. Its first major tenant is Froedtert South’s medical office building facility. A grocery store and other retail spaces are also planned for the site.