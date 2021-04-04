Highway 32 construction on south side set to begin this week

The reconstruction of Highway 32 between 91st and 85th streets is slated to begin the week of April 5, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The $4 million contract awarded to Racine-based A.W. Oakes & Sons, Inc., is for concrete pavement replacement, joint crack repair, storm sewer installation, traffic signal upgrades and signing and pavement marking.

During construction, Highway 32 will remain open with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Construction is scheduled for completion by fall of 2021. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s southeast region go online to: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/

