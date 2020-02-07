Highway B in Brighton to close for roadwork

The 600 block of Highway B in Brighton is scheduled to close during the week of Feb. 10 for a culvert replacement.
Work on the road, also known as 288th Avenue, is expected to take about one week depending upon weather conditions.
Drivers will be detoured around the affected area via Highway BB, 264th Avenue and First Street.
Highway B will remain open on either side of the worksite for local traffic.
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.