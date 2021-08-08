 Skip to main content
Highway C to close Monday at Trevor railroad crossing
Highway C to close Monday at Trevor railroad crossing

The Canadian National Railway crossing on Highway C will be closed beginning Monday just east of 258th Court in Trevor for repairs to the Canadian National Railway crossing. The closure is expected to last for approximately one week.

A detour will be posted. The main highways to bypass the closure are highways 83 and W, which will take motorists north to Highway 50, which is under construction.

This work will be conducted weather permitting and is subject to change.

