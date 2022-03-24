Highway 50 resurfacing between Wheatland, Lake Geneva set to begin Monday

WHEATLAND — Lane closures between Highway O in Wheatland west to Grand Geneva Way will begin Monday to accommodate the resurfacing of the 8-mile stretch of Highway 50.

The $6.7 million resurfacing project will also include some pavement reconstruction, as well as safety and traffic signal improvements.

Contractor Payne & Dolan, Inc. is in charge of the project, which will include work to:

Resurface the entire stretch of highway.

Reconstruct pavement from 376th Avenue to 381st Avenue.

Add a new turn-lane into the subdivision at 381st Avenue.

Improve the traffic signal at the Highway P intersection.

Install new guardrail, signage and pavement marking within the corridor.

During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction within segments where work is taking place, according to Daniel Sellers, Southeast Region communication manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Short-term overnight closures of Highway P will be required when resurfacing the intersection of P and Highway 50. Side roads and driveway accesses are to remain open.

Construction is scheduled for completion by this fall. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Paddock Lake prep

Construction barrels are also being placed on Highway 50 in downtown Paddock Lake to accommodate further utility work in advance of a highway reconstruction project being let to bid in June.

Highway work will also close lanes on Highway 12 in Walworth County during the Highway 50 project timeline. Closures on Highway 12 began the week of March 21. Motorists traveling both eastbound and westbound on Highway 12 will see left lane closures between Highway 40 and Highway 120.

For more information on the projects, visit: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis50west/.

