Highway 45 resurfacing in Kenosha, Racine counties set to begin Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The resurfacing of a 7.9-mile stretch of Highway 45, from Highway 50 in Kenosha County north to Highway 11 in Racine County, will begin next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The roughly $6 million project involves removing the top 2.5 inches of the existing road surface and replacing it with new asphalt.

Work will start with installing temporary signals at the intersection of highways 45 and 50. Traffic will be detoured around the construction zone.

The project also includes:

• New, five-foot-wide, paved shoulders.

• Replacement of the traffic signals at the intersection of highways 45 and 50.

• An additional turning lane for northbound Highway 45 traffic at Highway 50.

• A bypass lane and right turn lane at the intersection of highways NN (45th Street) and N (38th Street).

The project was significantly scaled by the DOT in 2017 from a reconstruction project to a resurfacing project due to a lack of funding.