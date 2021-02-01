Highway 50 project to scheduled begin this week; weather dependent

The $88 million reconstruction of Highway 50, from 117th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie to 43rd Avenue in Kenosha, is scheduled to get underway Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

In a week where the area is recovering after heavy snows, WisDOT officials noted that the schedule of work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The aim of the overall project is to improve mobility and safety, increase capacity in a major commercial corridor and fix deteriorating pavement and bridges. Discussion about the need to reconstruct of this segment of highway, built in the 1960s, dates back to 2007.

The project is to include: Widening the highway from four to six lanes between 117th and 57th avenues; reconstructing the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd avenues; improving driveway and median safety; and adding sidewalk and bicycle accommodations.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project. The majority of this segment of highway will have two open lanes in each direction during peak travel hours. To help minimize traffic impacts, multiple lane closures and detours may be used during the overnight hours.

Work on the docket for 2021 includes:

