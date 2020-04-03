Highway 45 resurfacing in Kenosha, Racine counties set to begin Monday

The resurfacing of a 7.9-mile stretch of Highway 45, from Highway 50 in Kenosha County north to Highway 11 in Racine County, will begin next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The roughly $6 million project involves removing the top 2.5 inches of the existing road surface and replacing it with new asphalt.
Work will start with installing temporary signals at the intersection of highways 45 and 50. Traffic will be detoured around the construction zone.
The project also includes:
• New, five-foot-wide, paved shoulders.
• Replacement of the traffic signals at the intersection of highways 45 and 50.
• An additional turning lane for northbound Highway 45 traffic at Highway 50.
• A bypass lane and right turn lane at the intersection of highways NN (45th Street) and N (38th Street).
The project was significantly scaled by the DOT in 2017 from a reconstruction project to a resurfacing project due to a lack of funding.
The project originally included widening of the highway and a roundabout at the intersection with Highway 142. The roundabout plan was scrapped after objection from residents and town of Paris officials.
Officials said a roundabout at that intersection would not only be detrimental to the businesses located there, but also would change the character of the town.
“That corner is the town’s identity,” supervisor Ken Monson said at the time. “That is Paris Corners.”
The “descoping” of the project resulted in less acquisition of private property. Acquisitions were required at the intersection with Highway N and NN, where bypass lanes will be added.
The resurfacing project is expected to be complete by late summer, subject to change based on weather, according to the new release from the DOT.
For more information about the project, go to projects.511wi.gov/45kenosha/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.