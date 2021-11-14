Highway 31 rail crossing in Pleasant Prairie to close Monday for five days; will affect both directions

The Union Pacific Railroad will close its crossing on Highway 31, 0.6 mile south of Highway 50 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie for about five days starting Monday.

No traffic will be allowed on that stretch of the highway during railroad maintenance, according to a press release.

“While we have worked to inform the community on the anticipated five-day closure, we understand the inconvenience to the traveling public and business commuters who use this route daily,” said Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana. “We ask commuters to utilize the listed detour routes that are in place to facilitate the improvements made to the railroad crossing.”

Smetana said law enforcement would be monitoring the closure to keep people safe.

Green Bay Road will be closed at the crossing between Bain Station Road and 79th Street for the duration of the project. Construction crews will provide access to all residences and businesses in the area.

Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said the closure would not impact the Village Public Works operations or garbage collection.

“The repair to the crossing in this section of road is needed. We look forward to having the crossing improvements completed and seeing the road reopen to the public,” Steinbrink said.

Motorists will be able to access Meijer and other stores north of the crossing, and detour signs will direct traffic along Highway 165, I-94 and Highway 50.

The work is weather dependent, and if it’s completed ahead of schedule, the road will reopen accordingly.

