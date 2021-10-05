Highway BB repairs starting soon, work tied to gas main project

The repair of portions of Highway BB impacted by the installation of new gas main as part of the 46-mile We Energies Lakeshore Lateral project, is scheduled to start shortly and be done by mid-month.

Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said We Energies will pay for the cost of repairs.

The $186 million Lakeshore Lateral project includes the installation of new natural gas transmission pipes from the Bluff Creek Gate Station in the Town of Whitewater in Walworth County to the regulator station in the Town of Paris.

The Kenosha County segment follows a path that travels mostly cross country, along Highway BB at the north edge of Brighton Dale Links golf course, north on 172nd Avenue, and again east and north cross country to Highway KR just west of I-94.

The route was one of two options, the second of which did not enter Kenosha County, and which was estimated to cost roughly $5.86 million more. The Kenosha route was estimated to be both cheaper and impact 64 fewer landowners. It crosses 245 parcels, 102 wetland areas, 35 waterways and two bodies of water.