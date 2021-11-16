Highway 50 construction on schedule

JOE STATES
Construction on the multi-year rebuilding and expansion project for the Kenosha section of Highway 50, between 117th Avenue and 43rd Avenue, is currently on schedule, according to state officials, and is expected to be completed by early 2023.
The
$88 million project, which began in early February, will widen the highway between 117th and 57th Avenues from four to six lanes, reconstruct the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd Avenue, construct a new intersection configuration at 109th Avenue, improve the bridges between 88th and 70th Avenues, install a retention pond near the intersection of Highway 31 and construct new sidewalk and bicycle accommodations.
Dan Sellers, southeast region communications manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said that any plans are subject to change, especially due to weather.
Crews are currently working between 118th and 70th Avenues, and will continue “as long as they can,” according to Sellers, until cold weather forces a winter shutdown.
Two lanes are currently open in each direction on the newly constructed outside half of the roadway. Construction of the median lanes, turn lanes, intersections, median half of the eastbound roadway bridges over 77th Avenue and the two railroad bridges continues.
After the winter shutdown begins, traffic will expand to three lanes in each direction between 118th and 88th avenues and a new traffic signal intersection will open at 109th Avenue. Between 88th and 70th Avenues, traffic will be reduced to two lanes.
Additionally, the westbound bridges over 77th Avenue and the two railroad bridges are expected to be demolished, with new construction of the bridges to continue as weather allows. The westbound Highway 50 ramps at 77th Avenue interchange will be closed. 104th and 88th avenues will remain reduced to one lane in both directions, but at 88th Avenue, access at 74th and 76th street will be restored.
Work on roadway east of 70th Avenue is scheduled to begin in Spring 2022.
West county work
Meanwhile, work on Highway 50 west of the I-94, from 125th Avenue to 236th Avenue and Highway 75 to Highway O in western Kenosha County continues, with one lane of traffic open in each direction. Highway 50 from Highway 75 west to County Highwayd O is scheduled to reopen this week, according to the DOT schedule.
Work includes pavement repair, surface grinding along 16 miles of Highway 50, traffic signal improvements and roadway shoulder replacement.
Construction from Grand Geneva Way in the Town of Lyons in Walworth County to Kenosha County Highway O in Wheatland has forced one of traffic in each direction. Work was scheduled to begin this fall and resume in Spring 2022 after a winter shutdown. The roadway will reopen until work crews return. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2022.
Work in that stretch includes removing the existing pavement and the adding of new asphalt, replacing a guardrail near Spring Valley creek, new pavement marking lines and repairs to damaged drainage pipes.
According to Sellers, crews are looking to have remaining roadway segments open before Thanksgiving, although this will also be weather dependent.
For more information on the Highway 50 construction projects, contact Public Involvement Lead Rachel Andreoli at
Rachel@devorpr.com, or call (262) 977-0234.
